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The Titleist GTS4 driver is bigger than its predecessors but still has the low spin that Titleist’s “4” drivers are known for. Expanded adjustability and increased forgiveness make it more playable for more golfers. Extremely fast on center.

Introduction

Titleist is, by a healthy margin, the most staid of the major OEMs. While they’re no strangers to technology and performance, they’re the most traditional, conservative brand. That’s why it’s a major head-turner when they make a big change in their lineup, as they have with the new Titleist GTS4 driver. What has long been the smaller, players (no, we mean it, players) driver is now a 460cc club. I got to test the GTS4 driver to find out if this marks a total change of character or just a move toward improved performance.

Looks

The Titleist GTS4 driver got the biggest aesthetic change of any of their new drivers. Whether or not it’s a glow up is a matter of taste. It’s unarguable that it’s a grow up: the GTS4 is a full 460cc compared to the 430cc of the GT4 [review HERE]. While it is bigger, I still think the GTS4 is one of the best looking drivers in golf. The crown is a clean, gloss black, it’s slight asymmetrical leaning toward the toe, and the face is very tall.

Even side-by-side, the TItleist GTS4 driver is hard to distinguish from the GTS3 [review HERE]. As best as I’m able to measure, they’re the same size. There may be a little more tapering in the heel on the GTS4, but that’s really splitting hairs. The one model that stands apart is the GTS2 – it’s about 1/8″ longer from front-to-back, and its face is a touch shorter.

In the bag, the similarities between the Titleist GTS4 driver and the GTS3 continue. Both have the same modestly-sized branding in the center of the head. Both have the CG Track near the leading edge and a second weight port at the trailing edge. While there’s a lot going on, Titleist’s classic color scheme and understated design make it all look clean. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

Hitting all three Titleist GTS drivers side-by-side, what stands out most about the GTS4 is the level of feedback. This is to be expected because it has the most forward CG and is the least forgiving. Even small mishits can be felt clearly in the hands. Whether or not you want this level of honesty from your driver is a personal decision.

Also unsurprising is that the Titleist GTS4 driver has an understated impact sensation on center. Your hands get a quick-yet-solid feeling. The sound is light and quiet, a mid-pitched “pop” similar to the GTS3.

What did catch me off guard is the sound of mishits. Medium misses produced a rebounding “thwonk” that, in spite of the mediocre results, put a smile on my face. Typically mishit sounds are ugly and discordant. This is a clear signal that you messed up, but it’s not punishing.

Titleist GTS Driver Fitting

My GTS driver fitting experience centered on spin and how I need more of it. Two years ago, I was fit for the Titleist GT3 driver [review HERE]. Since then, some of my best, most memorable driving rounds have come with the Titleist GT3. However, it wasn’t in the bag full time because it wasn’t as consistent or forgiving as I needed it to be.

This time around, my fitter immediately latched on to “more spin” as the solution to my hooking issues. This led him to put the GTS2 driver into my hands immediately. We tried the GTS3 and GTS4, but both of those led to lower spin – the opposite of what my fitter was aiming for. Since my fitting focused so heavily on the GTS2, I have more details on it in my review HERE.

Performance

Beyond the size, the biggest change to the Titleist GTS4 driver is the new weighting system. On the GT4 [review HERE], there were “Dual Spin-Control Settings”- a weight at the rear and a weight at the front. Titleist gave the GTS4 driver the same adjustable weights as the GTS3: an adjustable CG Track plus a “Back Flat Weight.” Alongside the SureFit Hosel, this gives golfers a huge range of options. You can put more weight back to boost forgiveness, open or close the face, and slide weight toward the heel or toe to influence the shot shape.

Before moving on, it’s important to note that the CG Track weight and Back Flat Weight are not interchangeable. Also, Titleist does not make additional weights readily available. All of this to say: it’s really important to get fit for the right weight combination when you buy your driver.

In my testing, I was impressed with the impact of the CG Track. While it won’t cure a bad slice or hook, it does make an obvious difference on ball flight. This feature is, arguably, of even more importance in a club like the Titleist GTS4 driver which is so easy to shape. A player who hits a draw might see that tendency get out of control with a club like this, but you can dial in a little insurance with the CG Track.

Turning to the signature quality of “4” drivers – low spin – that is still present in the Titleist GTS4 driver. As a naturally low spin player, I was regularly hitting knuckleballs with this set up. My fitter told me that the CG is the same in the GTS4 as in the GT4; it’s just a bigger, more stable head. For high spin players, dropping several hundred RPM can increase carry distance, total distance, improve consistency, and create better performance in the wind.

The Titleist GTS4 driver also has the club and ball speed that were the calling cards of the GT line. Even at 460cc, this is an aerodynamic head that I was able to swing consistently at the top end of my range. On center, that club speed translates to some of the fastest ball speeds I’ve seen. The forward CG of the GTS4 driver enhances the performance of centered strikes, making it a great choice for players who consistently hit the middle of the face.

Finally, the Titleist GTS4 driver is easily the most forgiving “4” that they’ve ever made. In previous generations, people who gamed the 4 liked to say, “It’s really not that hard to hit,” but that was just an obnoxious humble brag. The GTS4 is actually somewhat forgiving. It’s not on the same level as the GTS2 or even the GTS3 (at least not with stock weighting), but it doesn’t turn small mishits into embarrassingly short drives. I wouldn’t recommend the GTS4 to high handicap players, but anyone who feels they’re a strong driver should check it out. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

I often say that the year to year changes in drivers are iterative and gradual. The Titleist GTS4 driver is an exception. Compared to its predecessor, it’s bigger, more adjustable, and more forgiving while retaining the excellent speed and low spin. While still best for skilled players, any high spin player should give the GTS4 driver a chance to see what it can do for their tee shots. [See Price / Buy]



Titleist GTS4 Driver Titleist’s longest and straightest driver ever. Titleist has been the #1 driver on the PGA TOUR for seven years and counting. With its stunning elevation of both speed and stability, GTS is the leader once again. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Titleist GTS4 Driver Price & Specs