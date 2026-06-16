Golf News – June 16, 2026

adidas Celebrates Lionel Messi with Special CODECHAOS Golf Shoe

Limited-edition golf shoe celebrates Lionel Messi as Argentina begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup title defense

Silhouette features ‘Messi’ logo throughout and combines an upper inspired by the F50 El Último Tango boot with the CODECHAOS outsole

The footwear is available in limited quantities beginning tomorrow, June 17 on adidas.com and the adidas app at 8 a.m. local time, as well as at select retailers

CARLSBAD, CA & HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY – To celebrate adidas football legend Lionel Messi and the start of Argentina’s title defense at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adidas is releasing CODECHAOS Messi , a limited-edition golf shoe in honor of the GOAT. This is the first-ever Messi-inspired golf shoe introduced by the brand and will be available beginning tomorrow, June 17, at 8 a.m. local time on adidas.com, and at select retailers while supplies last.

Where the pitch meets a pitching wedge, CODECHAOS Messi offers a unique design twist, combining elements of Messi’s ‘El Último Tango’ F50.6 TUNIT football boot and adidas’ CODECHAOS golf shoe. While inspired by the iconic boot, the microfiber leather upper will still incorporate golf-specific features, like a new AXISLOCK stabilizer in the heel and midfoot to give golfers stability and control when they are out on the course. The outsole is highlighted by the classic TWISTGRIP traction system, designed to give golfers maximum grip and additional stability throughout the swing. For energized comfort, the footwear will feature full-length BOOST cushioning.

Jeff Lienhart, General Manager Golf at adidas, said: “For the next month the world will be captivated by the FIFA World Cup stage. We want to celebrate this moment and Lionel provides us with a great opportunity to do so. We partnered with our team in football (soccer) to create something special for the course that combines the best of adidas Golf and adidas Football.”

Available on adidas.com, the adidas app and select retailers starting today, the CODECHAOS Messi will come in an Argentina-inspired ivory, gold and sky-blue colorway and feature the legendary ‘Messi’ logo on the tongue and sock liner. All pairs will also arrive in elevated packaging that includes the ‘Messi’ and CODECHAOS logos.

Visit adidas CODECHAOS HERE

Club Champion Offers Limited-Time 20% Bonus Card Gift Card Promotion for Father’s Day

WILLOWBROOK, IL – Just in time for Father’s Day, Club Champion, the nation’s premier custom golf club fitter, is making it easier than ever to give the golfer in your life a gift they’ll actually use. Now through June 22, customers will receive a 20% Bonus Card with every online Club Champion gift card purchase, making it the perfect gift for dads looking to play better golf this season.

Whether it’s a Tour-level custom fitting or new equipment, Club Champion gift cards can be used toward nearly every aspect of the fitting experience. And for a limited time, golfers can maximize their visit even further with free club fittings when they purchase custom clubs, making now one of the best times of the year to invest in better performance.

Club Champion fits, sells, and hand-builds custom golf clubs using more than 65 industry-leading brands, including Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Cobra, Fujikura, and Golf Pride. Every fitting is powered by industry-leading technology and conducted by expert fitters who identify the ideal combination of clubheads and shafts to help golfers gain distance, improve accuracy, and lower scores.

“Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift isn’t always easy, but for golfers, a professional club fitting is something they’ll remember every time they tee it up,” said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. “With our Bonus Card promotion and free fittings with custom club purchases, there’s never been a better time to experience what custom fitting can do for your game.”

Club Champion has been recognized by Golf Digest as one of the 100 Best Club fitters for twelve consecutive years. Its proprietary fitting process allows golfers to test thousands of head and shaft combinations from more than 65 manufacturers, ensuring every club is built specifically for their swing. With more than 160 fitting studios worldwide, Club Champion provides golfers of every skill level access to Tour-level technology, master fitters, and the industry’s largest selection of premium club components.

For more information about the 20% Bonus Card promotion, to purchase a gift card, or to book a fitting, visit clubchampion.com or contact your nearest Club Champion location.

Visit Club Champion HERE

Turtleson Launches “Name A Polo After Your Dad” Contest for Father’s Day

Winner will design a polo for the apparel company’s collection.

BRISTOL, TN – Turtleson, creators of striking, sophisticated apparel for discerning customers, launched its “Name A Polo After Your Dad” contest just in time for Father’s Day. The contest is an open call for families to nominate dads for the opportunity to design a polo bearing their name and have it featured in Turtleson’s collection.

Families can nominate their dad by visiting Turtleson’s website and writing about what makes him special. Five finalists of the “Name A Polo After Your Dad” contest will be selected the week of June 14, with the winner announced on Father’s Day via Instagram. The winner will then work with Turtleson’s renowned design team to personalize the polo with their preferred fabric, color and design elements. The winning polo will be featured as an offering in Turtleson’s collection.

The winner will also receive:

Expenses-paid trip to Turtleson headquarters in Bristol, Tennessee for an on-site design session with founders Greg and Chet

Professional photoshoot featuring the winner’s design

Branded gift package with Turtleson gear

Three polos to share with family and friends

To enter, participants should visit turtleson.com/pages/fathersday and complete the nomination form. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, June 17.

For more than a decade, Turtleson has intentionally crafted compelling men’s and women’s performance apparel, including polo shirts, wovens, layering pieces, sweaters, bottoms and outerwear. The Turtleson brand can be found at the finest golf clubs, resorts and retailers in the world.

Visit Turtleson HERE