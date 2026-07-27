Are All Zero Torque Putters the Same?

Zero torque putters have been all the rage in golf for the last two years, but are all zero torque putters made equal? Before we can answer that question, we’re faced with another one: what’s the purest way to compare putters?

For this Golf Myths Unplugged, we decided to test six of the best zero torque putters head-to-head…literally. We’ve kept all the other variables the same to isolate the head and find the best performing zero torque putter.

The Categories

Best Roll

Most Forgiving

Most Consistent

Best at Short Range

Best at Mid Range

Best at Long Range

How We Tested

For this test, we compared six zero torque putters: the LAB Golf DF3 [review HERE], TaylorMade Spider ZT [review HERE], Bettinardi Antidote SB2, Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1, Macro Golf Square Stroke Mallet, and the PXG Allan [review HERE].

Our focus was to build all putters for consistency. We took all six putters in this test and built them with the Macro Golf SquareStroke Shaft-Handle [more info HERE]. This is a one-piece 100% carbon shaft/handle that weighs approximately 105 grams and uses an oval-elliptical, wrist-locking shape. The goal of the SquareStroke Shaft-Handle is to reduce unwanted hand and wrist movement during the stroke, giving us a common shaft and handle platform across every putter in the test.

This testing was conducted in three stages. First, we tested all six putters on SAM Puttlab, measuring every stroke. Second, we tested the putters on a Foresight GCQuad. Finally, we tested the putters on short (5′), medium (15′), and long range (30′) putts on an outdoor putting green. The testing was done by three different groups of eight golfers with handicaps ranging from scratch to fifteen.

SAM Puttlab testing was done at and with the help of Club Champion.

Results

A couple notes before we get into the winners and losers. First, as we have seen consistently across 13+ years of Golf Myths Unplugged testing, the results vary meaningfully from player to player. In any given category, a putter that was the worst overall might have been the best for a particular golfer. The other key note that’s specific to this test is that all of these putters are quite good. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend any of these putters, if well fit.

Best Roll

We used the Foresight data to determine the putter with the best roll, looking at a combination of Skid Length and Time to Full Roll. These two factors split our putter group in half, with superior performance coming from the Odyssey, Bettinardi, and LAB Golf putters. The Macro, PXG, and TaylorMade putters had average skid lengths of over 21″. With the other three putters, the skid distance was between 17″ and 18″.

Of the top three, the Bettinardi was in a clear third place. Between the top two we were splitting hairs, but the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square Max 1 got to true roll, on average, about 0.25″ faster than the LAB Golf DF3.

Most Forgiving

For this, we again used Foresight data to keep things clear and objective, looking at the smash factor range of each putter. Across a dozen putts per player, each putter had the chance to show its ability to keep ball speed consistent across the face.

All of the putters did very well in this category. The difference between the best and worst putter was 0.06, telling us that every putter did a good job keeping ball speed consistent. That said, the winner was the LAB Golf DF3, followed closely by the TaylorMade Spider ZT. The PXG Allan and Macro Mallet were a small step behind, and the Bettinardi and Odyssey were closely bunched at the still-impressive rear of this group.

Most Consistent

To judge the most consistent putter, we used data from SAM PuttLab. This system produces two scores – Rotational Consistency and Overall Consistency – that we used to select a winner. These numbers reflect how consistently the putter is swung – path, tempo, rotation, and impact location – not necessarily how “good” the stroke is or what the real world results are.

Actually, we used the data to select two winners: the Bettinardi Antidote SB2 and the Macro Mallet. They finished 1-2 in both categories with Bettinardi winning Rotational Consistency and Macro winning Overall Consistency. The PXG Allan finished in third. Interestingly, the LAB Golf DF3 finished in last despite winning or contending in every other category.

The final three awards came from our outdoor testing. Each player hit five putts from each distance with each putter. We counted made putts and measured the total distance left on the misses.

Best at Short Range

At short range, the TaylorMade Spider ZT came out on top. Our testers averaged over 3.5 made putts and left themselves just a few inches from the cup when all their misses were added up.

In a close second was the LAB Golf DF3. The test group averaged just over 3 made putts. Third through sixth were the Macro Mallet, Bettinardi, Odyssey, and PXG. The gap in this testing was note huge – all of the putters made their share and left their misses inside eighteen inches.

Best at Mid Range

Moving back ten feet allowed the PXG Allan to shine. At 15′, the PXG Allan and LAB Golf DF3 made an equal number of putts and left virtually every miss within tap-in range. The PXG Allan did edge out the DF3 with slightly shorter leaves, taking the mid range title.

The TaylorMade Spider ZT, so strong at short range, struggled at mid-range with the fewest made putts and longest leaves. Spots three through five went to Odyssey, Bettinardi, and Macro, respectively.

Best at Long Range

PXG and LAB Golf continued to shine on the longest putts, again finishing 1-2. There weren’t many putts made at this range, as you would expect, but PXG and LAB Golf tied again. At this range, however, the DF3 took the crown with the shortest leaves. This is a real-world reflection of the DF3’s outstanding forgiveness.

Macro and Odyssey were the middle of the pack at 30 feet, making a small handful of putts. TaylorMade and Bettinardi rounded out the test group with only a couple makes and some substantial leaves.

Takeaways

After hundreds of putts, two things stand out. First, all of these putters are excellent, so it’s key to find the one that’s best for you. The putters that were lower in our ranking were still the best for certain players.

The second thing that must be said is how impressive the LAB Golf DF3 is. With one exception, it was top two in every category. From short putts to long putts, forgiveness to roll, this is one of the best performing putters in golf.