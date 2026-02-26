PING s259 Wedge Review

50 Words or Less

The PING s259 wedge is a thing of beauty. A thoughtfully designed short game tool with elite sound and feel and ample customization options.

Introduction

Golf is often thought of as a game where art meets science. Wedge play is one of the ways where golfers need to deploy their creativity to get the ball into the hole quicker. Bringing a unique shot to life and getting up and down for par (or birdie!) is one of the great joys of golf. Having a set of wedges that one trusts can make that joy happen more regularly, and who doesn’t want that? With the s259, PING have brought forth a premium wedge that is suitable for a range of players.

Looks

Clean and compact, the PING s259 wedge is pretty perfect in the looks department. It has a rounded “tour-preferred” shape with no offset and thin topline. The branding on the back of the club is clean and minimal and seasoned equipment nerds will know “PING” just by seeing the font of the loft and bounce numbers stamped on the sole.

There are two finishes available, the Hydropearl 2.0 chrome and the Midnight. I couldn’t resist the allure of the Midnight finish. It’s a gorgeous color somewhere between gray and black, reminiscent of a new lead pencil. According to PING, this finish will hold up over time and the color won’t fade from the face as it accumulates strike marks. For someone like me who doesn’t necessarily want to show off my “consistency” (or lack thereof), this is good news. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Many players who opt for bladed irons over heftier multi-material options do so for the sound and feel. While the distance and forgiveness aren’t as good, the sensation of striking one pure is sublime. With wedges, many players who don’t play blades throughout the bag can get a taste of that sweet sensation through the short game.

The PING s259 wedge provides that kind of satisfaction on both well-struck pitches and chips. A concise yet resonant ‘clock’ is accompanied by a subtle vibration through the hands. The sound is definitely on the lower end of the pitch spectrum and while I’d call the feel soft in that it’s very pleasant, it is also firm in that you can clearly detect strike location, be it high, low, heel, or toe side.

Performance

The word that comes to mind is “pure.” The PING s259 wedge is incredibly responsive and surprisingly forgiving, even when you can tell you didn’t clip it perfectly. Around the green, well struck chips check and roll out predictably, based on what kind of shot was played. On full swings, spin rates and dispersion are tight enough to throw a blanket over. It’s this kind of reliability and precision that results in closer proximity to the hole and lower cumulative scoring.

It doesn’t take a lot of time with the PING s259 wedges in hand to know these wedges are elite and capable of any short game shot that a golfer’s ability can conjure. But maximizing the performance of these clubs depends on taking advantage of PING’s custom options and choosing wisely when it comes to loft and grind combinations.

There are six grind options resulting in 25 loft/grind combinations. Which combinations you should consider are based on what kind of golfer you are, what kind of conditions you normally play in, and consequently what kind of shots you need to play most often. If an in-person fitting with a professional fitter isn’t convenient for you, PING has a robust online fitting tool to help you make smart choices with your wedge selection. Check it out HERE. [See Price / Buy]

A few other aspects of the PING s259 wedge to take note of: variable dimension grooves depending on loft, “advanced face blast technology” to boost friction, both of which are aimed at boosting spin and producing mid-low trajectory on full shots resulting in excellent distance control; and a moisture repellent face, which helps retain spin in wet conditions. [See Price / Buy]

Most of what you get with the PING s259 wedge isn’t particularly groundbreaking or surprising. It’s just really, really good. One aspect of the club that is unique is its more purposeful approach to stock grip and shaft. PING has introduced a new “Dyla-Grip” and lightweight Z-Z115 shaft. The grip is 3/4″ longer with less taper and features hand position indicators to help with gripping down, leaning the shaft and manipulating the face. The shaft has a low balance point to encourage better feel of the clubhead.

Personally, I’m not sure how much I would use those features as it seems like leaning more heavily on that science element than really suits me. However, it could be a game-changer for some golfers who want something more concrete to rely on when a partial shot is required. Regardless, it shows that PING is a true innovator among today’s OEMs and it won’t rest on its laurels or rely on marketing jargon to sell clubs.

Conclusion

The PING s259 wedge is an excellent option for any mid to low handicap golfer looking to bag a fresh set of wedges in 2026. The looks, sound, and feel are as good as it gets. For PING loyalists, they are a no-brainer to go straight in the bag. For everyone else, they should at least be given serious consideration. [See Price / Buy]



PING s259 Wedge New grind refinements and loft additions give golfers of all abilities improved precision and versatility with a Tour-preferred look, feel and sound. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

PING s259 Wedge Price & Specs