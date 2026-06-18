Golf News – June 18, 2026

PUMA Golf Sets the Stage with Bold SHOWTIME Ignite Elevate 2 Golf Shoes

The high-energy colorway is designed for golfers to steal the show at Shinnecock Hills.

CARLSBAD, CA – PUMA GOLF released today the SHOWTIME Ignite Elevate 2 golf shoe, a fearless footwear drop for golfers who embrace the moment and put on a show. Launching on one of the biggest stages in golf, the limited-edition shoes merge the Tour-proven performance of the Ignite Elevate 2 with a striking colorway inspired by the boldest moments in PUMA’s rich history across sports.

The SHOWTIME Ignite Elevate 2 golf shoes belong to PUMA’s SHOWTIME Pack, a global collection of soccer, basketball, running and golf shoes ready to take on every stage in sports. The high-energy collection features mismatched pairs with neon hues of pink, purple and yellow in an expressive collision of color that is impossible to ignore.

“Golf has more creativity and attitude than ever before, and PUMA Golf believes bold self-expression is the most authentic way to build confidence and perform your best,” said Russ Kahn, president of COBRA PUMA Golf. “Sports’ most iconic moments happen when athletes have the confidence to put on a show. We want to inspire golfers at all levels to put on a show wherever they play, and the SHOWTIME Pack reflects PUMA’s commitment to being unapologetically bold.”

The SHOWTIME will join Puma Golf’s fan-favorite Ignite Elevate family. The lineup offers all-day comfort with proprietary midsole foam for energy return, responsive comfort and superior step-in comfort. Available in three models – the Tour, 2 and X – there is a look and fit for every golfer.

Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun will debut the SHOWTIME Ignite Elevate 2 Tour this weekend at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The SHOWTIME Ignite Elevate 2 golf shoes ($150) will be available Wednesday, June 17 exclusively at pumagolf.com.

Visit PUMA Golf HERE

McLemore Courses Lauded by Golfweek in ‘Best Courses You Can Play, State-by-State’ and ‘Best Modern’ Rankings

The Keep Debuts at No. 2 in Top Public Courses in Georgia List; Highlands Course in Top-10

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA – McLemore Resort, the destination resort located atop Lookout Mountain in Northwest Georgia, announces both of its championship golf courses, The Keep and the Highlands Course, were recognized by Golfweek in their latest rankings of the “Best Courses You Can Play, State-by-State” and “Best Modern Courses” in the country.

Presenting the top public access courses in each state, the Best Courses You Can Play, State-by-State rankings listed The Keep as the second best course in Georgia. Meanwhile, the Highlands Course finished seventh in these rankings.

The Keep received additional acclaim in the publication’s “Top 200 Modern Courses” rankings, as it was tabbed 80th in the nation. Recognizing the best public and private courses built in or after 1960, this ranking placed The Keep in an elite class alongside courses such as Desert Forest in Arizona, the Sedge Valley Course at Sand Valley in Wisconsin and Secession in South Carolina. The highly touted Bill Bergin-Rees Jones design was also the third-highest ranked layout in Georgia in these rankings.

Golfweek’s team of course raters determines the publication’s annual course ranking lists. Each year, the panel evaluates courses, grading each nominated layout based on 10 criteria. According to Golfweek, “[the raters] also file a single overall rating on each course. Those overall rankings on each course are averaged, then each course is ranked against other courses.”

Awards and accolades continue to roll in for McLemore. Sports Illustrated named The Keep the best new course for 2025, while Golfweek tabbed the layout the 25th-best resort course in the U.S.for 2026 and Golf Digest named The Keep the second-best new course for 2026. The Bill Bergin-Rees Jones design features five cliffside holes overlooking McLemore Cove that present golfers with breathtaking vantage points at every turn.

Golf Digest recently ranked McLemore as one of the 50 premier golf resorts in the U.S. Also ranked as one of the top-200 resort courses in the U.S. by Golfweek, the Highlands Course boasts one of the best finishing holes in golf according to both Golf Digest and LINKS Magazine. In addition to The Keep and the Highlands Course, McLemore boasts a six-hole short course called The Cairn.

In February 2024, McLemore introduced Cloudland – a marquee Curio Collection by Hilton hotel perched atop Lookout Mountain with stellar views of the surrounding North Georgia mountains. Considered the Southeast’s most anticipated hotel opening in years, the luxury resort property offers 245 guest rooms, including 21 suites and 20,000 square feet of state-of-the-art indoor meeting and event space.

At Cloudland, guests can enjoy a variety of amenities, including four exceptional restaurants and bars. One standout establishment, Auld Alliance, is named after the oldest alliance in the world between Scotland and France, which dates back to 1295. This restaurant is the only one in the United States that features a unique blend of rich Scottish and French cuisine. Cloudland also features a cliff-edge infinity pool and bar, along with a full-service spa. Additionally, guests have access to endless opportunities to explore Lookout Mountain and the surrounding area.

Stay and play bookings can be made by contacting the McLemore Golf Sales team by calling (800) 329-8154 or by visiting McLemore’s Stay-and-Play packages online information page.

Visit McLemore Resort HERE

PING Signs Wyndham Clark to Scottsdale TEC Putter Agreement

PHOENIX,AZ – Four-time PGA Tour winner and 2023 U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark has signed an agreement to exclusively play a Scottsdale TEC putter, PING CEO & President John K. Solheim announced today.

“Wyndham comes into the U.S. Open this week as one of the hottest players in the world,” said Solheim. “He’s been using the Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset model since the Houston Open and has steadily climbed in the world rankings since then on the strength of a win and third-place finish in his last three tournaments. We’re excited he’s having such tremendous success with the new model and benefiting from the Eye Q alignment technology and the onset design. His choice to use the new putter further validates the performance golfers can expect when adding a Scottsdale TEC putter to their bag.”

In winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last month at 30-under-par, Clark set the Strokes Gained: Putting record for a PGA Tour event, gaining more than 12.5 shots on the field for the week with his PING Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter. In his final-round 60, he holed 158 feet of putts.

“Since switching to the PING Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter in April, I’ve seen significant improvement in my putting and I credit the new putter for helping me get back in the winner’s circle,” Clark said. “The white finish first got my attention and when I started rolling putts with it, it set up easily, and gave me immediate confidence. I’d never used a putter with onset before, so it was a new look for me that really matches my eye. The onset combined with the top-rail dot simplifies alignment and my consistency has improved. I’m sinking more long putts than ever.”

Clark’s custom-built Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter measures 38 inches and includes a 17″ Superstroke Zenergy 3.0 grip. The head weighs approximately 400 grams. The lie angle is 20 degrees, and the loft is 3 degrees.

The Scottsdale TEC putter series was launched in April and is distinguished by a white finish and Eye Q alignment technology. The new alignment technology was inspired by eye-tracking research known as Quiet Eye. It provides a distinct focal point on the top rail of the putters. By combining a focal point with a long alignment line, the design helps naturally quiet the player’s eyes before the stroke, making it easier to center and maintain a stable gaze at the critical moment.

The Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue is engineered with an onset shaft position, which places the shaft near the center line of the putter head, behind the top rail and ahead of the CG to provide golfers with a full-face view of the ball at address.

“The use of eye-tracking research has given us some great insights into the best ways to help golfers improve their focus and sink more putts,” said Solheim. “We’ve also chosen to make this line exclusively mallets to better serve the growing market for these types of designs while continuing to offer stroke-type fitting through optimal CG placement. All the Scottsdale TEC models are designed with proven PING performance, including high MOIs and a fantastic feel.”

Financial terms and the length of the agreement were not disclosed.

Visit PING Golf HERE