PXG Hot Rod ZT Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The PXG Hot Rod ZT putter is an extremely forgiving putter. Zero torque makes hitting start lines very easy. Huge range of adjustability thanks to four weight ports.

Introduction

The new PXG Hot Rod ZT putter is not the company’s first foray into zero torque. Starting almost a year and a half ago with the Allan [review HERE], PXG has released a total of five zero torque putters. What sets the Hot Rod ZT apart is that it’s the first one that doesn’t use PXG’s signature S-Hosel, opting instead for a more conventional shaft placement. I put it to the test to see how it compares to other zero torque flat sticks and PXG’s other offerings.

Looks

If you’re looking for a putter that embodies the modern, angular, spaceship-style mallet, the PXG Hot Rod ZT putter is it. It has a big footprint – roughly 3.5″ heel to toe and 3.75″ front to back – and a lot for the eye to take in. Starting at the face, the Hot Rod ZT swells, tapers, and swells again before tapering to the edge of the flange. There are also several levels that ramp up and drop off into each other. However, because the putter is entirely black, the overall look isn’t as busy as the description would lead you to believe.

Turning the putter over, you’ll find a balance of silver and black. Large PXG branding highlights the leading edge of the face with “Hot Rod” emblazoned along the trailing edge. A second look finds four removable weights – a feature I’ll discuss in detail later.

One final aesthetic note: there are two PXG Hot Rod ZT models: SL1 and SL2. The SL2, shown here, has a sight line running the entire length of the putter, interrupted by the shaft. In contrast, the SL1 only has the front portion of the sight line.

Sound & Feel

Like almost all of PXG’s recent putter offerings, the Hot Rod ZT features the Pyramid Milled Face Pattern. Where it differs is that the body is solid 6061 aluminum whereas several others, like the Mustang ZT [review HERE], have hollow bodies filled with PXG’s S-COR Polymer.

Per PXG, this milling pattern delivers “the soft sound of an insert with the responsive feel of a solid milled putter.” I definitely agree with them on the sound. At short range, it’s a low-pitched, medium volume “thud.” As you get to fifteen feet and beyond, the sound changes to a more responsive “tock,” but the volume and tone remain consistent. As with most insert putters, you need to listen very carefully to get much feedback from the sound of impact.

The feel of the PXG Hot Rod ZT putter is an interesting blend of characteristics. It is undeniably solid, and I found it softer than average, when using a Tour-style golf ball. What makes it unique is that there’s a slightly bouncy quality to perfect strikes. This change in feel helps to alert the user to the difference between good strikes and really pure ones.

Performance

The PXG Hot Rod ZT putter is their first zero torque putter to use what they’re calling an Onset Hosel. This puts the shaft directly into the putter head at the center of gravity, similar to what LAB Golf does. It’s in contrast to the S-Hosel that PXG uses on the Bat Attack ZT [review HERE] and their other ZT putters. Where the S-Hosel strives to make zero torque look more conventional, the Onset Hosel proudly is what it is.

While the look is different, both hosels achieve the same zero torque performance. For those that have been missing out on the biggest trend in putting, zero torque promises to make hitting your intended start line easier…if you’re able to keep yourself from manipulating the putter during the stroke [learn more HERE].

To offset the Onset Hosel, PXG offers three special grips in both right and left handed configurations. I tested the Hot Rod ZT with the Slant 1.5 which has a non-tapered, rectangular profile, similar to some SuperStroke grips. This hit a sweet spot for me where I was able to “let go” of the putter face but still feel like I had the grip under control. The other options are the Slant Pistol – a smaller grip with a traditional pistol profile – and the Slant Pistol Mid – a pistol profile with a fuller shape.

Having a good amount of experience with zero torque putters, I found the combination of the Onset Hosel and Slant 1.5 grip to be very comfortable, and it yielded excellent results. While I do like the more traditional look of the S-Hosel and other “modified” zero torque styles, I’m starting to come to the conclusion that the direct connection to the putter’s center of gravity is best for my putting. On any putt over five feet, I “let go” and the PXG Hot Rod ZT putter put the ball on the proper line. For short, nervous putts, the Onset Hosel allowed me to effectively grab the wheel and jam the ball into the cup.

Additionally, the PXG Hot Rod ZT putter is extremely forgiving. There is tungsten hidden inside each of the weight ports which makes the head extremely stable. As I noted earlier, this putter provides surprisingly clear feedback on strike quality, and that’s important, because the results barely change unless you miss the center by a wide margin. On my home putting set up, I was making eight footers with the ball almost completely off the sight line.

Finally, the Hot Rod ZT is also one of the more adjustable zero torque putters thanks to four interchangeable weights. PXG offers weights ranging from 5 grams to 20 grams, meaning that this putter head can go from a minimum weight of 345 grams to a maximum of 415 grams. The stock weight is 375 grams, which feels surprisingly light despite its swing weight of E8 [more on zero torque and the perception of weight HERE]. It is important to note that if you want to retain the zero torque performance, you need to install equal weights in all four ports.

Conclusion

New approach, same great results. That’s what I found with the PXG Hot Rod ZT putter. PXG continues to do great things with their zero torque putters, offering a lot of forgiveness and an industry-leading amount of adjustability.

Buy the PXG Hot Rod ZT Putter HERE