2026 Bettinardi BB8W Putter Review

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The 2026 Bettinardi BB8W putter’s distinctive blue finish may catch your eye, but it’s the wonderful feel and noteworthy distance consistently of the new face milling that will hold your attention.

Introduction

Visiting their booth at the 2026 PGA Show [recap HERE], we learned that Bettinardi has slimmed down their offerings to three main series: Antidote, BB, and Queen B. The popular Studio Stock and INOVAI series have been blended into the 2026 BB Series. With six head shapes, the new BB Series now ranges from the classic BB1 [full review HERE] to the funky hourglass BB7.0 [review HERE]. In this review I’ll take a closer look at the 2026 Bettinardi BB8W – the W referring to Wide.

Looks

Don’t let the “Wide” of the name fool you, the 2026 Bettinardi BB8W is still a Anser 2 style, heel-toe weighted blade putter. Bettinardi utilizes the W to note additional width compared to the BB8 model. Personally, I find the wider versions more aesthetically pleasing. Bettinardi designers did a masterful job increasing the widths, moving from the topline down through the shoulders and to the trailing edge of the bumpers. [See Price / Buy]

Speaking of masterful, whoever selected the Savannah Blue finish needs an award. The color, utilized by the full 2026 BB Series, is simply beautiful, with a richness that makes it special. Living just across a state line from the city of Savannah, I also have an affinity for the name.

Golf claps also for the brushed nickel finish of the putter shaft and the well-crafted stock headcover. The coordinated colors elevate the BB8W to an overall premium look. There’s a lot of branding with four signature hexagons and three “Bettinardi” engravings on the putter itself, but at address, the head of the BB8W is clean, allowing the long white site line to stand out.

Sound & Feel

With contact between the shoulders, the 2026 Bettinardi BB8W produced a low-pitch ‘tock.’ The sound shifted to more of a ‘knock’ with contact towards the toe, and a ‘tick’ towards the heel. The sound volume increased with putt distance but never to more than a five on a ten scale.

“Soft” was the one word that best described the feel. Not soft like a pillow, but more of the sense that the ball was flowing off the face. As I had discovered early on while testing the Bettinardi BB49 [review HERE], striking the ball dead center on the face made the sound and feel coalesce into a Zen-like sensation.

Performance

That “pure” sensation is the result of finding the center zone of Bettinardi’s new nine zone VDF (Variable Depth Flymill) face milling. Picture the milled section of the face as a 3×3 grid of wide, thin rectangles. While the zones “optimize energy transfer for consistent ball speed and spin across the entire face,” there’s something special about that middle rectangle. [See Price / Buy]

I found distance consistency excellent. When I focused on delivering the same stroke length on putts, balls rolled out within inches of each other – even when I was purposely exploring the entire milled section of the face of the BB8W.

With 45° of toe-hang, the 2026 Bettinardi BB8W is best suited for golfers with arc to their putting stroke. This fits my putting style nicely and I found the flow of the putter very natural. The length of the sightline gave me confidence on testy five footers, and the distance consistency gave me trust that long putts were going to have a fair chance even when my contact wavered.

The 2026 Bettinardi BB8W is offered in multiple lengths, lofts, and lies. Those last two parameters are best left to qualified fitters who have access to putting analysis software. If you aren’t sure about length, visit your local big box location like Golf Galaxy where Bettinardi putters are becoming more and more available.

Conclusion

For golfers who prefer the look of a slightly wider blade putter, the new 2026 Bettinardi BB8W is going to be very attractive. The Savannah Blue finish is a standout in the sea of black and silver putters. The new VDF face offers both a wonderful feel and noteworthy distance consistency. The BB8W is better suited to golfers with arc in their putting stroke, but regardless of your style, if you’re serious about putting, jump at any opportunity to roll a new BB Series putter. [See Price / Buy]

