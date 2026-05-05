Golf News – May 5, 2026

Sun Day Red Unveils The Sun Day Red Women’s Collection: Built for Those Who Show Up to Compete
SAN CLEMENTE, CA – Sun Day Red today unveiled The Sun Day Red Women’s Collection, a full range of performance apparel and footwear built for the competitor. Designed with the same obsession over fit, fabric, and finish that defines everything Sun Day Red makes for the course, every piece has earned its place. The same performance standards, now in women’s.
“Women’s golf demands the same from its equipment and apparel as any other level of the game,” said Sara Rutledge – Director of Product, Merchandising Apparel. “We built this collection the same way we build everything else at Sun Day Red. With the details examined, the standards held, and nothing included that doesn’t serve the competitor.”
The Sun Day Red Women’s Collection spans performance apparel and footwear, engineered for the course and everything that surrounds it. Every detail, every stitch made for those who know the work never stops.
The Sun Day Red Women’s Collection will be available exclusively at sundayred.com and select golf retailers beginning April 27, 2026.
Visit Sun Day Red HERE
TravisMathew and St Andrews Links Launch New Collection Celebrating the Home of Golf
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – TravisMathew, the apparel and footwear brand designed for life on and beyond the course, announces the launch of its newest collection in partnership with St Andrews Links. Set against the backdrop of a modern art gallery, the campaign blends contemporary style with nods to iconic moments from St Andrews Links’ past and the evolution of the partnership over the past four years. Rooted in over 600 years of history, the collection pays tribute to the traditions of the game while offering a fresh, elevated perspective for today’s golfer.
A standout of the collection is the limited-edition NuAge Mega Tartan shoe. Built with a waterproof multi-layer upper, responsive NuAge Foam cushioning, and a durable outsole with replaceable spikes, the TravisMathew silhouette delivers tour-level performance with all-day comfort and stability. First introduced in March 2026, the NuAge Mega is unveiled in an exclusive St Andrews tartan print, reflecting the TravisMathew and St Andrews Links partnership through a modern on-course lens.
The full assortment includes polos, outerwear, tees, footwear, and accessories designed for versatility on and off the course. Signature TravisMathew fabrications are paired with heritage-inspired details and tartan accents, featuring the new St Andrews Links Old Course logo, introduced following the 2025 brand refresh. Designed for transitional layering and performance in all conditions, the assortment adapts throughout the day, moving seamlessly from the first tee onward.
As the Official Apparel Partner of St Andrews Links, TravisMathew continues to deepen its presence at the historic destination. TravisMathew’s footprint at St Andrews Links includes a retail store overlooking the 18th green, which opened in 2022 and marked a significant milestone for the brand. The partnership also comes to life through the brand’s annual Ambassador Summit, which brings together TravisMathew ambassadors, athletes, and celebrity guests for golf, competition, and shared experiences at the Home of Golf. Recent attendees have included Reggie Bush, Michael Peña, Joey Graziadei, Vince Carter, Brian Baumgartner, and more.
Building on the momentum of previous releases, this collection expands the St Andrews story with new silhouettes and elevated takes on classic designs. From performance footwear to refined everyday staples, each piece reflects a balance of tradition and innovation, inviting consumers to take part in golf’s evolving story.
The full collection is available now at TravisMathew.com and the TravisMathew store at St Andrews Links.
Visit TravsMatthew Golf HERE
Visit St Andrews Links HERE
Motocaddy Expands Presence in Collegiate Golf With Sponsorship of the Golfweek National Golf Invitational
VISTA, CA – Motocaddy, the world’s leading electric caddy brand, is strengthening its commitment to collegiate golf through a new partnership with the Golfweek National Golf Invitational (NGI), a premier post-season men’s and women’s college championship being hosted for the fourth-straight year by Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa, Arizona.
Through the terms of the sponsorship, NGI players will be able to use Motocaddy electric caddies during the May tournament, a 54-hole stroke-play event that’s often referred to as the “NIT of college golf.” As a bonus, these teams will have a chance to demo the products during home practice rounds at their respective schools ahead of the event.
The NGI invites Division I teams based on ranking that don’t earn an at-large bid into NCAA Regional play. At the 2025 tournament, Ohio State emerged the winner in a field of 10 men’s teams, while Santa Clara beat out 10 other schools for the women’s title. This year’s events will take place May 14-17 for the women’s teams and May 21-24 for the men’s, with the field to be determined in the coming weeks.
“This is the first year we’ve had corporate sponsors, and Motocaddy getting involved is a great opportunity to turn some heads and expose the brand’s award-winning products to players who have never used electric caddies before,” says Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, NGI Tournament Director. “College golf has grown so much in the last 25 years, and the NGI is a great opportunity for schools that do not get into NCAA postseason play to compete in the championship season.”
The NGI sponsorship is the latest in a series of efforts by Motocaddy to promote golf at the collegiate level. In November, the company announced new partnerships with the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) representing men’s golf coaches and the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) promoting participation in women’s golf – collaborations that allow Motocaddy to share with collegiate coaches, players, and governing bodies the significant health and performance benefits of using electric caddies. In turn, the company continues to learn more about where electric caddies – and the Motocaddy brand, in particular – fit into the collegiate golf landscape now and in the future.
Recognized globally for its innovation and award-winning designs, Motocaddy continues to lead the charge in making walking golf more accessible and enjoyable. The company has reported significant growth in the U.S. market and is off to a record start in 2026. With more golfers seeking ways to stay active and enhance on-course performance, Motocaddy’s range of electric caddies has resonated strongly across the U.S. market.
Visit Motocaddy Golf HERE
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