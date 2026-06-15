Golf Gear We Tested – June 2026

Mileseey GeneSonic Go GPS Handheld

When I tested the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro GPS Speaker [full review HERE] I thought the ability to remove the GPS handheld unit from the speaker was clever. In fact I ended up leaving the speaker at home and just using the handheld exclusively. But explaining to my cart mates that you have to buy the complete unit to get the super cool handheld was a bit disheartening.

Fast forward six months and voila – the Mileseey GeneSonic Go GPS Handheld. Same amazing 3″ color touchscreen. Same features like shot planning and moveable pin locations. Plus, no subscriptions or phone required. All for $229. Seriously, go read the review HERE.

The unit has a strong magnet for mounting to the cart and comes with a carabiner for clipping to your belt or bag. Or you can just slip the handheld right into your pocket – it weighs less than 4 ounces. Mileseey even includes a protective leather sheath. If you are into music on the golf course the speaker combo is still great. But for those of us looking to make smarter decisions while enjoying the sounds of nature, the GeneSonic Go GPS Handheld tough to beat. – Meeks

ROKA Sunglasses

With summer in full swing, sunglasses are an essential every time you’re on the course. The right pair of sunglasses won’t just protect your eyes, they’ll help you to see better. And they look cool.

ROKA has more options for styles, sizes, and colors than almost any other sunglass brand I’ve come across. From classic aviators to oversized, performance-driven designs, ROKA has something for everyone. And every design comes in a variety of colors for both the frame and lens.

Something that elevates ROKA on the course is the way they stay in place. GEKO pads on the ears and nose keep the frames from sliding around, even when you’re sweating. ROKA’s are all very light, too, so there’s no unpleasant pressure on your nose.

ROKA sunglasses carry a premium price, but they come with a hard case and a 1,000 day warranty. Learn more in Matt Meeker’s full ROKA review HERE

ALBY Golf Apparel

Before this review, I had never heard of ALBY golf. Considering they’ve only been in operation since 2023, you likely haven’t either. However, in a space packed with competition, I wondered if this was just another golf apparel brand.

ALBY, however, is doing things a bit differently, and it starts with the embroidery. No stickers or iron ons, just high quality, fully stitched logos on the chest pocket and upper back. There’s also something to be said about a well designed logo, and the ALBY (short for albatross) bird is excellent. I also liked that each polo sports a stiff, double walled collar that stays true even after several washes. ALBY’s big differentiator is that all of their clothing is fully covered under a lifetime guarantee which is unheard of when it comes to apparel.

While I’ve only had their products for a brief time so far, I am already a fan. The fit is perfect, not oversized like FJ or Peter Millar, with subtle, unique patterns to choose from. Priced at $88 for a polo and $98 for a quarter zip, ALBY golf offers a ton of value. – Zack

SuperStroke TLT Off-Axis Putter Grips

At first glance, there’s nothing unusual – or even interesting – about the latest putter grips from SuperStroke. These are predominantly white grips with silver or red accents and the standard, large SuperStroke branding. They’re offered in three shapes/sizes: Pistol 1.0, Pistol 2.0, and Tour 2.0 XL.

When you flip the grip over, however, you see where the name comes from. Designed for putters – primarily zero torque putters – that have built-in shaft lean, the TLT Off-Axis putter grips allow the hands to stay in a neutral position in spite of the shaft’s forward lean. As we see more and more putters with this built-in forward press, it’s important that we get more grips like this. I really like the Pistol 1.0 shape that I tested, and being able to get this comfortable, familiar feel on a zero torque putter could help some players make that transition more easily.

Bolle Victus Sunglasses

I’ve owned and reviewed at least a dozen different brands of sunglasses over the years, from Ray-Ban and Oakley to boutique brands like SunDog [review HERE]. While it is a crowded space, Bolle separates itself with some uniquely functional features in their new Victus sunglasses.

A few things really stood out to me as I reviewed the Bolle Victus. The first is the fit. The adjustable nose piece sat high with slip resistant padding so it didn’t cause any pinching or pressure points during activity. I also enjoyed the widened frames around the temples which made the glasses feel light, as if they weren’t even there.

The Bolle Victus sunglasses also utilize a unique, high contrast Volt plus polarized lens. These lenses prevent glare and truly make every color pop. The grass becomes greener, and the sky becomes more blue. The contrast made it easier to spot a ball when our group wasn’t in the fairway, which was needed more than I care to admit. These benefits extended beyond the course. I wear my Bolle Victus regularly while driving to enhance my vision, especially on sunny days with lots of glare. – Zack