The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open Recap

La Jolla, California – Justin Rose runs away from the field at age 45 to win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open by seven strokes at Torrey Pines in record fashion. At a distant second place, Plano, Texas native Pierceson Coody finished with a final round 65 to tie with Si Woo Kim and Ryo Hisatsune.

As the 2026 season has just begun, one of the biggest storylines this week was the controversial return of former LIV golfer Brooks Koepka. The consequences of leaving the PGA Tour and returning had some real consequences which required a $5 million donation to a charity of his choosing and not being eligible for the payer equity program. While it was only the first tournament since his return, it certainly didn’t go as he planned, finishing in a tie for 56th after barely making the cut Friday afternoon.

As for the rest of the field, Netflix fan favorite Joel Dahmen played well this week, with a flawless 63 on Friday and putting himself just behind Justin Rose before the final round. However, he struggled on Sunday and dropped a few spots, but still finished with a 14 under par for the week good for a tie for seventh. One of the lowest final rounds on Sunday belonged to Sahith Theegala, another popular star from the Netflix documentary series, who finished with seven birdies to just one bogey to jump into a tie for seventh place with Dahmen.

As the sun set on Torrey Pines Sunday afternoon, all eyes were on Justin Rose. He was as steady as they come though, carding birdies on the par five sixth, par three eighth, and the par five ninth holes. His only bogey came on the par four 12th hole. Thanks to a bogey free 10 under par 62 in his opening round on Thursday, Rose was able to relish in a seven shot lead walking up the 72nd hole on Sunday afternoon, tipping his cap to the crowd as they acknowledged his stellar performance. Even at age 45, Justin Rose proves he still has plenty of juice left in the tank to win on the PGA Tour in 2026.

This is Justin’s 27th professional victory and 13th PGA Tour win. It is also the second time winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, also winning this event in 2019. Next week, the PGA Tour heads over to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open where Thomas Detry is the defending champion.

Justin Rose What’s In The Bag

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 9° (Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX)

3-Wood: TaylorMade M6 15° (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX)

5-Wood: TaylorMade Qi4D 21° (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX)

Irons: Miura TC-502 4-5, Miura MC-502 6-PW (KBS C-Taper 125 S+)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 52°-08F, 56°-08M, Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks 60°-K (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype