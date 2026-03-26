Shot Scope LM1 Launch Monitor Review

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The Shot Scope LM1 launch monitor is the best value in launch monitors for the golfer looking to improve their game. Fast, accurate, and easy to use. Data lives in the Shot Scope app where you can use it to improve your scoring.

Introduction

No product came out of the 2026 PGA Show with more hype than the Shot Scope LM1. We named it Best of Show [read more HERE], and everyone we saw at the show wanted to talk about it. The appeal is obvious: a $200 launch monitor from one of the most respected brands in golf technology. But can it live up to the hype and actually help golfers improve their game? I tested it to find out.

Set Up & Ease of Use

One of the best things about the Shot Scope LM1 is how easy it is to use. This is a totally standalone unit – no need for apps, phones, or tablets. Per Shot Scope, it takes 25 seconds from power on to hitting your first shot. I found that 25 seconds is very conservative – I was typically ready to hit in about 10 seconds.

There are four buttons on the LM1, all on the device’s right side. Start by turning it on with the grey power button. From there, click the power button again to select “Start Session,” then choose from Speed Training, Practice Range, and On Course. The data screen will appear, you’ll use the up and down buttons to select the right club, and you’re ready to go. And speaking of speed, the LM1 is lightning quick: by the time you hit your follow through position, your numbers will be on screen.

Additionally, you don’t need a ton of space to use the Shot Scope LM1: it needs to be just 55″ behind the ball. I tested the LM1 as close as 44″ and as far as 90″ and was still getting consistently good readings with my driver. While I would advise you to use Shot Scope’s suggested 55″, it’s nice to know that you don’t have to be set up perfectly to get data.

The only complaint I have about using the Shot Scope LM1 is that you have to remember to change clubs, and that has to be done on the launch monitor. To be fair, this is only an issue if you want to import your data into the Shot Scope app. If you just want to see your data shot by shot, selecting the right club doesn’t matter. However, if you want your data to be accurate in the app, you need to select the right club for each shot. [See Price / Buy]

Accuracy & Features

The Shot Scope LM1 provides a simple, easy to understand suite of numbers: swing speed, ball speed, smash factor, carry distance, and total distance. To test its accuracy, I ran it head to head outdoors against a Foresight GCQuad [review HERE] and a Full Swing KIT [review HERE]. I also tested it indoors against the GCQuad.

Overall, I found the accuracy of the Shot Scope LM1 very impressive. Testing with irons, I found that about eight out ten shots were within one yard of the launch monitors that cost 25 or 100 times more. Of those other two shots, one was within two yards and the last was within three or four. The ball and club speeds were even more impressive, rarely being off by more than 1 MPH.

Typically lower priced launch monitors struggle with the ends of the bag – wedges, fairway woods, and drivers. That was not the case with the LM1. While I did see some slightly larger disparities on bad mishits with the driver – 5 to 7 yards – normal strikes were within the ranges outlined earlier. As a practice tool to help you dial in your ball striking and understand your game, the Shot Scope LM1 is fantastic.

It is worth taking a moment to note what the LM1 does not do. This does not power golf simulation. This does not report spin or launch angle data. It does not measure dispersion. For my purposes, all of this is fine: I don’t play simulator golf, and the higher level stats are only valuable when they’re done really well. If they’re hit and miss (as they often are below the professional tier), spin and dispersion numbers are counterproductive. This is also where I’ll note that the LM1 only costs $199.

Back to what the Shot Scope LM1 does do, the speed training mode is excellent. Set it up as you normally would, then swing your driver or speed trainer as fast as you can. The swing speed pops up in a large, one number display. [See Price / Buy]

Finally, another major plus for the Shot Scope LM1 is the size and durability. As you can see above, this is a very compact device – 4″ X 5.5″ X 1″ and under 11 ounces – which means it can easily live in your golf bag, even if you’re a walker. It’s also rated IPX3 waterproof, meaning you can practice with it in a light rain. The 3.5″ color display is also bright and easy to read, even up to eight feet away.

Shot Scope App Integration

One of the major advantages of the Shot Scope LM1 over similarly priced launch monitors is its integration into the Shot Scope ecosystem. After your range session, connect your LM1 to the Shot Scope app. All your practice data will be uploaded to the app in a matter of seconds.

Inside the app, you can sort your shots by club, or review the entire session shot by shot. Looking at each club shows you the minimum, maximum, and average for each of the five data points. This fairly simple functionality has major benefits to your understanding of your game. Knowing your true average and your range of distances with each club can elevate your course management and scoring.

My expectation is that Shot Scope will continue to roll out new ways to use your practice data, and I will keep this section updated as those features are introduced.

Value

The Shot Scope LM1 retails for just $199. Support Plugged In Golf at no additional cost by buying it HERE.

This is a great value, made even better by the fact that there are no subscription fees. If, like me, you’re sick of everything being a recurring cost, this is reason enough to buy a LM1. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

For the vast majority of golfers, the Shot Scope LM1 is the launch monitor they should own. This is fast, accurate, affordable, and easy to use. It provides all the data you need without distractions, and it presents it in a way that can actually help your game. [See Price / Buy]