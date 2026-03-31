2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade Irons Review

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The 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons look amazing. Brushed finish puts a modern spin on a throwback design. Great feel. Precise shot control. Limited forgiveness.

Introduction

Playing blades is a nod to golf’s past, so if you’re going to play blades, why not game the ones from the OEM with the deepest history. The 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons connect you to a lineage that still has more major wins than any other OEM. These are clubs with undeniable swagger, but are they too much for the recreational player? I tested a set to find out.

Looks

From a visual perspective, the 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons are the pinnacle of the Staff Model family. This is the club that everything else is trying to look like. At address, they’re about as blade-y as blades get – thin top line, compact heel to toe, and less than a tenth of an inch of offset in the 4I. [See Price / Buy]

The biggest aesthetic change for 2026 is the finish. Where the original [review HERE] and 2024 versions were all about the old school, shiny chrome, this one has a brushed satin finish. This is inarguably better at address – no glare – and it offers a more modern look in the bag.

Additionally, the 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons have a more angular look to the back of the club. It’s still a soft, flowing design, but it’s a bit more linear than the previous versions. In contrast, the address look of the 2026 Blade is softer and more rounded than the 2024 Blade [review HERE].

For those that want to create combo sets, the jump from the 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons to the Staff Model CB is not huge. The top line is a bit thicker, but the blade length is very close and the offset specs are only 0.005″ apart. If you can see that with your naked eye, your vision is some kind of spectacular. There is a slightly larger offset gap to the Staff Model XB [review HERE] that might be noticeable to the eagle-eyed player.

Sound & Feel

Sticking with that theme, the feel of the 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons is nearly identical to the Staff Model CB. Both have the traditional, forged feel that so many players want. It’s soft, solid, and extremely rewarding on center. If you ask me to split hairs, the difference between the CB and Blade is that the Blade feels even better on center and takes the precision of the feedback to a higher level.* You get a clear, immediate signal of where the ball hit the face.

Turning to the sound, it’s a gentle counterpart to the feel. On center, it’s a very quiet “thud.” Missing the center produces a sound that’s a bit unpleasant but not very loud. Your playing partners will know you’ve missed only if they’re paying close attention.

*If you want to tell me this is placebo, that I’m convincing myself that the Blade feels better because it’s a blade, I’m completely fine with that.

Performance

The 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons are “engineered for ultimate precision and control,” and having full control of your golf ball is the best performance reason to play them. This set has very thin soles which, combined with the short blade length, make them feel very nimble during the swing. Making a good pass with these clubs feels surgical. For the skilled player, everything about the ball flight – distance, trajectory, and shot shape – happens because you want it to. [See Price / Buy]

To get that level of control, you do give up almost all the forgiveness. The Fluid Feel hosel helps the Staff Model Blades to be on the more forgiving side in this category, but you’re still going to pay for mishits. You’ll see ball speed and distance drop precipitously when you strike the heel or toe, and thin shots will run off on shoulder-high trajectories. Moving to the Staff Model CB [review HERE] will net a significant boost in forgiveness.

Appropriately, the 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons match their traditional design with a traditional loft structure. These “weak” lofts produce high launch and spin when struck well. Compared to the Staff Model CB, the launch was similar and the spin was slightly higher, but both sets are more than capable of hitting all the trajectory windows, holding a green, or hitting a runner.

If your ball striking is anything short of world class, the best way to enjoy the 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons is in a combo set. The Blades and CBs have the same specs and even the same stock shaft, so they can be blended without adjustment. Having the Blades in the scoring irons gives you total control and a bit more spin, and the CB brings the added forgiveness that most players need in the longer irons.

Conclusion

“Should I play blades?” is a complicated question [more on that HERE], but, if the answer is yes, there’s no doubt that the 2026 Wilson Staff Model Blade irons should be on your demo list. These irons look great and give you total control over your ball. For the player that wants premium feel and feedback and has the necessary ball striking ability, these irons are among the best. [See Price / Buy]

2026 Wilson Staff Model Blades Price & Specs



