PING G440 K Driver Review

The PING G440 K driver is super forgiving while also delivering strong ball speeds. Mid-high launch and spin. Classic PING looks and sound. Impactful adjustability.

Introduction

In what now appears to be an off-year trend, PING has added the new G440 K driver to their strong 2025 lineup that includes the MAX [review HERE], SFT [HERE], and LST [HERE]. With an MOI higher than they’ve ever created, they state that the PING G440 K driver is their “straightest and most forgiving model.” Sounds intriguing right? Let’s take a closer look.

Looks

Performing a quick “G440” search on the PluggedInGolf.com website, previews of the reviews listed above populated my screen. What grabbed me was how similar the soles of all the drivers looked to each other – and to the new G440 K driver in hand. But under closer examination, the G440 K central sole plate area was distinctly different. Most eye catching was the chrome outline of the Y-shaped sole plate that went from boastful wide to pinstripe elegant. Not so obviously, that sole plate is now carbon. The bottom of the head is still very busy, but overall, the PING G440 K driver has a more elevated look than its siblings.

If you’d prefer that your spouse and normal foursome partners not know you invested in a newer G440 driver, the good news is the headcover remains the same.

At address, the PING G440 K driver looks big, and I wasn’t surprised to learn it has the “largest profile front to back” that PING has ever released. Just behind the leading edge, the signature PING driver turbulators are ever present. The exposed carbon weave looks sharp in the matte finish. Almost unnoticeable, grey pin striping adorns the edges of the crown.

Sound & Feel

Over the years, PING has done a wonderful job producing drivers with unique acoustics and the new G440 K sounded familiar – yet refined. The best word to describe the sound is ‘danq.’ I realize ‘danq’ is not a recognized word yet, but the ‘q’ expresses the slight resonance that a simple ‘k’ doesn’t capture. I’d put the volume at a mid-range, noticeably less boisterous than older PING driver models. And if you think sound is an afterthought, think again. PING has a full description under the Technology section on the G440 K dedicated web page on the internal ribs they added to the head.

The feel of the PING G440 K driver was remarkably satisfying. The head was very stable – even on significant mishits. The ball felt like it popped off the face with intent. There was virtually no feedback to strike position, but that’s not surprising for a high MOI, forgiving driver. To me, having every swing feel good is a positive. And as you’ll read in the next section, you’ll also feel good seeing the results.

Performance

Looking over my TrackMan data at Club Champion, the consistency of the PING G440 K driver really stood out. No single category garnered a “wow” moment, but collectively the forgiveness of the driver shined bright. When master fitter Jeff Heintschel gave my data a look, he spotted something noteworthy – ball speeds were strong. He explained further with the conclusion: no more sacrificing ball speed for forgiveness.

I haven’t found a reference to the actual MOI of the G440 K driver, but seeing how PING dropped the “MAX 10” from the predecessor G430 Max 10K [review HERE], it’s surely well above 10,000 grams per centimeter squared. Increasing MOI doesn’t come easy when driver heads have a volume limit (460 cubic centimeters), so PING engineers looked to position weight strategically – and that requires saving weight in key areas. Sometimes that’s through choice of materials – like using carbon in the crown and sole. And other times PING saves weight by design changes, as they did with the hosel internals.

The other advantage of strategic weighting is with center of gravity, CG, placement. For the PING G440 K driver that meant locating the CG lower and deeper in the head. That positioning aids with launch, which was clearly observable in my testing.

A significant upgrade over the PING G430 MAX 10K, the G440 K driver has CG adjustability. PING calls their three-position (fade, neutral, draw) system CG Shifter. I found the design very intuitive and easy to use. The fade and draw settings were impactful, delivering the prescribed ball flights when compared to the uber straight trajectories I saw in the stock neutral setting. When you factor in the 8-position adjustable hosel, the PING G440 K driver offers loads of options for dialing in direction and trajectory.

One last comment – PING puts a lot of thought and design intention into their stock shafts. I found the PING ALTA CB Blue 50 a really solid shaft choice. If you’ve never swung a counter-balanced (CB) shaft make sure to give it a fair amount of swings.

Conclusion

PING drivers have been a staple of Matt Saternus’s golf bag for many years, and now I see why. Throughout writing this review of the PING G440 K driver, I kept going back to the dispersion view and marveling at the flatness of the distance circle. Straight and long is such a wonderful combination for most golfers. And while the fade and draw settings won’t fix a true slice or hook, the adjustability of the G440 K is noteworthy. I’ll close with this appropriate quote from PING: “Whether it’s the new K, the MAX, the LST or SFT, there’s a PING G440 driver for every golfer.”

