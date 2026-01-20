2026 Bettinardi BB1 Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The 2026 Bettinardi BB1 putter feels unbelievably good. Unique blue finish elevates the classic Anser shape. New face milling improves performance on mishits.

Introduction

Much more than just another line of pretty putters, Bettinardi’s 2026 BB Series represents a major restructuring of the brand’s retail line and a leap in performance. Going forward, the Studio Stock and INOVAI families will be blended into the BB Series. The 2026 line includes seven shapes, ranging from the traditional to the novel. In this review, we’re taking a look at the flagship model, the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 putter.

Looks

At a glance, the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 has a normal dark finish. But just as you’re starting to turn away, you slow down and realize, “Wait, that’s actually blue.” The finish is Savannah Blue, according to Bettinardi, and it’s one of the best I’ve seen. While blue is my favorite color, I don’t like putters that are BLUE! The 2026 BB Series, isn’t BLUE! it’s blue. It’s subtle, it’s unique, it’s special without screaming for attention…it’s cool.

Moving to the shape, the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 is a classic Anser, executed at a very high level. The cavity is a touch wider than the ball. The proportions of the top line, shoulders, and bumpers are all in harmony.

Bettinardi tops this off with one of their best headcovers to date, similar to the 2024 version [review HERE] but more refined. It’s navy and black with a carbon fiber texture. Much of the black portion has the honeycomb pattern stitched in black thread. There’s a lot going on with this cover, but the tones are subdued and much of the visual interest is subtle. Like the putter it protects, this cover holds your attention without begging for it.

Sound & Feel

Let’s cut to the chase: the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 is the best feeling putter I’ve rolled in well over a year, and maybe much longer. I’m obsessed with it, can’t stop putting with it. At short range, it feels solid and premium, but it really comes to life around fifteen feet. At this range, the feel becomes incredibly soft and full. This pairs with a sound that’s medium in volume, low in pitch, sitting right on the border of “tock” and “thud.”

When I say that this putter feels sensational, I am not engaging in hyperbole. I went through my entire collection trying to convince myself this was just a new putter thing. Among everything I own, there are putters that feel different, some I might prefer on a given day, but nothing that feels objectively better. This is an absolute gem.

Also worth noting is that the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 with its new face milling is not as demanding as many of the Bettinardi putters of the past. This putter offers clear feedback on strike quality through the hands and ears, but you get a really good impact feel without a perfect, A+ strike.

Performance

There usually isn’t a big technology or performance story with an Anser style putter, but that’s not the case with the 2026 Bettinardi BB1. This putter showcases a brand new face milling that Bettinardi calls VDF – Variable Depth Flymill. The purpose of this milling is to make distance control easier through more consistent energy transfer and roll. According to Bettinardi’s Quintic testing, VDF reduced distance variation by 30% and topspin variation by over 40% across top, middle, and low position strikes.

In my testing, I saw a measurable improvement in ball speed consistency compared to a milled Anser without any face technology. As I will say about almost all putter tech: the difference here is meaningful but not obvious. With a new, better fit driver, you’ll hit the ball 10 yards farther. With a putter face upgrade, your mishits may end up a few inches closer to the cup. Those inches add up over the course of a round or a season but don’t expect to magically make everything you look at.

Beyond the VDF, the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 is a standard Anser style putter. It has roughly 45 degrees of toe hang, making it a good fit for players with moderate arc in their stroke. This is the style of putter I’ve used most in my life, so it was easy for me to pick this up and have success with it. In terms of stability, this is a one-piece milled putter, so you do need to stay in the middle of the face to get the best results. The VDF is helpful, but it doesn’t transform this classic shape into a high MOI spaceship.

Finally, something I appreciate about Bettinardi putters is the use of high quality components. They’ve stuck with the Lamkin Deep Etched putter grip, which is a personal favorite of mine. I think this grip has a great shape and texture, and it enhances the feel of impact. This and the stepless, brushed nickel shaft give the putter a balanced feel – D4.5 at 34″ – where the grip has weight without taking away the feel for the club head. To me, the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 is a putter that had that “just right” feeling from the first time I picked it up.

Conclusion

One of the best things I can say about a club is that it makes me excited to play more golf, and that’s certainly the case with the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 putter. This putter piqued my curiosity for the rest of the 2026 BB series and got me spending more time on my putting mat than I have in months. If you’ll excuse me, I’m off to roll the BB1 some more…I suggest you do the same.

