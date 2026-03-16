2026 Wilson Staff Model CB Irons Review

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The 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons are traditional cavity back irons with ample shot control. Surprising amount of forgiveness but not on a level with modern game improvement clubs. Look and feel that better players will love.

Introduction

One of the more frequently asked questions in the world of golf equipment is “When can I move into a players iron?” For golfers who are improving and want to take that leap, let me suggest the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons. This traditional cavity back offers a surprising amount of forgiveness while delivering on the look, feel, and shot control that lower-mid handicap players crave.

Looks

The biggest change to the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons is the finish. Where the original and the 2024 version [review HERE] leaned into the old school aesthetic with a chrome finish, the 2026 edition has a modern brushed satin finish. Wilson also states that the 2026 version has “sharper edges,” but this looks more rounded than previous versions to me. Overall, the Staff Model CB fits the bill of a players iron with a compact blade length, minimal offset, and thin top line. [See Price / Buy]

Moving from the 4I to the PW, there is a subtle visual progression. The 4I is about 1/16″ longer from heel to toe, compared to the PW. Additionally, the long irons are slightly more squared off.

In the bag, the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons look great. A mirrored stripe bisects the head and serves as a backdrop for the “Staff Model” branding. Wilson’s classic shield logo sits high on the toe. The slight asymmetry of the cavity makes the club more visually interesting without taking away from the classic aesthetic.

At address, the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons are nearly identical to the new Staff Model XB irons [review HERE]. The top line of the Blade is slightly thinner, but they need to be side by side for the difference to be noticeable. Compared to the DYNAPWR Forged, the CB is noticeably thinner and smaller.

Sound & Feel

Like their predecessors, the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons are forged from 8620 carbon steel. This produces the soft, traditional feel that players have come to expect from forged cavity backs and from the Staff Model family. It also gives these irons excellent feedback on impact location. There’s never any question of where the ball met the face. You get a substantial reward for top tier strikes and a mild rebuke for bad misses.

Predictably, this traditional feel pairs with a quiet, traditional sound. Depending on the ball you use, the sound of impact can range from a “knock” to a “thud,” but it’s always quiet. Hitting the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons side by side with the Staff Model XB, the sound of the CB is noticeably duller but has similar volume.

Performance

There are three angles from which we can look at the performance of the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons. We can compare them to their predecessors, to the Staff Model Blade, or to the XB. I’ll start by putting the CB in context within its family. [See Price / Buy]

Comparing the Staff Model CB to the Blades, the gap in forgiveness is substantial. In a world of high tech, multi-piece irons, it’s easy to forget how impactful the basic cavity back is. You don’t need a launch monitor to see that the CB lets you get away with a lot more than the Blades.

On the other side of the CB is the new XB. This is another step toward more forgiveness, though it’s a smaller one. Testing them side-by-side, the XB does a bit more to elevate mishits and give them speed. The downside -for some players – is that the XB brings with it a slightly wider sole. All of this makes the 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons the perfect middle ground for the skilled-but-not-Tour-level player.

Looking backwards, the 2026 Staff Model CB irons have the same tech talking points as the past versions: Fluid Feel Hosel, added weight in the toe, and precision milling. They also share the same traditional loft structure. As you would expect, all this leads to about the same performance. That’s not a bad thing – the Staff Model CBs are routinely some of my favorite irons – it’s just to say that there’s no need to buy the newest version.

Overall, the 2026 Staff Model CB irons are a great option for the skilled ball striker who doesn’t want to be punished for every small mistake. These irons have plenty of ball speed and distance, relative to their traditional lofts, and they go a long way toward putting small mishits onto the green. They do all this without giving up the shot control and precision that more skilled players want.

Conclusion

The 2026 Wilson Staff Model CB irons straddle the line between tradition and modernity. Their new look leans a bit toward the latter, but the forged feel is a pleasing throwback. If you want to take more control of your approach shots without sacrificing all the forgiveness, this is a set worth trying. [See Price / Buy]

2026 Wilson Staff Model CB Price & Specs