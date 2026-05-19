Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron Review

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The Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron has elite ball speed and excellent forgiveness. Hard to hit a truly bad shot. Wonderful impact sound.

Introduction

There was a time when utility irons were reserved for elite ball strikers. Now, we see as much diversity in utility irons as we do in iron sets. In this review, I’ll dissect the new Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron to let you know whether this club deserves to be part of your long game arsenal.

Looks

At address, the Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron displays a blend of elements from different categories. The top line is medium thick, in line with most game improvement irons and its predecessor, the C722 Ti-Utility iron [review HERE]. There is minimal offset – particularly for a long iron – and a fairly compact blade lengths, two nods to true players irons. From the super game improvement category, we get a flange that’s visible behind the top line – very visible. While this isn’t something I like aesthetically, the performance benefits tend to be worth it.

In the bag, what stands out most to me is the thick milled channel arcing through the middle of the head. I went to Tour Edge’s website expecting some kind of tech story, but it appears that it’s just there to look cool. Below the channel, there’s moderately sized branding. Above, there’s a black weight bar with “Tour Edge” engraved but not paintfilled. In an unusual move for Tour Edge Exotics, the Ti-Utility iron is offered in two finishes: Silver Chrome and Black Pearl. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The impact sound of the Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron is anything but hollow, and I absolutely love it. There are notes at the beginning, middle, and end of the my testing sheet about it. I started my testing with a series of pretty ugly misses which produced dull, quiet knocking sounds. “If a miss sounds that good, what does a quality strike sound like?” I wondered. Eventually I found out. On center, the Ti-Utility Iron sounds similar but with a little added snap. This provides good feedback and a little reward for your best efforts.

This sound meshes well with the feel. All strikes feel solid – again, not what you’d expect from a hollow club. When you get to the center of the face, there’s an exciting little pop in your hands that says, “You got all the ball speed out of that one.” Feedback through the hands is precise and clear.

Performance

When evaluating a utility iron, the top things that I’m looking for are ball speed and launch angle. In both cases, I want to see where the peak is and how consistently the club can get to those peaks. With Tour Edge Exotic’s reputation and the larger sole of this club, I had high hopes in all of those areas.

The big tech talking points for the Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron all deal with ball speed. Advanced Combo-Brazing Technology connects the Beta Titanium L-Cup Face to the body of the hollow body of this club. The result? Ball speed that is among the fastest you’ll find in any utility iron. The speed retention is equally elite. From slight mishits to absolute stinkers, the ball speed stayed up. The value of this on the course can’t be overstated: no matter how poor your swing, you’re going to get meaningfully closer to the green.

Turning to launch, the story is similar. Every shot gets airborne. I made some bad swings that still launched high enough to carry 180 yards or more. However, to get mid-high launch and optimal distance, you do need a solid strike. Anything A- or B+ and better is going to be beautiful; below that you’ll get a good result, but the flight will be noticeably lower.

While distance is fun and it certainly sells clubs, what make the Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron really fun to hit is the accuracy. This is a low spin club that doesn’t seem to have any interest in curving the ball left or right. You can, of course, hit pushes and pulls, but once the start line is set, the ball just flies straight. This makes it easier to pull out of the bag and trust when there’s trouble lurking around the green. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Overall, I think the Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron is best for the player who needs control and distance but doesn’t care to get fancy with it. If you want to hit all trajectories and shapes, this isn’t the utility iron for you. However, if you want a less stressful way to put the ball in the fairway or go after long approaches, this is a great option. [See Price / Buy]



Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron Forgiving and powerful, the Exotics Ti-Utility blends iron-like precision with metalwood distance. Its hollow titanium-steel design delivers explosive ball speed and consistent performance in a sleek, playable profile. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Tour Edge Exotics Ti-Utility Iron Price & Specs