PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS Golf Shoe Review

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The PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS blends a wearable feel with PAYNTR’s signature high performance. Excellent traction and stability during the swing. Classic look that can work for any golfer.

Introduction

PAYNTR saw huge success in 2025, and they appear to be aiming even higher in 2026. Two of their new Tour players – Min Woo Lee and Sam Burns – were among the leaders at Pebble Beach, and their new Reserve Collection adds even more choices to an already-stacked lineup. For this review, Matt Meeker and I tested the flagship model, the PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS, to see how Min Woo Lee’s shoe of choice performs for the everyday golfer.

Looks

The PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS has a super clean, classic look. The upper is made of Clarino Trivela microfiber, which is a synthetic, leather-like material. There is just a touch of design around the bottom of the laces – much less than on the Eighty Seven SC [review HERE] – and PAYNTR’s signature metallic “X” on the side.

While they have bolder, more athletic styles, designs like the Reserve Classic Tour RS are my favorite side of PAYNTR. It’s a traditional look that doesn’t make me feel like I’m wearing a costume. To me, this is a golf shoe that anyone would look good wearing.

The PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS is available in two colorways: white and black. Both shoes feature the same white sole and tan welting, it’s only the upper that’s different. [See Price / Buy]

Comfort

Looking back at my review the Eighty Seven SC [find it HERE], most of the notes on comfort and fit are the same. PAYNTR has found a winning formula and stuck with it. That starts with a true-to-size fit and a medium wide toe box. There was room to wiggle my toes, but I didn’t feel disconnected from the shoe. The laces are very impactful, so you can find the level of fit you want. In the heel, there’s some structure and support, but it’s not a super-padded, locked-in feeling. I did note that there’s more padding around the ankle on the PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS than on the Eighty Seven SC.

Underfoot, the PMXNITROGEN+ Footbed provides a pleasant amount of cushioning. This is another feature carried forward from the Eighty Seven SC. Both the level of cushioning and the mobility of the sole strike a balance between comfort and performance. The shoe moves with you while still providing some support, cushions the foot without disconnecting you from the ground.

Performance

Having test and gamed PAYNTR’s golf shoes for several years, the one thing I can almost take for granted is the traction. Both their spiked and spikeless shoes keep you rooted to the ground as well or better than anything else of the market. That remains true with the PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS. These shoes feature seven replaceable spikes plus the tall, robust built-in traction elements PAYNTR tends to use on their spikeless shoes. The result is a shoe that can handle any conditions and any swing without loosing its grip.

The other high performance element in the sole is the PMXSpeed PLT. Like the Carbitex plate in the Eighty Seven SC, this is designed to create a springboard effect, getting more energy from the ground into your swing. The difference is that the PMXSpeed PLT is a little less responsive, and, according to the manufacturer, works in just one direction. I could feel a small difference when testing the shoes side by side, but, in the larger scheme of things, both shoes feel very energetic and responsive.

What really seals the PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS as a gamer for me is the way that it pairs high performance elements with a wearable feel. Sometimes shoes with a lot of stability or traction feel like walking in a cast. The Reserve Classic Tour RS has stability during the swing, but it also lets you walk comfortably. The stack height and heel drop are both moderate – wearable for any golfer. Additionally, while not feather light, these shoes are light enough that you can walk 18 or 36 without feeling like you just did leg day with Ronnie Coleman.

Finally, the PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS features a “full waterproof & breathable membrane fused to lining and sealed with bottom gasket.” Matt Meeker and I both tested them in a variety of conditions, and I also gave them a run through the kitchen sink. The waterproofing held up perfectly, but it should be noted that these shoes do not carry an explicit waterproof guarantee or warranty. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

It’s easy to see why more Tour pros and recreational golfers are putting PAYNTR on their feet. The PAYNTR Reserve Classic Tour RS offers players some of the best high-performance elements without sacrificing comfort and style. [See Price / Buy]

