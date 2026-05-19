Golf News – May 19, 2026

Simplify Your Stroke: Tour Edge Introduces the Zero T Putter Series

New series minimizes torque and maintains a squarer face to the target line for better directional control

BATAVIA, IL – Tour Edge Golf introduces the all-new Zero T Putter Series, a four-model lineup engineered with Zero Torque technology to promote a square face at impact and improve start-line consistency.

Each model aligns the shaft axis through the putter’s center of gravity to reduce torque and resist face rotation throughout the stroke. High-MOI head designs further enhance stability, limiting twisting at impact and improving forgiveness and consistency.

“Returning the putter face square to the target line at impact is critical for putting performance,” explained CEO David Glod. “The Zero T design stabilizes the face through the stroke to support that outcome for golfers of all skill levels.”

The series incorporates precision-milled faces with horizontal milling to produce consistent contact and predictable roll. ZT-1, ZT-2, and ZT-3 are constructed from one-piece cast 304 stainless-steel, while ZT-4 features an aluminum body with a TPU insert for a softer feel in a larger mallet profile. Alignment systems vary by model to accommodate different visual preferences while supporting consistency aim and setup.

All models are offered in 34”, 35” and 38” lengths. The 34” and 35” options include a 10.4” oversized-pistol grip, while the 38” model features a 16” extended oversized grip for added stability.

The Zero T Putter Series will be available at authorized Tour Edge golf shops globally beginning May 22, 2026, with each model retailing for $199.99.

Model Overview

ZT-1: compact mallet with a 3D sloped alignment bridge for target-line guidance. RH only.

ZT-2: Mallet with contrast topline alignment linking strike point to shaft axis. RH and LH available.

ZT-3: Squared frame design to frame the ball and extend the target line visually. RH only.

ZT-4: Highest MOI-mallet with alignment stripe and rear visual aide for maximum forgiveness. RH and LH available.

Visit Tour Edge Golf HERE

Bridgestone Golf Unveils Limited-Edition Black Tour B X and RX

For Breakthrough Performance That’s Impossible to Ignore

COVINGTON, GA – The new 2026 TOUR B’s VeloSurge core-mantle integration is a technological breakthrough, but you can’t see all that technology when looking at a standard white golf ball.

This led Bridgestone to create a limited-edition black TOUR B X and RX to make that breakthrough unmistakably visible.

The new TOUR B’s material discovery features a denser mantle material pushing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to bounds never seen in a golf ball.

Average increase of 2.3 mph in ball speed

Average increase of 8.7 yards in distance

Increased MOI for straighter ball flight

Results based on a set of golfers using their current ball vs. the comparable 2026 Bridgestone ball variety. Results determined by a launch monitor based on the average of 3 recordable drives for each ball. Actual results may vary.

“The new TOUR B already has three wins on Tour, plus a win on LIV and another on the Champions Tour, because it delivers measurable gains in ball speed and distance. This limited-edition drop is our bold celebration of the ball’s tour-level performance that looks as distinctive as it plays.” – Adam Rehberg, senior marketing manager

The limited-edition black TOUR B X and RX ($99.99) are available online at bridgestonegolf.com .

Visit Bridgestone Golf HERE

ECCO® Golf Ambassador Aaron Rai Wins Maiden Major Title at Aronimink

SALEM, NH – ECCO® Golf ambassador Aaron Rai produced a career-defining performance at Aronimink Golf Club, capturing his maiden major championship title with victory at the PGA Championship.

Rai, wearing ECCO BIOM TOUR shoes, delivered a stunning final round five-under-par 65 to secure the Wanamaker Trophy by three shots, sealing the biggest win of his career in style.

A long-term wearer of ECCO GOLF shoes throughout his career, the victory marks Rai’s first triumph since officially joining the brand as an ambassador at the start of 2026, and represents a landmark moment for the Englishman after a season of perseverance and hard work.

“It is very surreal,” Rai said. “It has been a bit of a frustrating season, so to be standing here is definitely outside of my wildest imagination. I think it is really good consistency over the last few weeks with practice. My body feels great and I have really enjoyed the course this week.”

