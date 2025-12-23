Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Putter Review

50 Words or Less

The Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 putter is a compact mallet with appeal to both blade and mallet players. Four configurations to fit a variety of putting strokes. Premium looks and feel.

Introduction

As Justin Thomas’s frequent gamer, the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 is far and away the best-known shape in the Phantom family (Scotty released a limited edition Inspired By Justin Thomas, which you can see HERE). With four different models currently at retail, it’s not a stretch to assume it’s also the most popular among recreational golfers. I recently spent some time testing one to find out what makes this flat stick a favorite of so many players.

Looks

For each of the four Phantom 5 models, the first sentence of the description includes the word “compact.” This seems apt, because the slightly smaller dimensions are key to the visual appeal of the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5. While the shape – a blocky Fang homage – is very modern, the dimensions – particularly from heel to toe – are more traditional. This blend of contrasting elements leads to a unique, pleasing look.

Compared to the previous generation’s Phantom X 5 [review HERE], the current Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 is a massive aesthetic upgrade. Getting rid of the bright yellow alone would have been worthy of applause, but Scotty also added milling marks all over the putter and got rid of the two-tone look at address. This is a putter that looks worthy of its hefty price tag.

Sound & Feel

I noted in my review of the Phantom 11 [find it HERE] that it was my second-favorite recent Scotty in terms of feel. The Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 is my first. With a Tour-quality ball, the feel is soft and premium. The Dual-Milled face feels like it’s gently bumping into the ball, not colliding with it. Scotty claims to have put extra effort into “enhanced vibration dampening” with this line, and the clean feel of impact bears that out.

The sound of impact – a gentle “thud” – matches the soft feel. Even at long range, the sound hits your ear softly – no “click” or hard edges. This does mute the audio feedback, but your hands get ample information about the location of the strike.

Performance

Despite the fact that I’ve gamed a zero torque mallet for the better part of two years, I still think of myself as a blade putter guy. Blades suit my eye, and the typical blade toe hang is a more natural fit for my stroke than a face-balanced mallet. All of this speaks to why the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 – more specifically the Phantom 5.5 seen in these photos – is my favorite Phantom.

Let’s start with toe hang and the four different Phantom 5 models. The standard Phantom 5 has a “mid-bend shaft” which creates minimal toe hang and a full shaft of offset. This is best for the straight back straight through player who is used to conventional mallet configurations. The Phantom 5.2 has an “I-beam-style plumbing neck” which creates the same full shaft of offset but with slightly more toe hang. My favorite is the Phantom 5.5 with its “I-beam jet neck,” most similar to the neck Justin Thomas uses. This creates 3/4 shaft offset and toe hang around 45 degrees, both of which will suit the blade player. Finally, there’s the Phantom 5S which is nearly-center shafted for zero offset and almost zero toe hang.

Regardless of your neck choice, the size of the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 gives it a feel somewhere between a blade and a modern mallet. Large mallets often make me feel like I’m swinging an anchor. With the Phantom 5, I feel like I have control over the club, which leads to better distance control. The benefit of the Phantom 5 over a blade is that I get a nice amount of forgiveness. Mishits do a better job holding their line and speed with these putters compared to blades, though you still need to make a good effort to hole out longer putts.

The final thing that make the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 so appealing to me is the simplified alignment aid. On the Phantom 5, 5.2, and 5.5, there are three milled dots along the top line. To my eye, this is a perfect complement to a shape that provides natural alignment with the way it frames the ball. The Phantom 5S has a simple top line alongside the center shaft which I find to be a good fit, too. Players who want the more extravagant alignment aids typically found on mallets should check out the Phantom 11 [review HERE].

Conclusion

It’s not hard to understand why the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 is so popular. It has a unique-but-familiar look, configurations to suit all types of players, and the prestige of being a big winner on Tour. Whether you’re a mallet or blade player, this is worth a swing the next time you’re in the market for a new flat stick.

Buy the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Putter HERE