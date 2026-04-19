The 2026 RBC Heritage Recap

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina – Matt Fitzpatrick outlasts the world number one Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win the 2026 RBC Heritage. This is the second time Fitzpatrick has won the plaid jacket after taking down Harbour Town back in 2023. This is also Matt’s second PGA Tour win so far this year, capturing the 2026 Valspar Championship down in Florida.
Harbour Town Golf Links which plays host to the RBC every year just underwent a fairly extensive renovation since last year’s tournament. While the course wasn’t drastically changed, the objective was to restore Pete Dye’s original design. While almost every hole had some sort of greens restoration, holes seven, 13, and 14 had the most visible overall changes. Despite all the changes, having an 11th time multiple winner shows it still retains its original style of play.
One player who has seen previous success at the RBC is Ludvig Aberg, who had a top 10 finish in 2024 and this year shot the low round for the first round with a 63. Although he wasn’t quite able to finish it off, he did manage a T4 finish. 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Akshay Bhatia also continued his good play this season with a 63 of his own, tied for medalist for the second round. However, he bookended that 63 with two rounds in the 70s which prevented him from getting onto the leaderboard.
Matt Fitzpatrick’s biggest competitor this week was world number one Scottie Scheffler. Scottie vaulted himself up the leaderboard after carding a seven under 64 on moving day. Scottie’s final round was bogey free with four birdies, including holes 15 and 16, and putting the pressure back on Fitzpatrick. Matt seemingly felt the pressure after missing the green on 18 which led to a bogey to force a playoff.
The playoff went much differently, however, for Fitzpatrick. He hit the fairway and dropped his approach to just 13 feet. Scottie wasn’t as fortunate with his approach, leaving it well short of the green and needing a wedge to about eight feet. Scottie wouldn’t end up hitting that putt because Matt drained his birdie for the win.
This is Matt’s fourth PGA Tour victory and 13th professional win. Next week, the PGA Tour heads south to Zurich Classic of New Orleans for the two man team event.
Matt Fitzpatrick’s What’s In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GT3 (9°) / Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX
3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (15°) / Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX
5 Wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (18°) / Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX
Irons: Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 (5-9) / Project X LZ 6.5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48° 10F, 52° 12F, 56° 08M, 60° 08M playing at 61.5°) / True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Bettinardi BB1 Fitz
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
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