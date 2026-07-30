PXG One & Done ZT Putter Review

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The PXG One & Done ZT putter uses numerous technologies – onset hosel, hollow-body construction, advanced face milling – to pack high performance into a more traditionally shaped head.

Introduction

PXG has one of the largest and most wide-ranging lines of zero torque putters in golf. Their latest, the PXG One & Done ZT, marks an even half dozen models, spanning everything from blades to giant modern mallets. The One & Done ZT sits somewhere in the middle, pairing a more traditional shape with all of the performance zero torque and PXG are known for.

Looks

The overall shape of the PXG One & Done ZT putter is simple and clean. As your eyes move from the face toward the back edge, there’s a slight bugle then a more dramatic tapering. It’s a bit too big to be called a traditional mallet (and there’s the issue of the shaft positioning), but the straightforward shape is very pleasing to my eye.

Three sight lines work together to provide help with alignment. The two wider lines frame the ball, and the top line sight line is ideal for those that like to draw a line on their ball and aim it at the cup. A closer look at the One & Done ZT reveals dozens of mill lines running perpendicular to the alignment aids.

In the bag, the One & Done ZT has all the hallmarks of other PXG putters. The sole is entirely black and silver, with a shiny, midsized “PXG” logo near the face. That’s flanked by the two adjustable weights. The back portion has a contrasting finish – silver, not black – with the “One & Done” branding in a small box at the trailing edge. [See Price / Buy]

Prefer a more aggressive, modern mallet? Check out the PXG Bat Attack ZT HERE

Sound & Feel

That blending of old and new is enhanced by the sound and feel. The word that kept coming to mind as I putted with the PXG One & Done ZT was “gentle.” More than soft, the feeling of impact was that of the face gently nudging the ball toward the cup. The gentle feel synchs up perfectly with the sound. Even at longer distances, the sound of impact is no more than quiet “thud.”

Despite being quiet and soft, the PXG One & Done ZT putter provides clear feedback. Through the hands, there’s a precise sense of where the ball met the face. The character of impact barely changes – it doesn’t get hard or loud on the edges – but you still know where the strike occurred. It’s like getting a light tap on the shoulder versus the wrist: it’s the same touch, just in a different spot.

Performance

Within this clean shape, the PXG One & Done ZT packs in a lot tech: onset hosel/zero torque, hollow-body construction, advanced face milling, and adjustable, perimeter weighting. This all adds up to a putter that keeps its face square to the path and forgives strikes all over the face.

I tested the One & Done ZT against some of the biggest, highest MOI mallets in golf on my launch monitor. Comparing it to the PXG Hot Rod ZT [review HERE] and Allan [review HERE] among others, the One & Done ZT held its own. The smash factor stayed in a tight range despite strikes on the heel and toe, and the ball got to true roll quickly. This putter is able to keep up with larger models thanks to its hollow body filled with PXG’s lightweight S COR polymer – a construction style that pushes more mass to the perimeter, boosting stability.

For me, what really sells the PXG One & Done ZT is the combination of a smaller, more nimble head with zero torque. I found that this putter struck a great balance. I could “let go” and allow the putter to do the work at short and mid range, but I could also “take control” on longer putts. With some larger mallets, particularly those with zero torque, long range putts can feel like a “hit and hope” affair. With the One & Done ZT, I never felt that way.

Two other things that contributed to my success with the PXG One & Done ZT were the consistent speed off the face and my comfort with the onset hosel and grip. Through lots of testing, I’ve found that my best zero torque putter set up is an onset hosel with a grip that counteracts the shaft lean. That’s what the One & Done ZT has, and PXG’s Slant Pistol grip is one of my favorites. Additionally, while the feel of impact is gentle, the ball still comes off the face with consistency and pace. I didn’t feel like I had to slug the ball to get it to the hole, and I was never surprised by the speed.

Finally, there are several customization options for setting up the PXG One & Done ZT to suit your preferences. On the sole, there are two weight ports. PXG offers individual weights from 5 grams to 20 grams, giving players a 30 gram range to dial in their perfect feel. There are also three Slant grips – the Slant 1.5, Slant Pistol, and Slant Pistol Mid – and the ability to upgrade the shaft to PXG’s proprietary M16. You can read my full review of the M16 HERE, but the short version is that it’s an easy way to make this putter even more stable and consistent. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Golfers have loads of zero torque putter options, but the PXG One & Done ZT presents a unique combination of high performance, traditional feel, and a clean look. If you want all the forgiveness of a modern mallet without the wild, modern shape, this is a putter you should check out. [See Price / Buy]

