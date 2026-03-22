The 2026 Valspar Championship Recap

Palm Harbour, FL – Matt Fitzpatrick has won the 2026 Valspar Championship. This marks his third PGA Tour win, and his first win this year. Along with the title and trophy, that placement earns him $1.638 million in prize money and moves him up to third place on the FedEx Cup points standings, only behind Jacob Bridgeman and Cameron Young.

Fitzpatrick delivered an incredibly consistent performance this week. He only had four bogeys this week, fewer than anyone else in the field. Every round he played, he shot under par. Ultimately, he put together scores of 68, 69, 68, and 68 for an overall score of 11-under-par, punctuated by long birdie putts he made on holes 15 and 18. This shows a trend of stellar play, as he finished second last week at The Players.

Other notable players included a pair who hadn’t made their presence felt for about a decade. First was the Englishman Jordan Smith. His career-best finish was a T-9 finish at the 2017 PGA Championship. Today, he looked like he deserved his place on tour, scoring seven birdies in his final round, shooting a score of 66. In just his 25th start, he earned his new best finish, third place with a score of 9-under-par.

The other old-school notable was Brandt Snedeker. Despite having 9 PGA Tour wins, he hadn’t earned one since the 2018 Wyndham Championship. He looked in prime position to have a chance to win today, coming into the final round only one shot behind the leader, Sungjae Im. However, the 45-year-old would falter as the day progressed, carding a final round 76 and finishing in a tie for 18th.

With the Florida swing of tournaments done, Min Woo Lee will look to defend his title next week at The Texas Children’s Houston Open. He will have to contend with the number one player in the world, Scottie Scheffler. Besides Scheffler, the field will be headlined by players like Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin, and Brooks Koepka, among others.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s What’s In The Bag:

Driver: Titleist GT3 (9°) / Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (15°) / Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX

5 Wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (18°) / Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX

Irons: Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 (5-9) / Project X LZ 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48° 10F, 52° 12F, 56° 08M, 60° 08M playing at 61.5°) / True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Bettinardi BB1 Fitz

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x