Cobra OPTM X Fairway Wood Review

50 Words or Less

The Cobra OPTM X fairway wood is a top notch long game tool. Excellent all-around performance is further enhanced by industry-leading adjustability.

Introduction

What determines which OEMs golfers pay most attention (and money) to? It isn’t performance, otherwise Cobra would be mentioned in the same category as the Big 4 much more often. Through my conversations with fitters and my own observations of golfers’ bags at golf courses around the country, it’s clear that most golfers have a bias toward other brands. But that doesn’t bother Cobra, who keep pumping out quality clubs and pursuing genuine innovations generation after generation. In this review, I’m taking a look at the Cobra OPTM X fairway wood, a club that will be well-suited primarily to mid and low handicappers.

Looks

I have reviewed a few past generations of Cobra drivers and fairway woods, and typically I tend to like the looks. With the OPTM drivers, I was surprised to see a glossy carbon fiber crown. I prefer the matte look for Cobra and despite the fact that it creates a bit of confusion in terms of the visual identity of OPTM, I was glad to see the matte look retained on the fairway woods. At address, it looks almost identical to the previous iteration, the DS-ADAPT X (check out my review HERE).

The Cobra OPTM X fairway wood features a relatively compact club head with a subtly rounded profile. The crown features a faint carbon fiber pattern which fades to solid black near the face so as not to be distracting. There is the Cobra ‘C’ crown alignment aid. The bottom of the club reveals two moveable weights and some OPTM branding and visual elements that come off as a bit busy and disjointed. These visuals are the thing I like least about the club. Luckily, they’re also the least important. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

If the branding of the Cobra OPTM X fairway wood didn’t exactly win me over, the sound and feel definitely did. Premium balls struck reasonably well produced an authoritative ‘clack’. There’s a good amount of resonance in the sound that is also felt through the hands. To me, it occupies an ideal position between being too high-pitched metallic and tingy and being too low-pitched, flat, and boomy. This is the kind of sound I want to hear when I hit my fairway wood.

The feel is similarly pleasurable. You can feel a difference on mishits, but the forgiveness is pretty impressive. You don’t have to hit the absolute middle of the face to get the sound and feel I’m talking about. Personally, that’s all I can ask, and the Cobra OPTM X fairway wood delivers.

Performance

The Cobra OPTM X fairway wood is one of three models in the OPTM lineup, which also includes the OPTM MAX and OPTM LS Titanium. On paper, the MAX is going to be the most forgiving with the largest footprint, producing the highest launch and spin, and the LS Titanium will be the smallest, least forgiving, producing low launch and low spin. The OPTM X falls between them, providing a mid-sized head that is slightly fade-biased and is described as mid-high launch and mid-low spin.

First of all, I loved the look at address and the feel of a well-struck ball. Good strikes were getting the kind of result that would get me excited and have me feeling confident on the golf course. Poor strikes would occasionally get a little wayward, especially compared to what I would later experience with the OPTM MAX fairway wood (review coming soon). But man, the club looks and feels really good. I tested the 15 degree 3 wood head, and it is also available in 3HL, 5, 7, and 9 wood.

Taking a look at the numbers, I can see that my spin was a bit less than optimal with this club. Occasionally I would pure one and get it spinning up around 3,000 revs, but more often it would produce a lower launching shot that would get a lot of run out.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but I tend to use my fairway wood to try to get onto or around a green or to place a tee shot in the fairway on a short par 4. For me, the OPTM MAX proved to be a better fit for those tasks. Someone with a bit more speed might find the right fit with the Cobra OPTM X fairway wood.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the tech that Cobra has put into this club, because there are few really cool things going on. One is improved shaping and weighting to prioritize a combination of forgiveness, dispersion, and control. Another is the ongoing inclusion of the forged H.O.T. face insert, which helps maintain ball speeds across the face.

You’ve heard of MOI? Now check out POI. This is maybe the most interesting part of the Cobra OPTM X fairway wood for me. You’ll notice that, like many modern fairway woods, there are two moveable/interchangeable weights in the sole. This is a common design choice employed by OEMs to help golfers fine-tune launch, spin, and trajectory.

While you’ll typically see these in more or less symmetrical positions at the back/front/middle of club, Cobra has strategically placed them in unusual-looking off-center positions in order to reduce Products of Inertia (POI) / twisting on off-center strikes. While it’s certainly hard to quantify the impact of something like this, it reads as a genuine attempt at innovation rather than just marketing speak, and I really appreciate that.

I can’t finish a review of the Cobra OPTM X fairway wood without mentioning the FutureFit33 hosel. This is Cobra’s new adjustable hosel, now in its second generation of woods, and it has the capability to be a real game-changer for custom fitting. Scanning the QR code on the hosel takes you to a virtual fitting tool that walks you through the process of dialing in your ball flight. Kudos to Cobra for making this process as simple as possible. Golfers should not be intimidated by any perceived complexity of the hosel. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

The Cobra OPTM X fairway wood is an excellent option for players with a bit of speed who are looking for a well-balanced club. It looks great at address and its next-level adjustable hosel makes it even more attractive. Players in the market for a new fairway wood should absolutely put it head to head with any of the ‘Big 4’ offerings to see how it compares. [See Price / Buy]



Cobra OPTM X Fairway Wood Who’s It For: Golfers seeking a fairway wood that blends speed and forgiveness with a traditional shape, ideal for players who want confidence and versatility from both the tee and fairway. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Cobra OPTM X Fairway Wood Price & Specs