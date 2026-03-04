TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue Review

50 Words or Less

The TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue gives player Tour-like control of their shots with all the forgiveness and ball speed of a standard hybrid. Slim, attractive look at address.

Introduction

As the hybrid category has grown, I’ve suggested that we start to subdivide it the way that we do for irons. Just as blades bear little resemblance to hollow body, SGI irons, the massive, super distance hybrids have little in common those designed to replace long irons. The new TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue fits clearly in that latter category, targeting players who want to make long approaches easier without giving up precision.

Looks

At address, the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue has a lot in common with the other Qi4D long game clubs. The crown is a dark, matte carbon fiber with very minimal graphics. TaylorMade also gave this club a streamlined shape, slightly thinner in the heel, and trim from front-to-back. The face height and shape are balanced – not overly tall and square, but clearly not a fairway wood, either. My one complaint is that the dash alignment aid – which I could live without entirely – looks (and is) very heel-biased. [See Price / Buy]

In the bag, the Qi4D Rescue has a simple, toned-down appearance. The sole is almost entirely black with a white TaylorMade “T” logo and “Qi4D” branding. This club has more personality with its head cover on. The mix of textures and an unusual shade of blue make this one of my favorite stock covers of 2026.

Sound & Feel

The best strikes with the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue have a very tight, minimal feel at impact. Where some hybrids are more like drivers with a big, bouncing sensation, these pure shots feel like the ball ran off almost before the club got to it. Mishits are shockingly satisfying, too, with a quick, punchy feel.

There are a range of impact sounds across the face of the Qi4D Rescue. On center, the sound matches the feel – a quick, quiet “whisp.” On the toe, the sound is louder, a crisp “snap.” Moving all the way to the heel, the sound gets more hollow and bassy.

In terms of feedback, I needed to spend a fair amount of time with the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue and a launch monitor before I understood it. There are different feelings across the face, but it’s not as clear as “That was pure” and “That one stunk.” The sounds are similarly good-but-different across the face. Adding to the confusion is the club’s strong forgiveness. However, once I had some time with it, I was able to differentiate the truly good strikes from the mediocre ones.

Performance

In the last two generations – Qi35 and Qi4D – TaylorMade has removed the Tour version of the Rescue from the lineup, allowing their utility irons like the P DHY [review HERE] and P UDI [review HERE] to play the long iron replacement role for the skilled player. What I found in my testing of the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue is that it’s something of a balance between the conventional core model and the Tour. [See Price / Buy]

The primary thing that makes the Qi4D Rescue feel like more of a Tour club is the ball flight. TaylorMade says that it’s mid launch and spin, but I found it to be among the lower launching hybrids, particularly for a club that isn’t explicitly “Tour.” As always, this isn’t inherently good or bad, it’s just a matter of fit. Personally, I have just enough ball speed to make the 19 degree model produce a playable distance gap with my normal swing.

Another Tour-like quality is the amount of shot control I found with the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue. As a lower launching player, I wasn’t able to drop shots from the sky, but I could flight the ball higher or lower than normal without much trouble. Similarly, I found the Qi4D Rescue willing to bend the ball gently right or left, though left was easier.

What’s really impressive is that the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue does all that while still providing excellent forgiveness and ball speed. Across a couple fairly long testing sessions – meaning plenty of bad swings – I don’t recall a single ball speed below 140 MPH, and the best shots threatened 150 MPH. That kind of speed and forgiveness means you can reach out to more long par 5s without fear that a poor swing is going to leave you struggling for par.

Finally, the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue has above average adjustability. Carrying forward from the Qi35 Rescue [review HERE] is the three-degree loft sleeve which allows you to dial in the loft, lie angle, and face angle that you prefer. What’s new is the Trajectory Adjustment System. The Qi35 Rescue had a sole weight, but it was not promoted as being adjustable. For the Qi4D, TaylorMade has a set of weights ranging from 3 to 15 grams available for consumers. This creates a lot of room for modifying swing weight and potentially boosting the launch angle.

Conclusion

Merging the best qualities of a Tour-style hybrid with those of a core model, the TaylorMade Qi4D Rescue is one of the most impressive hybrids of early 2026. Whether you’re a skilled player looking for more help or an aspiring player looking for more long game control, this is a great option. [See Price / Buy]

