TaylorMade Qi4D Tour Fairway Wood Review

The TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood is a compact, players long game tool. Significant changes to the adjustability system. Offers tons of shot control and solid forgiveness.

Introduction

For the last ten years, no brand of fairway woods has been more trusted on the PGA Tour than TaylorMade. From long approaches to tight tee shots, Tour pros trust the combination of ball speed, forgiveness, and, most importantly, shot control that they get from TM fairway woods. Their latest, the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood, features a revised approach to adjustability without sacrificing the player-preferred look and performance. [See Price / Buy]

Looks

The TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood prompted an “Ooooh” the first time I took it out of its headcover and put it in the address position. This is the kind of compact footprint that lives up to the “Tour” name. It has a tall face, a compact front-to-back dimension, and a subtle pear shape. The crown is a matte black carbon fiber with a small TaylorMade “T” as an alignment aid.

In the bag, the Qi4D Tour FW has a lot going on, but it’s well hidden behind dark shades. The majority of the sole is gloss black. Three movable weights dot the perimeter, surrounding a white “T” logo. Gently ribbed sections toward the heel and toe house the Qi4D and Tour designations. Overall, the sole design does a lot while still looking sharp and cohesive.

Finally, I love the headcover on this club. The shade of blue is unusual – some blend of teal and navy – but toned down enough that it won’t look dated in a year. The branding is bold but done in a modest size. For those taking a closer look, there is a mix of textures for more visual interest.

Sound & Feel

If you’re looking for a more traditional sound and feel in the long game, the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood absolutely nails it. The sound of impact is more wooden than metallic – deep and powerful. There are no ringing metallic notes, just a bassy thump at medium volume. You will hear a little more snap on perfectly struck shots, but it never leaves that lower register.

Across the face, the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood feels solid, which complements the sound well. Centered shots are rewarded with a sensation that’s also fast – the devastating cross that you never saw coming versus the one you simply couldn’t get away from. The other standout element of the feel is the precision of the feedback. This club tells you exactly where the ball met the face, whether you want to know or not.

Performance

The most noteworthy change to the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood is the new adjustability system. For the last few generations of Tour fairway woods, TaylorMade has used a giant sliding weight in the middle of the head [see it in the Qi35 Tour fairway review HERE]. This has provided golfers with a lot of flexibility for launch, spin, and forgiveness, but no ability to control direction.

With the Qi4D Tour, TM is using a “Trajectory Adjustment System” with three weight ports: heel, toe, and rear. The included weights are 4, 4, and 15 grams. When paired with the adjustable hosel, which offers as much as two degrees of adjustment up or down, players have a ton of flexibility for altering shot shape and trajectory. [See Price / Buy]

In my testing, I found a noticeable difference in ball flight when moving the 15 gram weight among the three different positions. With the weight in the toe, my natural draw was muted and fades were more accessible. When the weight was back, the club was extremely versatile. Putting the weight in the heel…that wasn’t a fit for me. On TaylorMade’s adjustment chart, the Qi4D Tour FW is more forgiving with the weight in the heel. While your mileage may vary, my numbers were similar (with regard to forgiveness) with the weight in the heel and toe. I’ll add that while the back weighted position is measurably more forgiving, I was surprised by how small the gap was.

Speaking of forgiveness, the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood is fairly easy to hit for a players fairway wood. If you want perfect launch and maximum ball speed, you do need to strike the center of the face. However, you can miss pretty substantially and still send the ball on a reasonable line with good speed. This club features several of TM’s trusted technologies such as Twist Face and Speed Pocket, but the smaller head and more forward CG are geared toward players who routinely hit the center of the face.

The other thing that biases the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood toward the more skilled player is the lower launch and spin. TaylorMade bills this club as “Mid-Low” in both launch and spin, which seems accurate to me. I’m a low launching and spinning player, so this club didn’t optimize my distance, but players with higher speed or spin may see the Qi4D Tour produce more carry distance than their current fairway wood. It’s also a great choice for those who frequently play in the wind and want a club to produce a flat, boring trajectory. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

For the skilled ball striker who wants versatility in their long game, the TaylorMade Qi4D Tour fairway wood is a great choice. This club has upgraded adjustability and ample forgiveness for the lower handicap player. Get the right shaft and settings, and you’ll be hoping for more long par 5s.



