XXIO 14 Driver Review

50 Words or Less

The XXIO 14 driver is designed specifically for golfers with moderate swing speeds. Excellent all-around performance. Wonderful looks, premium price.

Introduction

While XXIO hasn’t become a household name since our last review [check it out HERE], this Japanese brand is certainly gaining attention in golf circles. That said, I do play golf primarily with seniors – a demographic the XXIO clubs are intended for. I appreciate the tagline for the new XXIO 14 lineup, “crafted for effortless play,” which gracefully emphasizes that the clubs are designed for moderate to slow swing speeds. And while most OEMs now offer lighter weight versions of their core models, XXIO takes the opposite approach by focusing first on the lightweight core model. Does that approach pay dividends when it comes to performance? I tested a XXIO 14 driver to find out.

Looks

I must say, I haven’t seen a “1” on a driver headcover for as long as I can remember. XXIO did a masterful job with the headcover, integrating the grey and blueish grey colors that are also found on the sole of the XXIO 14 driver. The headcover feels substantial and durable – conveying it’s made to protect the investment underneath it.

At address, the XXIO 14 driver head has a wonderful, almost symmetrical, roundness. The face sits slightly closed when the head rests on the ground. At first I thought the main color of the head was a simple glossy black, but looking closer in the sunlight I realized there’s a subtle sparkle to the finish. Towards the heel on the top edge of the crown, two 4-stripe elements may barely draw the attention of your eyes. But take a look at the photo below:

Those two elements are actually raised sections that XXIO calls ActivWing. I’ll circle back to their purpose in the Performance section, but XXIO designers deserve praise for visually hiding them when addressing the golf ball.

Sound & Feel

I didn’t have an expectation for the sound the XXIO 14 driver might produce, but the anvil like ‘crack’ certainly grabbed my attention. Metallic and with brief resonance, the slightly loudish sound was almost boastful – and the high draw soaring down the range seemed an appropriate output.

The feel in my hands was a bit more reserved. There was a clear, powerful pop at impact, but it was subtle. Regardless of strike location, the head felt stable. I could sense when contact was towards the toe, or a little low, but overall, the XXIO 14 driver offered limited feedback, which is perfectly acceptable for me as a mid-handicap player.

Performance

The high draw I mentioned above continued throughout testing. I loved how effortless it was to produce solid drives. The lightweight design of the XXIO 14 driver, including a 36 gram shaft, did require a smooth tempo. When I tried to ratchet up my swing speed, I ended up with a distance killing hook. When I swung within my means, the XXIO 14 driver dispersion was excellent – mostly center cut, with the occasional block right (my current miss).

Circling back to ActivWing, the integrated steps in the crown and on the sole are designed to harness aerodynamic forces to aid in guiding the clubhead for “optimal strike position.” Examining the consistency in my performance data, and having worked with Japanese engineers for many years, I have every reason to believe that the ActivWing technology delivers exactly what XXIO describes.

The XXIO 14 driver also incorporates a new titanium alloy that includes silicon for increased flexibility, resulting in higher ball speeds. And to keep ball speeds up across the face, XXIO utilizes a specially designed face that they call UltiFlex. The face also features laser milling on the toe and heel sections to deliver “optimal gear effect and directional stability.”

While many OEMs shave weight for their lightweight models by eliminating adjustability, it’s worth noting that the XXIO 14 driver has an adjustable hosel.

Conclusion

Being my first review of the year, the XXIO 14 driver is obviously the best lightweight driver I’ve tested in 2026. But based on the excellent performance and solid looks of the XXIO 14, I truly think it will be hard to beat in 2026. The only drawback is the price – the XXIO 14 driver is a serious investment.

