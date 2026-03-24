Bettinardi BB49 Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The Bettinardi BB49 offers noteworthy distance consistently and has a wonderful feel thanks to a new face milling. Distinctive blue finish and brushed nickel shaft add to the visual appeal.

Introduction

Matt Saternus declaring that “the 2026 Bettinardi BB1 is the best feeling putter I’ve rolled in well over a year, and maybe much longer“ [full review HERE] made me take notice. I’ve known Matt for many years and it’s rare for him to use the words “makes me excited” in a review. And when I saw the new BB Series in person at the 2026 PGA Show [recap HERE] I knew I needed to try one myself. With that I eagerly volunteered to test the Bettinardi BB49 putter – let’s jump in.

Looks

Let’s start with the headcover – it’s a slick design. I like the big embroidered “B” and the honeycomb patches that flank it. The materials feel high quality and substantial. The closure magnets are strong – borderline too strong. The headcover is slightly wider than normal blade covers – something to consider if you enjoy shopping for cool covers in dream destination pro shops. [See Price / Buy]

I’d classify the BB49 model as a mid-mallet size wise. Bettinardi calls it a “compact mallet.” In today’s world of truly substantially sized mallets, I think both terms capture the essence of the BB49 size. And unlike modern designs like the Bettinardi BB 7.0 [review HERE], part of the appeal of the BB49 is the classic Anser blade profile on the front half of the putter head. Although the toe-concentric shaping of the trailing edge didn’t appeal to my eyes, the long, straight white site line did a fine job focusing my aim.

And before leaving this section, a shout-out to the Savannah Blue finish utilized in the 2026 BB Series. Living just across a state line from the city of Savannah, I love the name, but truly the richness of the color is what makes it special.

Sound & Feel

“Best” is always subjective, but the Bettinardi BB49 certainly exhibited much of what Matt described about the BB1. With contact between the shoulders, the BB49 produced a low-pitch ‘tock.’ Towards the toe the sound shifted to a less distinctive ‘knock.’

It’s always strange to describe impact as “soft” knowing a putter face is milled of solid stainless steel, but it’s such an accurate description for the feel of the Bettinardi BB49. The ball just felt like it flowed off the face. And when I caught the ball dead center on the face, the sound and feel coalesced into a Zen like sensation.

Performance

That sensation left me puzzled until I read about Bettinardi’s new nine zone VDF (Variable Depth Flymill) face milling. The zones “optimize energy transfer for consistent ball speed and spin across the entire face.” To find that centered position where the “pure” sensation happened with the Bettinardi BB49, I discovered I needed to hover the putter head a little more than normal. This turned out to be a good teach as I have a tendency to frustratingly catch the grass every couple of rounds on a putt. [See Price / Buy]

I don’t think Bettinardi used “consistent” by accident as I found distance dispersion excellent. Even when I pushed contact to the extreme limits of the milled section, with the same stroke length, balls rolled out within inches of more centered putts.

The Bettinardi BB49 has about 30 degrees of toe-hang which makes it most suitable for golfers with some arc in their putting stroke. This fits my putting style nicely, and I found the flow of the putter very natural. I found the flow really satisfying and valuable on long putts. On putts over 20 feet, where my contact point has more variation, the consistency from the VDF really paid dividends.

Bettinardi calls the putter shaft “tour grade,” which I don’t doubt, but can’t offer any thoughts on. What I will comment on is how great the brushed nickel finish looks.

The Bettinardi BB49 is offered in multiple lengths, lofts, and lies. Those last two parameters are best left to qualified fitters who have access to putting analysis software. If you aren’t sure about length, visit your local big box location where Bettinardi putters are becoming more and more available.

Conclusion

I can see why Matt was excited about his BB1. The new Bettinardi BB Series of putters has a lot going for it. The new Savannah Blue finish looks beautiful. And the new VDF face offers both a wonderful feel and noteworthy consistency. As for the Bettinardi BB49 putter, the minimal offset of the slant neck and mid-mallet shaping create an inviting look, and I felt at ease with the flow. The BB49 is a serious investment at $495, but if you’re serious about your putting, it’s worth your consideration. [See Price / Buy]