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The Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood is an under the radar winner for 2026. It’s easy to launch, low spinning, and more forgiving than your typical LS model fairway wood. Plus, it comes priced less than almost every other major brand in this category.

Introduction

I have always been impressed with the staying power of Tour Edge. They aren’t typically talked about in the same breath as the big brands, but after testing the latest Exotics LS fairway wood, I continue to scratch my head about why they don’t get more recognition. Tour Edge boasts a full lineup of clubs and equipment for golfers of all levels, including tour level balls, bags, and even luggage and apparel.

This year Tour Edge has updated their Exotics line to one that can go toe to toe with many of the major brands. For this review, I will focus on the Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood and see how it performs for the regular golfer.

Looks

Tour Edge took a slightly new direction in terms of looks in the new Exotics LS fairway wood. Designers have typically incorporated some type of color into most of their woods, but not this year. Tour Edge went with the subtle black and grey color scheme, and it looks slick.

At address, the carbon fiber hood sits inside a matte grey outline that reminds me a bit of some recent TaylorMade and PXG fairway woods. The branding is minimal on top with just the “E” logo as the alignment aid and a small “EXOTICS” on the heel side of the crown.

In the bag, the sole of the Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood has a large silver Tungsten plate with two removable weights – one in the front and one in the rear. The aforementioned black and grey theme carries on to the sole and face which has a moderately deep profile with six white alignment lines. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The sound of the Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood is a pleasant “tick” sound that is easy to get comfortable with. It is low in volume and has a crisp sound to each strike that I fell in love with pretty quickly.

The feeling of the Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood matched its sound perfectly. Each strike feels pured while the feedback is muted in the hands. I was pleasantly surprised how much I enjoyed the addicting feel of this club.

Performance

Once I got the Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood out on the course for the first time, I was delighted by how forgiving it was. It was easy to make what felt like solid contact on virtually every swing. Typically with low spin models, there isn’t as much forgiveness, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with this Exotics LS. Much of this is likely attributed to the Pyramid Face Technology, similar to other variable thickness face designs.

Another key feature of this club is the aforementioned Ryzersole design. This refers to the weighted metal plate lining the sole. While this sole plate was present in the previous Exotics line, Tour Edge shifted the weight around in 2026 for more adjustability. This only matters because this low and forward weight is there to help make it easier for golfers to launch the ball high and far with minimal spin.

In my testing, spin was closer to what I would expect with a driver, not necessarily a fairway wood. Color me impressed. I kept wanting to find ways to hit this club because of how easy it was to launch.

Out on the course, I had no problem getting comfortable using the Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood. It felt like the head was well balanced and wanted to square up at impact. I actually saw a few balls move right to left ever so slightly. This certainly isn’t an endorsement that it will fix a slice, but I am not used to a low spin fairway wood being anything but fade biased. That doesn’t mean I couldn’t manipulate the head when I really wanted a particular shot shape, but it seemed it really wanted to stay neutral for most shots.

While adjustability is not exclusive to Tour Edge, they continue to ensure weight is reserved for the adjustable weights so players can truly dial in their preferences. The Exotics LS fairway wood has two removable weights. The first is inside the Ryzersole Tungsten plate while the second is hidden at the rear of the club. Putting the heavier weight back will increase spin slightly but adds forgiveness. A heavier front weight lowers spin and ball flight but reduces MOI.

Personally, I preferred the heavier weight in the back. It helps that this is already a low spin head. I felt like increasing spin for more forgiveness wasn’t a hard decision.

The adjustable hosel on the Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood also makes it easy to manipulate your trajectory and preferred ball flight. Whatever your preference, you get all of these options and a headcover for $399, which is less than every other major brand‘s low spin fairway wood. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Tour Edge Exotics LS fairway wood is going to surprise a lot of golfers. If you can get comfortable not playing one of the biggest names, there isn’t any tradeoff. The sound and feel of the Exotics LS is addicting and while it is low spin, it isn’t as fade biased as clubs tend to be in this category. Add in the adjustability and its price of $399, this club should be on many golfer’s testing list for 2026. [See Price / Buy]



Tour Edge Exotics LS Fairway Wood The Exotics LS fairway wood pairs a tour-inspired head shape with precision, workability, and low spin for discerning players. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Tour Edge Exotics LS Fairway Wood Price & Specs