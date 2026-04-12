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The 2026 Masters Recap

Published April 12, 2026 at 7:04 pm by 
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2026 Masters Tournament Recap + WITB 23

Augusta, GA – Rory McIlroy has won The Masters for the second time in a row.  This is his 30th PGA Tour win and 6th major win.  With this win he becomes only the fourth player to win the Masters in back-to-back seasons, and the first to do so since Tiger Woods in 2002.  Along with the coveted green jacket and trophy, he earns $4.5 million.

It was a rollercoaster week for last year’s Masters champion.  After his first two rounds of 67 and 65, he led the field by six strokes, which broke the record for the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history.  Many experts were basically crowning him the winner, but after a third-round score of 73, his lead evaporated into nothing.  It got even harder today, as at one point in his last round, he was as much as three shots back.  

Both McIlroy and Cameron Young began the final round of the tournament at 11-under par, but it was McIlroy who ended up having the last laugh.  Despite a massively errant teeshot on the final hole, he was able to scramble for par to finish at 12-under par for the tournament, just one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler.  

Two-time Masters winner Scheffler had made a serious push in the final round for his third green jacket, though.  Despite starting the day well back of Young and McIlroy, he would shoot a final round of 68 to finish just one shot short of claiming another Masters title. 

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak again for Justin Rose, who last year lost in a playoff with McIlroy to finish in second place.  Despite leading the tournament after his first nine, Rose would be eclipsed by McIlroy.  He would ultimately finish in a tie for third place alongside Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton with a score of 10-under par. 

Now that the first major of the year is complete, some of the world’s best will take a break.  However, there’s no rest for the weary as the PGA Tour continues with the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island as its next event.  Last year, Justin Thomas claimed the title, and this year will undoubtedly look to defend it.  Other notables in the field will include players like Young, Scheffler, and Ludvig Åberg.   

Rory McIlroy’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D (9° playing at 8°) / Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X 

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15°) / Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

5 Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D (18°) / Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

4 Iron: TaylorMade P760 / Project X 7.0 

Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) / Project X 7.0 

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (46.09 SB, 50.09 SB, 54.11 SB, 60.08 LB playing at 61°) / Project X 6.5 (46°, 50°, 54°), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60°)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Drew Koch
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