Mileseey GeneSonic Pro GPS Speaker Review

50 Words or Less

The Mileseey GeneSonic Pro is a GPS speaker combo that does not require a phone connection, app, or subscription for the GPS. Clever handheld touchscreen separates from speaker for more flexibility. Good sound. Strong magnets.

Introduction

Over three generations, the Bushnell Wingman has carved out a place in the hearts of golfers who want to bring their tunes to the course while also getting accurate yardages. The one major weakness of the Wingman, however, is that it’s not a standalone GPS – you need to connect your phone and the Bushnell app to make it go.

Enter the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro. This is a true standalone GPS unit with a color touchscreen and a speaker to take your music on the go. Is this device a true ace that’s ready to relegate Bushnell to sidekick status? Matt Meeker and I both tested one to find out.

Set Up & Ease of Use

When you unbox the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro, you’ll find the speaker, charging cable, a carabiner, and two instruction manuals. As you can see above, the screen comes off the speaker, a key feature that I’ll dive into more later. Each piece has its own battery (see below), and the screen or “handheld” charges via the speaker if it’s been disconnected and has less juice.

After I powered up the GeneSonic Pro, I connected it to my phone via Bluetooth. This is not necessary for GPS purposes, but it is how you connect your music. The connection was strong and happened in seconds without any complicated menus or apps.

Once you start the music on your phone, you can adjust the volume, skip songs, and play/pause on the speaker or on the handheld. Having the option to control everything at two different points is nice, especially if you’re trying to be considerate to other groups nearby.

Taking the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro to the course, all you have to do is power it up and push the green golf ball icon on the home screen. This will prompt the GPS to find a satellite, which took about two minutes for me. Once it has a connection, you select the course, and you’re good to go. There are many options and features, but you can also leave it alone and simply take the yardages it provides. Unlike the speaker, the GPS is controlled entirely by the handheld.

Accuracy & Features

Let’s start with the fun part: the sound. The Mileseey GeneSonic Pro has a 40W speaker that provides more than adequate volume with good quality. Meeker relayed that the sound was “more clear” with “better tone” compared to his Blue Tees Player speaker [review HERE]. I’d agree that this is one of the better sounding portable speakers that I’ve used. As you can see above, the screen shows the artist and song, but it does not show album art the way the Wingman HD does.

In addition to music, the GeneSonic Pro will announce your yardages. This can be customized in the “Broadcast” setting where you can choose the announcer’s voice and what information they give. The necessity of this feature is muted by the fact that the remote control is also the screen, but having it doesn’t hurt. I can see it being good for a laugh to have the announcer read off the distance to the green after your friend tops a drive.

Turning to the GPS, we found it to be fairly quick and accurate. The yardages don’t update instantly if you’re walking quickly or riding in a cart, but you won’t have to wait more than a second when you get to your ball. In our testing, we found the the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro was generally within one or two yards of posted course yardages and other trusted devices. There are over 43,000 courses pre-loaded on the GeneSonic Pro, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding your local track.

As I mentioned earlier, the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro comes in two pieces – the handheld and the speaker. This is a great feature, particularly on carts path only days. No one is going to tote a big speaker to their ball, but it’s easy to pop the handheld off and stick it in your pocket or clip it to your belt loop with the carabiner. Additionally, both pieces have strong magnets, so you can attach them to your cart separately or together.

The Mileseey GeneSonic Pro packs in a healthy amount of features beyond basic front/middle/back yardages. With the touchscreen, you can get the distance to any spot on the course. There’s also a hazard view where the water and sand traps are listed.

The GeneSonic Pro also provides a green view. In this mode, you can move the pin to get an exact distance to the hole. You can see above that the F/M/B yardages are dynamic, based on your location, but the image of the green does not change.

The final features are the abilities to measure shot distances, keep stats, and do shot tracking. I think keeping score on your GPS is a fine idea – it’s quick and easy, whether you keep the handheld in your pocket or on the speaker. Measuring your shot distance can be useful, too, especially for finding wayward tee shots. As with the Mileseey GenePro S1 [review HERE], the shot tracking is fine – having it doesn’t hurt anything – but it’s not a value add. If you want to shot track, get the Shot Scope V5 [review HERE]. You’ll get more and better data without all the interruptions to your round.

Overall, I think the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro is a quality GPS system. When you turn on all the features the display is quite crowded, but that can be dialed down by the user. Pair the quality GPS with a clear, loud speaker, and you have a device that’s ideal for the player who’s serious about their score and their music.

Value

We have not confirmed the retail price with Mileseey yet. This section will be updated when we have that information.

Conclusion

The Mileseey GeneSonic Pro GPS speaker achieves something few products do: significantly outpacing Bushnell in a category they are largely responsible for creating. Whether or not this device is perfect for you, Mileseey deserves kudos for pushing this category forward with legitimately unique features and strong performance in the fundamentals.

