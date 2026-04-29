TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue Review

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The TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue has elite ball speed and ample forgiveness. High, consistent launch. A great choice for making the long game easier.

Introduction

Long approach shots can change a round, for better or worse. Whether it’s a long par 3 or a shot into the green after a weak drive, success can put a quality number on your card and a bounce in your step. An ugly miss, however, can derail your score and your attitude. If you want to see more long approaches end up on the green, consider an easy-to-hit hybrid like the new TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue.

Looks

In the playing position, the TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue shares several commonalities with the Qi35 Max Rescue [review HERE]. Both have carbon fiber crowns, though the Qi4D’s is darker. They also have alignment aids that sit on the heel side of center, though the Qi4D uses a white dash, not a TaylorMade logo. The Qi4D Max Rescue does have a slightly revamped shape – less symmetrical, more pear shaped – but it’s not a dramatic difference.

Above, you can see the TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue on the right, the standard Qi4D Rescue [review HERE] on the left. The biggest differences are that the Max has a more symmetrical shape – more full in the heel – and is slightly longer from front to back.

In the bag, the two clubs are virtually identical. Both center a modestly-sized TaylorMade “T” logo in white on a primarily black sole. The other prominent feature is the Qi4D branding nearer the toe. Obviously the inclusion of “Max” nearer the heel is one key difference, but the other involves the positioning of the removable weight. On the Qi4D Max Rescue, the weight is positioned “behind” the T logo to produce a “deeper” center of gravity, a difference I’ll discuss more in Performance. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

At impact, the TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue has a solid feel that still gives you a sense of speed. Often, larger hybrids get a thin, hollow feel, but the Qi4D Max Rescue manages to feel fast without feeling brittle. The character of the feel is consistent across the majority of the face, making almost every hit satisfying.

Similarly, the sound of impact is very consistent. It’s a solid “thwack” that’s not too loud or echoing. Even with a range ball, it’s not more than average in volume.

What makes the TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue unique is that it has a consistent sound and feel while also delivering precise feedback through the hands. Typically larger, more forgiving clubs trade good feedback for the ego boost of every shot feeling good. With this club, almost every strike feels good, but your hands will know if it was on or off center.

Performance

While testing the core Qi4D Rescue [review HERE], I was really impressed with its forgiveness. This led me to wonder what the TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue could do to separate itself, especially given that they’re fairly similar in size. What I found was that these two clubs share several key traits but also have some meaningful differences.

Starting with an important similarity, both of these hybrids are really fast. Like its brother, the TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue was consistently threatening 150 MPH of ball speed on my good strikes, occasionally breaking through that barrier. For players struggling to create meaningful distance gaps at the top of their bag, this can be a big help.

Additionally, both clubs are very forgiving. The ball speed stays high even on mediocre strikes. The Qi4D Max may be slightly better in this regard, but I would rate the difference as measurable, not noticeable. Both clubs willl have your playing partners wonder if you ever miss on a long approach.

One area where the two clubs differ is in trajectory. The TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue launches higher and spins more than the core model. This is a difference I could easily see on the range – I didn’t need the launch monitor. For a lot of players, this higher flight will be another key to better distance gapping in the long game.

Paired with that higher launch is more consistent launch. This can be said two ways. The positive is that almost every shot launches fairly high. A more negative spin is that it takes a lot of work to control trajectory and flight it down. Personally, as much as I like seeing different ball flights on the range, I’ll happily take a club that’s consistently delivering long, high shots on the course.

Other key differences between the TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue are the bonded hosel and the lighter stock shaft. The Max uses a 50 gram stock shaft, the core model’s stock shaft ranges from 57 to 81 grams, depending on the flex. Also, the Qi4D Max Rescue does not have an adjustable hosel; the core model does. The Max does have the Trajectory Adjustment System weight which can be swapped out to alter the swing weight, launch, and spin. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue offers the three things most players need in their long game: more ball speed, more forgiveness, and higher launch. If you’d like to see more long approach shots fly a long way and land softly on their target, give this club a try. [See Price / Buy]



TaylorMade Qi4D MAX Rescue Who’s It For: Golfers who want an easy-to-launch hybrid with maximum forgiveness and stability, perfect for replacing long irons and improving consistency from any lie. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

TaylorMade Qi4D Max Rescue Price & Specs