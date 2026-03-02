Wilson Staff Model XB Irons Review

50 Words or Less

The Wilson Staff Model XB irons are beautiful clubs with a level of forgiveness that belies their size. Solid distance and ball speed without sacrificing control and playability. Solid, traditional feel.

Introduction

For 2026, Wilson is adding a new member to the Staff Model family of irons: the XB. While the other two models – the CB and Blade – are decidedly old school, the XB brings a modern element. This is a hollow body design that’s one of the most convincing faux blades I’ve ever tested. If you’re looking for old school cool with modern performance, the Wilson Staff Model XB irons might be exactly what you’re searching for.

Looks

There are a lot of hollow body irons in golf but few that could actually fool someone into thinking that they’re a blade. The Wilson Staff Model XB irons are among those few. In the bag, they look identical to the 2026 Staff Model Blades with the exception of the wider sole.

Leaving aside the familial similarities, I really like the brushed satin finish on the XB irons. While not as old school as the previous Staff Model irons, finishes like this are better in the bright sun and don’t show wear like chrome finishes do. Wilson kept the branding minimal with the blank shield on the toe and “Staff Model” below that.

Turning to the address position, the Wilson Staff Model XB irons look fantastic. They have minimal offset and a compact heel-to-toe measurement. The face shape – particularly the leading edge – is a bit softer than in previous generations, and it gets more rounded as the lofts get higher. Their top lines are thin – either the thinnest game improvement irons or among the thicker players irons.

Comparing the Wilson Staff Model XB irons to the other Staff Model irons, they could all pass for one another at a glance. The XB irons have just 0.01″ more offset than the Blades in the 7I, and they’re longer by about 1/16″. From address, the only clear difference is the top line, which is thicker in XB.

Sound & Feel

That traditional iron experience continues with the sound and feel of impact. The feel across the face is very solid; nothing about it would lead you to think that this is a hollow club. There’s good feedback through the hands, but there’s no stinging sensation on mishits.

The sound of impact does an equally good job hiding the hollow construction of the Wilson Staff Model XB irons. These irons are quiet, even with range balls. The sound is a gentle “click,” far from the loud knocking of some hollow body irons.

Performance

Everything up to the moment of impact makes me think that the Wilson Staff Model XB irons are a throwback. The launch monitor data, in stark contrast, makes me think that these are a thoroughly modern iron loaded with forgiveness. Some of this forgiveness comes from one of Wilson’s signature technologies: the Fluid Feel Hosel. This design helps to reduce the weight of the hosel, allowing more weight to be put into the toe for a higher MOI and a geometrically centered sweet spot.

Given their size, the Wilson Staff Model XB irons are more forgiving than they have any right to be. These perform like game improvement irons while looking like players irons. Can you find more forgiveness? Of course, but that requires moving into a noticeably bigger club like the DYNAPWR Forged [review HERE]. For their size, the Staff Model XB are very tough to top.

What makes these irons even more unusual is their pairing of strong forgiveness with traditional lofts. The Wilson Staff Model XB irons share the same loft structure with the Staff Model CB and Staff Model Blades, which are some of the weaker lofted irons you’ll find. This gives the XB much higher launch and spin than other hollow body irons. The XB does spin slightly less than the CB and Blade, but the difference is not so large that you couldn’t blend them into a combo set.

Despite their strong forgiveness, the Wilson Staff Model XB irons feel agile during the swing, allowing golfers to control their shots. This is the cherry on top of a very appetizing sundae. Where most hollow body irons are chasing what I call “dumb distance,” the XB can shape a cut or draw, hold the green, and make sure your mishit carries the water hazard. For the low handicapper or aspiring player, this is a best of both worlds offering.

Conclusion

The new Wilson Staff Model XB irons open up this family to a wider range of players thanks to its strong forgiveness. This set blends the beautiful aesthetics that the Staff Model line is known for with a level of consistency you can’t get from traditional construction. Best of all, this club is built for scoring, not winning a 7I long drive contest.

Buy the Wilson Staff Model XB HERE

Wilson Staff Model XB Price & Specs