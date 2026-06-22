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The Titleist GTS3 driver remains the pinnacle of good looks in a driver. New, meaningful adjustability makes it playable for a huge range of golfers. Good forgiveness. Mid launch and spin.

Introduction

For the last two years, every OEM has been chasing the speed of the Titleist GT drivers. With their new GTS line, Titleist aims to maintain the aerodynamics and ball speed while adding even higher levels of adjustability and consistency. I got to test the new Titleist GTS3 driver – the most adjustable Titleist driver ever – to find out if they were able to hit the mark.

Looks

My testing notes start off with “Perfect look,” and I’m not sure much more needs to be said. For those with more traditional, player-ish preferences, the Titleist GTS3 driver is nearly impossible to beat. Can the gloss black crown be a little blinding in bright sun? Yeah, but it looks sooo good.

The face of the GTS3 is tall, and it’s compact from front to back. Both dimensions are on the far end of all the drivers I’ve measured. The shape is just slightly asymmetrical, swelling slightly on the toe side with a bit of taper toward the heel.

In the bag, the GTS3 looks similar to the GT3 [review HERE]. The two standout features are the “GTS3” branding at the center of the gloss black segment and the CG Track near the leading edge. Those with sharp eyes and good memories will note that the silver weight port at the rear of the head is new – more on this later.

Putting each of the three GTS drivers side-by-side, only the GTS2 stands out as being very different. It’s about 1/8″ longer from front-to-back than the GTS3 or GTS4, and its face is a touch shorter. Between the GTS3 and GTS4, it’s very hard to see a difference. At least with my crude tools, they have the same measurements. If I stare long enough, I can convince myself that there’s a little more tapering in the heel of the GTS4, but that’s really splitting hairs. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

It would be shocking if I said that the Titleist GTS3 driver felt anything other than solid and traditional. It would also be untrue. This driver feels great, keeping the impact sensation right down the middle. “Signature Titleist sound and feel” is completely fair. The only thing I would add is that those 10/10 strikes get this slightly bouncy sensation that’s electrifying – you know in your bones that you just hit a perfect shot.

The sound of impact is medium in volume and pitch with a metallic character. “Pop” is a reasonable description but more solid, not hollow. The sound gets a little quieter and thinner as you move away from the sweet spot.

Feedback through the hands is precise and easy to understand from the first swing. I felt like I needed a little time with the Titleist GTS3 driver to decipher strike quality from the audio, but the strong tactile feedback made this process faster.

Titleist GTS Driver Fitting

I walked into my Titleist GTS driver fitting with the GT3 [review HERE] that I had been fit for two years earlier. In that time, some of my best driving rounds came with that club in the bag. During my first round – a big scramble event – I drove three greens and threatened a couple others. The only reason that it wasn’t in the bag full time is that it wasn’t as consistent or forgiving as I needed it to be.

During the GTS fitting, my swing was not in good shape like it was during my GT fitting. My fitter picked up on that right away, and he also noted that I am a low spin player. He was more concerned with the low spin than the strike quality – he felt that the low spin was a major factor in my hooks. For that reason, he started me off with the GTS2 driver.

We did try the Titleist GTS3 driver during my fitting, but, on that day, it was simply too low spin. The CG Track did offer some help with my hook, but it wasn’t enough to combat the low spin. We locked in on the GTS2 head and confirmed that the Project X Titan, the update on the HZRDUS Black in my GT3, was still the best fit.

For more on my fitting, check out my GTS2 driver review HERE.

Performance

One big performance change that needs to noted up front is the new weighting system. On the GT3 [review HERE], there was an adjustable CG Track at the front of the head. On the Titleist GTS3 driver, there’s an adjustable CG Track plus a “Back Flat Weight.” This combination, along with the SureFit Hosel, makes the GTS3 Titleist’s “most adjustable driver ever.”

Diving into the weighting system, it’s important to know that the “Back Flat Weight” is not interchangeable with the weight in the CG Track. Titleist does not make their weights readily available, so it does put the onus on the golfer to get fit for the right weights. If you like to tinker, you should be able to find aftermarket weights or order them through your Titleist fitter.

Getting back to the performance, moving the weight on the CG Track felt more impactful on the GTS3 than it has on any previous Titleist driver. I’ll stand by my typical line – “This is for fine tuning, not slice-busting” – but it felt closer than ever before. I was seeing a noticeable difference in shot shape on both pure strikes and mishits. The Titleist GTS3 driver is a great instrument for shaping shots, and with the CG Track I felt like I had access to any shot I could want to hit.

To evaluate the forgiveness of the Titleist GTS3 driver, I spent several range sessions running it head to head with the GTS2 [review HERE]. While there is a clear gap – the GTS2 does more to retain ball speed and keep mishits on line – the GTS3 is no slouch when it comes to consistency. Small mishits were measurably worse than pure strikes, but I couldn’t see an obvious difference in the ball flight.

The one unanswered question I have is how far this driver could be pushed with the Back Flat Weight. My driver came with the stock five gram weight. Going to a heavier back weight would make the Titleist GTS3 driver more stable. I’m curious if you could get it on a level with the GTS2 while maintaining a playable swing weight and desirable launch and spin.

Finally, Titleist made all of these impressive changes without losing this driver’s signature speed. The aerodynamic shape got my club speed to the top of its range, and the ball speed on center is elite. The Titleist GTS3 driver is billed as mid launch and mid/low spin, depending on the weight set up. I would agree with both of these descriptions. The stock ball flight is strong and boring, ideal for windy conditions. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Titleist GTS3 driver accomplishes the rare feat of maintaining its predecessor’s strengths while adding new ones of its own. This is one of the fastest drivers in golf, and it’s now more consistent than ever. Add in arguably the most comprehensive list of adjustability features and you have a driver that can work on Tour as well as at your local track. [See Price / Buy]



Titleist GTS3 Driver Titleist’s longest and straightest driver ever. Titleist has been the #1 driver on the PGA TOUR for seven years and counting. With its stunning elevation of both speed and stability, GTS is the leader once again. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Titleist GTS3 Driver Price & Specs