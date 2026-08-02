2026 Rocket Classic Recap

This weekend, the Detroit Golf Club hosted the 2026 Rocket Classic (formerly the Rocket Mortgage Classic) with a total purse of $10,000,000. This week ends this particular PGA Tour event after the long-term sponsor Rocket Mortgage decided to not renew their title sponsorship status beyond the 2026 season. This tournament is notable as one of the last opportunities for points in the FedEx Cup before the playoffs. This meant that while there were a few notable players not participating, there was a frenzy of names fighting for the top spot to finish off their season strong.

This week, the Detroit Golf Club featured very receptive greens, allowing lots of exciting approach action each day and offered plenty of scoring opportunities. Each round showed plenty of players posting cards in the low to mid 60s. By Saturday evening, there were 17 people within just a few strokes of the lead going into the final round.

Davis Riley, who had the lead going into Sunday entered the tournament in 146th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he had extra motivation to keep his lead. Winning the Rocket Classic would catapult him inside the top 70, cementing his playoff status. Other notable names that are positioned high in the standings all weekend were Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele who can benefit in the season points with solid finishes to gain some ground on FedEx Cup points leader Scottie Scheffler who sat this round out. An early favorite, Rickie Fowler had an incredible weekend right from the start, firing out a 63 and 67 to not only make the cut but near the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend. Fowler, a previous champ at this event in 2023 showed promise with terrific play. However, he struggled on his final round, posting an even par round sliding down to T8 for the weekend.

The day-to-day was thrilling, every round finished brought a new handful of players adding to the top of the leaderboard, widening the pack of potential winners. In the end, it was 24yr old Stanford golf alumni Michael Thorbjornsen who persevered and finished at the top on Sunday afternoon. Sinking a 26ft putt on 18 (his longest make of the tournament) for birdie secured his two-shot lead over Xander Schauffele who finished in 2nd place. After steady solid rounds of 69/64/66/63, Michael’s final score of -18 for the event gives him his first ever PGA tour victory after a handful of near-wins over the past couple of years.

It was well deserved, as Michael battled from start to finish in a stacked field of big names. It was exciting to see the push of so many players to the very end and for Michael Thorbjornsen to finish strong in what may very well be the last Rocket Mortgage tournament for the foreseeable future.

Michael Thorbjornsen’s WITB

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D LS (9 degrees) Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7 X

Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver (13.5 degrees) Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3),

TaylorMade P7MC (4),

TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (52-SB09, 56-SB12, 60-TW11) KBS Tour V 120 X

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5