Rai remained composed throughout the final day at Aronimink, combining his signature precision iron play with clinical putting to pull away from the field and claim his first major championship title.

“Aaron has shown incredible resilience, professionalism and dedication all season, so to see him lift his first major championship is truly special,” said Timo Vollrath, Head of Global Marketing at ECCO GOLF. “He embodies everything we value at ECCO GOLF through his commitment to performance and consistency, and we are incredibly proud to have him representing ECCO GOLF.”

“For my performance, wearing ECCO GOLF shoes is so important because it gives me comfort, and that’s not really something that you can put a price on,” said Rai after his win.

In addition to Aaron Rai, ECCO GOLF shoes are worn in competition around the world by Freddy Schott, Lydia Ko, Thorbjørn Olesen, Erik van Rooyen, Thomas Bjørn, and Janet Lin Xiyu among others.

Visit ECCO Golf HERE

Club Champion Named Among Select Global Partners to Fit and Carry McLaren Golf’s Debut Club Line

The World’s #1 Custom Club Fitter Becomes an Exclusive Fitting and Retail Partner for McLaren Golf

WILLOW BROOK, IL – Club Champion, the world’s #1 custom golf club fitting company, announced it has been selected as one of a limited number of authorized fitting partners and retailers worldwide to carry and custom-fit the debut line of clubs from McLaren Golf, the new golf equipment brand born from one of motorsport’s most iconic names. Club Champion will offer McLaren Golf clubs exclusively through its custom fitting process at 160+ studio locations across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia, ensuring every McLaren Golf club purchased through Club Champion is precisely fit to the individual golfer’s swing.

The partnership makes Club Champion one of the few places in the world where golfers can access McLaren Golf equipment – and the only fitting environment where they can do so backed by Club Champion’s proprietary fitting process, industry-leading launch monitor technology, and the most comprehensive component library in golf with over 65,000 shaft, head, and grip combinations.

McLaren Golf: A New Standard for Performance Equipment

McLaren Golf enters the equipment market carrying one of the most recognizable brands in the world of performance engineering. Known for Formula 1 championships, hypercar design, and an obsessive pursuit of aerodynamic efficiency and material science, McLaren brings a fundamentally different approach to club design – one rooted in aerospace-grade materials, precision manufacturing tolerances, and data-driven performance optimization that mirrors the technology used in its racing and road car divisions.

The debut club line reflects that philosophy at every level: advanced carbon fiber and titanium construction, proprietary face technology designed to maximize ball speed across the hitting area, and a design language that is unmistakably McLaren – clean, purposeful, and built for those who refuse to compromise.

Why Club Champion – And Why A Fitting Is Required

McLaren’s decision to partner with Club Champion for fitting and retail distribution reflects a shared philosophy: that a high-performance club in the wrong configuration for a golfer’s swing is a high-performance club that underperforms. Equipment at this level demands fitting. Off-the-rack delivery would be inconsistent with what the McLaren name represents.

Club Champion was selected for its unmatched fitting infrastructure – 160+ studio locations, proprietary fitting methodology and technology, and a brand reputation built on delivering measurable performance improvements for golfers of every level. Every McLaren Golf club sold through Club Champion will be custom-configured – shaft, head, loft, lie, length, and grip – to the specific golfer based on real swing data collected during a Club Champion fitting session.

‘The right club in the wrong configuration is still the wrong club.’ That principle is why Club Champion was built – and it’s why McLaren Golf chose Club Champion as one of their exclusive global fitting partners.

Availability and How to Access McLaren Golf Through Club Champion

McLaren Golf clubs will be available through Club Champion’s custom fitting process in the coming weeks. Golfers interested in McLaren Golf equipment must begin with a Club Champion fitting session, during which their swing data will be used to configure the precise McLaren Golf specifications that will maximize performance for their individual game.

Given the limited global distribution of McLaren Golf equipment, demand is expected to significantly exceed initial availability. Club Champion encourages interested golfers to book a fitting session as early as possible.

Visit Club Champion Golf HERE