2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue Shaft Review

The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue adds more stability to the fan favorite profile. Blend of Ventus Blue and Ventus Black. Mid spin, low launch. Tight dispersion.

Introduction

We are now over six years into the Ventus Era, and there are no indications that it’s going to be ending any time soon. In 2025, a Ventus shaft was used in the driver of every major winner. Scottie Scheffler has trusted Ventus in four straight Player of the Year seasons.

The problem with this kind of success is trying to figure out how to improve on a winning formula. I got to test the new 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue to see if the second generation of Ventus TR can surpass the original.

Looks

The 2026 Ventus TR follows the playbook of the second generaton Ventus: go matte, don’t change too much. Fujikura swapped the sparkly blue of the original Ventus TR Blue for a flat navy that transitions to black beneath the now-iconic graphics. The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue also has the same outlined branding that we see on the second generation Ventus. Again, distinct without being too different.

Feel

The original Ventus TR Blue [review HERE] was a sensation because it split the difference between the Ventus Blue and Ventus Black. According to its maker, the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue has the same characteristics: Ultra-Stiff in the tip and Stiff in the mid and handle sections. For reference, the standard Ventus Blue is one step softer (Firm) in the handle, and Ventus Black is one step stiffer (Ultra-Stiff) in the handle. Fujikura also states the the 2026 Ventus TR Blue delivers “smoother feel” and a “more stable feel” – a monster combination, if true.

To me, the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue feels ever so slightly stiffer than the original. This is consistent with what I’ve felt in the other VeloCore+ shafts. It still has that blend of Blue and Black profiles, which I find to be perfect. I never felt like I was overpowering it, even on my hardest swings. On the other hand, it never felt “dead” or boardy, never demanded that I swing harder. Every swing got a smooth little kick that was never out of control.

Performance

As with the second generation Ventus, the material powering the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue is VeloCore+. Per Fujikura, this delivers even higher levels of consistency and improved energy transfer, especially for players “who tend to pull or load the shaft aggressively.” Regular readers know that when I’m driving the ball poorly, it’s because of an overly aggressive transition, so it’s no surprise that the TR Blue has been a favorite of mine. While I’ve played Ventus Blue [review HERE] and Ventus Black [review HERE] at times, the Ventus TR Blue has generally been my go to Ventus.

In my testing, the 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue gave me all the things I loved about the original. For me, the biggest positive is the dispersion. I felt like I always knew where the ball was going, and the curves were consistently tight and controlled. Because I didn’t fear a big slice or hook, I had the confidence to attempt shaping the ball both ways rather than just praying that it went somewhere reasonably straight.

Additionally, the Ventus TR Blue produced a very consistent ball flight. True to Fujikura’s specs, I saw a mid launch with low spin.* This stayed true across a large range of shots and shot shapes. I didn’t see the ball knuckle when I hit a draw or balloon on a fade. This led to the kind of predictable, consistent distance off the tee that leads to good scoring.

*For those that love comparing numbers, the data for the original Ventus TR Blue review was gathered over three years ago. My driver spin has increased slightly over that time. I would not compare the numbers apples to apples, though the numbers are very similar.

You may be thinking, “That all sounds good, but how is the 2026 version different than the original?” My answer is that the difference is slight. The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue does feel more stable to me, and I believe I could feel that difference “blind,” but it’s a very small difference. If you’re happy with your current TR Blue, there’s no reason not to try the new model, but there’s nothing about this that makes yours obsolete.

The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue is available in weights ranging from 50 grams to 90 grams. At 50 grams, Fujikura offers regular and stiff flexes. The most common weight, 60 grams, has four flexes: regular, stiff, X, and TX. Moving up to 70 grams, golfers can choose from stiff, X, and TX. At 80 grams, they offer stiff and X, and the 90 gram version comes only in X.

Conclusion

The 2026 Fujikura Ventus TR Blue offers a boost in stability thanks to VeloCore+ while retaining the key characteristics of the original. For players that can’t quite decide between the Ventus Blue and Ventus Black, the TR Blue is the ideal middle ground, offering a smooth feel with tight dispersion and consistent ball flight.

