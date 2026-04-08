SWAG Vandal RAD Putter Review

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The SWAG Vandal RAD putter uses a mix of materials to blend forgiveness with the flare and style that SWAG is known for.

Introduction

Founded in 2018, SWAG Golf began by making premium putters and unique headcovers. At first, they only offered their products on their website with limited drops that would sell out within minutes. This exclusivity quickly drew a crowd of collectors with the brand receiving national attention after signing tour pros like Nick Hardy and Smylie Kaufman.

Today, SWAG products can be found in large retail stores in addition to their website where a variety of putters and head covers are stocked. While they still periodically drop small quantity product that can sell out, they recently added a new club to their regular stock offerings called the SWAG Vandal RAD putter. I recently picked one up to see how it stacks up against other mallet putters.

Looks

The SWAG Vandal RAD putter offers players something that looks a little different than what we have come to expect from them. Don’t get me wrong, SWAG still incorporated a mix of loud colors with their famous skulls, but this year they added some visually different materials in an effort to boost forgiveness.

At address, the leading edge is made of naked stainless steel with a black anodized material that makes up the bulk of the flange. These pieces are secured firmly against each other using a single button screw at the rear of the club to prevent any gaps or rattling. The new black material is also host to a single, white alignment line that sits in the middle of a ball-width raised area that runs from front to back. Altogether, the SWAG Vandal RAD mallet putter makes a symmetrical “D” shape that has a moderate sized footprint.

The pink skull grip jumped out at me when I took the putter out of the box. This grip pairs nicely with the sole that features “The Vandal” in large, dripping pink letters sitting on top of the engraved skull that is synonymous with SWAG.

Finally, the face is milled with SWAG’s unmistakable dripping pattern that is both functional and impressively stylish. I did note that the face is markedly shorter from top to bottom than what we have typically seen from SWAG. For comparison, I brought out my SWAG Boss 2.0 [review HERE] and the Vandal’s face is a few millimeters shorter in height. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

The sound of the SWAG Vandal RAD putter was consistent across the entire face. From heel to toe, every putt elicited a low pitched “tock.” Even after isolating bad swings by striking the ball as far on the toe as possible, surprisingly the sound remained as good as my center strikes. This test produced the same results with heel strikes.

The SWAG Vandal RAD putter has a subdued feel, providing minimal feedback in the grip and hands. Toe and heel strikes didn’t feel any better or worse than the best strikes, which I began to appreciate due to the putter’s forgiving nature.

Performance

SWAG describes the new Vandal RAD putter as their take on a high MOI mallet. The higher the MOI, the more forgiving a putter is. So, by combining lightweight 6061 aluminum with their familiar stainless steel, SWAG redistributed weight to the perimeter of the head to maximize MOI. While SWAG has produced other mallet designs before, this is the most forgiving putter they have made to date.

During my testing, the consistency in distance control was especially notable. At one point, I deliberately avoided the center of the face to see how the SWAG Vandal RAD would perform on mishits, and it passed with flying colors. The shorter putts inside 10 feet were consistent, but it seemed like the further I got away from the hole, the better it performed. This could certainly be an answer for players who struggle with lag putting.

The SWAG Vandal RAD also did a great job minimizing the twisting that typically occurs on off center hits. This stability aided in retaining distance even more than directional accuracy, although both were solid. Overall, the head felt extremely balanced, reinforcing the design’s focus on forgiveness.

With that level of consistency and balance in mind, I was eager to get this putter out on the course once the snow finally melted here in New England. As I started to warm up on the practice green, I noticed the ball-width ridge and front to back flange alignment line made it easy to line up towards my target. Even the black anodized part of the crown reduced any glare, further enhancing my focus on the putt.

Once I got out on the course, my adjustment to the SWAG Vandal RAD putter was almost instant. I should preface that, if you have followed my posts, you know I’ve been gaming a SWAG Boss 2.0 over the past season. I bring this up because it features a very similar drip face milling pattern. While I was already comfortable with that feel, I can confidently say this version is just as soft and responsive as SWAG’s other models. In addition, this unique milled design promotes a consistent forward roll upon impact without that hot feeling of an insert. It made putting feel more point and shoot without the sense that I needed a perfect stroke every time.

This forward roll was further enhanced by the SWAG Vandal RAD’s low profile. The shallower face allows the putter to sit lower to the turf, which promotes an upward strike for earlier and more consistent roll. It is a subtle design element but one that inspires a ton of confidence standing over a putt. Frankly, it was a feature I didn’t realize I was missing until now.

The SWAG Vandal RAD putter is currently available on the SWAG website in right handed only at a price of $777. SWAG offers lengths from 32 to 36 inches with multiple loft and lie options. The putter comes with one of their unique mallet putter headcovers that is sure to stand out in your bag. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

SWAG took a step outside their comfort zone to create a uniquely forgiving putter. They incorporated a few new lightweight materials to push weight to the perimeter and increase MOI. They also stayed true to their roots by using their patented drip milling pattern for solid feel and a consistent roll on every putt. All made in the USA, the SWAG Vandal RAD putter is the ideal blend of style and forgiveness for those that need just a bit more help on the greens. [See Price / Buy]

