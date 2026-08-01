Golf VX Makes a Quantum Leap in Golf Simulation

Last August, I went to the opening of Golf VX’s flagship location outside Chicago [read about it HERE]. Less than a year later, I was invited back because Golf VX is making news again with the launch of their Quantum simulator platform. Based on what I saw, the company that was already at the front of the pack when it comes to golf simulation may have just left their competitors in the dust.

The Next Generation of Golf Simulation

If your home area is anything like mine, you’ve seen an explosion of golf simulator locations, but not all golf simulators are created equal. Golf VX was already offering the best simulation I’ve seen, but Quantum takes it to a whole different level. The highlights are:

4K Graphics

Quantum Eye Sensor Technology

15X Plate Terrain System

AI Swing Analysis

New User Interface

I spent a little time playing on the Quantum system, and every part of it is impressive. The graphics are as realistic as anything I’ve seen, and the ball and club tracking are incredibly accurate with 4,000 fps cameras. Pair that with the multiple hitting surfaces you get at Golf VX, real putting, and you get a golf experience that’s far more realistic than what most players are used to.

The most tangibly impressive aspect of the Quantum system is the 15X Plate Terrain system. This platform is made up of 15 independent triangles that articulate to create more than 19,000 terrain possibilities. Above, you can see one of the most extreme configurations. With this system, you’re not just hitting shots on a driving range, you feel like you’re really on the course.

Finally, the upgraded user interface makes all this technology sing. Above, you can see the new Q Pad just outside the hitting area. This nine button layout allows you to adjust tee height, shot direction, call in your caddy, take a mulligan, and several other things without leaving the hitting platform. The Q Pad pairs with the Q Console, a large touchscreen, to give players full control over their game format, course, and much more.

More Than “Just Golf Simulation”

All of the technology in the Golf VX Quantum system makes this a lot more than your typical golf simulator. With club tracking and video of every swing, this is also one of the best training systems in golf. You can use Quantum like a data-enhanced driving range, or you can use it to practice specific on-course scenarios.

Of course, playing simulated golf is Golf VX’s bread and butter, and Quantum allows for more ways to do that. Up to six players can compete in one simulator bay with no special accommodations needed for right and left handed players. You can also connect with Golf VX players around the world for a friendly match, a tournament, or league play.

Where Can You Try It?

At the time of this writing, the Quantum platform is available at Golf VX’s Arlington Heights, Illinois location. There are also Golf VX locations in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts and Duluth, Georgia, both of which should be getting Quantum systems soon. You can find the the most up to date list of Golf VX locations HERE.