The 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Recap

McKinney, TX – Wyndham Clark has won the 2026 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson. This marks his first win of the 2026 season and his fourth PGA Title. With this win, he earns $1.854 million, a two-year PGA Tour exemption, entries into The Masters, The PGA Championship, The Players, and 500 FedEx Cup Points.

Si Woo Kim began his final round leading by two strokes over major winners Scottie Scheffler and Clark. His form had been incredible, through three rounds he’d carded 26 birdies, which was only one short of a PGA Tour record. All those birdies amounted to rounds of 64, 60, and 68, and he certainly looked like the player to beat. He would fall short, finishing in solo second place with a score of 27-under par.

Clark would not go away, though, and came back to snatch the tournament away from Kim. During today’s round, he carded nine birdies and an eagle, with four of those birdies coming in his final five holes. He closed out the round with a score of 30-under par, thanks in large part to his final round of just 60 strokes.

What clearly was the difference this week in Clark’s win was his putting. Thanks in part to the new Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset he recently put in his bag, he was a threat to make any putt he looked at. He was first in strokes gained putting on the week (picking up over 12.5 strokes on the field), first in putts per green in regulation, and made 13 putts over 10 feet on the week. Ultimately, he holed over 400 feet worth of putts for the tournament and 158 feet worth of putts in his final round.

Scheffler was an ever-present threat to win, too. After a historic 2025 season of six PGA Tour victories, including two majors, he got out to a quick start this season with a win at The American Express back in January. He would fall just short of the title today. Despite a great round of 6-under par to finish the tournament at 25-under par, it just wasn’t enough to catch up to Clark. That final round did earn him a solo third-place finish, though.

Next week, Ben Griffin will be looking to defend the title he won last year at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He’ll face a bit less competition than usual, as both Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are skipping this event. There are still seven of the top twenty in the Official World Golf Ranking present, though, including several major championship winners such as J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Wyndham Clark’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: TaylorMade QI4D (10.5°) / Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX

3 Wood: TaylorMade QI4D Tour (15°) / Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

5 Wood: Ping G440 (18°) / Project X Titan Black 80 TX

4 & 5 Irons: Titleist T200 / True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

6-9 Irons: Titleist T100 / True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Pitching Wedge: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (44° 10F) / True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (50° 12F, 54° 14F) / True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Lob Wedge: Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60° L) / True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset

Golf Ball: Titleist ProV1x