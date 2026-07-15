Golf News – July 15, 2026

Bridgestone Celebrates Golf’s Original Major with Exclusive Leaderboard Edition Kit
Championship-inspired design meets Tour-proven performance in this limited-edition release.
COVINGTON, GA – Bridgestone Golf, the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, announced today the launch of its Leaderboard Edition kit. Designed to celebrate golf’s most storied championship, the capsule is inspired by history, prestige and the iconic yellow leaderboards associated with the oldest major tournament.
“We created the Leaderboard Edition capsule to honor the oldest championship in golf,” said Adam Rehberg, senior product marketing manager for Bridgestone Golf. “Fans of the game want to honor this heritage, so this kit combines the Tour-caliber performance of the TOUR B RX with fun, collectible gear to commemorate the storied final major of the season.”
The limited-edition Leaderboard Edition capsule is built around the TOUR B RX, the best-selling model of Bridgestone Golf’s groundbreaking new 2026 TOUR B lineup and the ball trusted by Fred Couples in professional competition. The kit includes:
- One dozen limited-edition TOUR B RX golf balls featuring the Leaderboard design
- Team Bridgestone beanie inspired by classic championship-weather style
- Team Bridgestone soccer-style scarf for one of the biggest weeks in global sports
- Premium collector packaging presentation
The 2026 TOUR B RX golf ball included in the capsule is built with VeloSurge technology, delivering a seamless synergy between the mantle and core. The new material discovery features a denser mantle material pushing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to bounds never seen in a golf ball for increased ball speed and distance.
The Leaderboard Edition Kit ($99.99) will be available at bridgestonegolf.com. For help selecting which TOUR B model is the right ball for them, consumers should use Bridgestone’s online golf ball selection tool.
Visit Bridgestone Golf HERE
Nippon Shaft Player Wins 2nd Straight Major
Korn Ferry Tour Winner Also Used Nippon Shaft
CARLSBAD, CA – A 25-year-old LPGA star used Nippon Shaft products in her irons to win her second consecutive major championship in a sudden death playoff Sunday (July 12) at the Amundi Evian Championship in France.
The champion played N.S. PRO 950GH steel shafts in her irons and N.S. PRO 1050GH steel shafts in her 50-54-58 degree wedge set up to shoot 19-under par in regulation and in the one-hole playoff that she birdied to win. The Korea native shot 66-68-60-71—265, and her 11-under par score in round 3 was the lowest in championship history. She earned $1.4 million for the victory.
Three weeks ago, the 2023 LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine Golf Club outside Minneapolis. She now has won two major championships and has five total victories on the LPGA Tour.
Nippon Shaft continues to dominate women’s major championships. Fifty-four of the last 89 majors have been won by players using Nippon Shafts in their irons.
Meanwhile, at TPC Colorado a 25-year-old product of Georgia Tech won his first Korn Ferry Tour tournament at The Blue Championship using N.S.PRO MODUS³ Hybrid and N.S.PRO MODUS³ WEDGE125 steel shaft in his three wedges.
Nippon Shaft products are available globally either as stock or custom shafts in many of the world’s top iron brands. In addition, Nippon Shaft products are available through Nippon Shaft’s dedicated global club fitter network.
Visit Nippon Shaft HERE
FootJoy Partners With Harris Tweed To Launch Legends Series III Of III
FAIRHAVEN, MA – FootJoy, the #1 Shoe in Golf, has once again partnered with Harris Tweed Hebrides to launch a limited edition shoe ahead of the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
The FJ x Harris Tweed Premiere Series – Packard Herringbone, is the final drop of this year’s Legends Series – a collection of limited edition golf shoes designed to celebrate some of the game’s most iconic moments.
Harris Tweed is the only fabric in the world to have its own act of parliament and that statute states that the material has to be made on the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The fabric must also be crafted from virgin wool, which gives Harris Tweed that unique and special blend.
Built on a heritage of over 100 years of shoemaking excellence, Premiere Series blends iconic styling with advanced performance technology designed for today’s game.
The FJ x Harris Tweed Premiere Series – Packard Herringbone is equipped with FootJoy’s new ARCTrax outsole technology, delivering more Tour-level traction and stability on any surface, in any condition. This new anti-channeling design and flex-promoting concentric circles optimize ground forces to help power through the golf swing.
FootJoy has refined the performance of the Premiere Series collection in 2026 with a padded and molded Ortholite® tongue that locks the foot in place. It features an enhanced collar padding that provide superior comfort, heel stability and responsive underfoot cushioning for all-day performance.
FootJoy brand ambassadors such as Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young will be presented with the shoes ahead of the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
Visit FootJoy Golf HERE
Limited Edition COBRA CLUB DECO Headcover
CARLSBAD, CA – In celebration of golf’s oldest championship, COBRA GOLF is offering a limited-edition CLUB DECO ($90) DRIVER HEADCOVER. Available exclusively on cobragolf.com, the unique headcover design is inspired by the Art Deco design of the famed clubhouse at the site of the final major of 2026.
Visit COBRA Golf HERE
- Golf News – July 15, 2026 - July 15, 2026
- Golf News – July 9, 2026 - July 9, 2026
- Golf News – July 8, 2026 - July 8, 2026