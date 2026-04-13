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Test & Review 2026 Wilson Irons

Published April 13, 2026 at 4:00 am by 
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2026 Wilson Irons Test & Review

Test the 2026 Wilson Irons

Wilson started 2026 with a bang, dropping four outstanding new iron sets.  They’re keeping that momentum going with the biggest Plugged In Golf Reader Review opportunity yet.

Three readers are going to receive a full set of custom Wilson irons.  You can go as crazy as you want with combo sets, custom shafts and grips, and length, lofts, and lie angles built to your spec.

Take your time, peruse the reviews below, and read the entry rules carefully so you can be part of this amazing test panel.

Use THIS LINK to see all the custom options that Wilson offers.

Check out our staff reviews here:

Wilson Staff Model Blades

Wilson Staff Model CB Irons

Wilson Staff Model XB Irons

Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons

Wilson Staff Model XB Irons_3114

How to Enter

Step 1: Post a comment.  Your comment must include your name, location, and handicap.

Your comment must also include the full specs for your desired Wilson iron set.  That should include iron model(s), shaft model, shaft flex, grip model, grip size, and loft, lie, and length specs.

Check out all of Wilson’s options HERE.  If you ask for shafts or grips that are not listed in Wilson’s custom menu, your entry will be thrown out.

Step 2: Make sure you’re subscribed to the PluggedInGolf newsletter.  Subscribe HERE

That’s it!  On Friday, April 24, we will contact three golfers via email, so keep an eye on your inbox.

The winners will be expected to test the Wilson irons and fill out a short questionnaire about how they performed.  Those answers will be shared on PluggedInGolf.com.

The irons are yours to keep.

PLEASE NOTE:

  1. Your comment/entry will not be visible immediately.  We need to approve all comments, so it may take a few hours before you see it.  Please DO NOT double post.
  2. If your entry does not include the required information, you will not be entered.
  3. If you do not enter your correct email address, we will not be able to contact you, so you won’t be able to win.
Matt Saternus
Latest posts by Matt Saternus (see all)

28 Comments

  1. Seth
    April 13, 2026 at 4:25 am  ·  Reply

    Seth Peterson
    Baldwinsville, NY
    Index 5-7
    Wilson XB 4-7i
    Wilson CB 8-pw
    Shaft: KBS C-taper X flex +0.5″
    Loft/Lie: standard
    Grip: Gold Pride MCC +4 align
    Grip size: midsize +1 wrap

  2. John Spicher
    April 13, 2026 at 5:45 am  ·  Reply

    John S
    Harrisburg Pennsylvania
    Handicap: 11.6
    Wilson Staff XB
    Standard loft and Length
    Steelfiber i 110 cw R flex
    Gold Pride Tour Velvet Standard
    Thanks for the opportunity Wilson and Plugged in Golf!

  3. Michael Hunter
    April 13, 2026 at 7:10 am  ·  Reply

    Michael H.
    Lake Mary, FL
    Handicap: 21
    Wilson DYNAPWR Graphite: 5-G
    Aerotech SteelFiber I80 R-Flex
    Standard length, loft and lie
    Superstroke REVL Comfort Black – Midsized Logo Up

    Thanks Plugged in Golf and Wilson!

  4. Seth Rosenbloom
    April 13, 2026 at 7:31 am  ·  Reply

    Seth Rosenbloom
    Pinehurst, NC
    Handicap: 0.4
    XB 4-6 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
    CB 7-PE (standard loft and lie)
    All standard length
    Nippon NS Pro Modus 120 S
    Tour Velvet FC Mid (if still backordered on their site then the Z Grip Mid)

  5. Harry S
    April 13, 2026 at 7:37 am  ·  Reply

    Harry S
    Woodside, NY
    Handicap: 9.7
    Wilson Staff CB
    Standard loft and Length
    Steelfiber i 110 cw S flex
    Gold Pride Tour Velvet Standard

  6. Ben Roy
    April 13, 2026 at 7:37 am  ·  Reply

    Ben Roy
    Falmouth, Maine
    Current Handicap Index: 4.6
    Wilson Staff Model XB 4-7
    Wilson Staff Model XB 8-PW
    Shaft: N.S. Modus3 110 Stiff
    Loft: Standard
    Length: Standard
    Lie Angle: 2 degrees flat
    Grip: Golf Pride MCC Plus4
    Grip Size: Standard, +1 wrap

    Cool opportunity, best of luck to all. Have been playing Staff Model wedges for a few years and love them.

  7. K. Caldwell
    April 13, 2026 at 7:48 am  ·  Reply

    K. Caldwell
    Alpharetta, GA
    Handicap – 7.4 Index
    Wilson Dynapower Forged irons
    5-GW
    Nippon Modus 120 shafts, S flex
    1/2 inch long, 2 degrees upright
    Lamkin Crossline 360 midsize grips

  8. Daniel Goodge
    April 13, 2026 at 8:05 am  ·  Reply

    Daniel Goodge
    Knoxville Tn
    I don’t have an official handicap, but I average 18 over par.
    Staff model XB Irons
    Kbs pgi iron shafts, 70 gram (reg flex)
    Standard length, loft and lie
    With Superstroke revl comfort bk standard grips.

  9. Grant Millier
    April 13, 2026 at 8:08 am  ·  Reply

    Grant Millier
    Halifax, Nova Scotia
    7.2 handicap
    Wilson Staff XB 4-6
    Wilson Staff CB 7-PW
    Shaft: N.S. PRO MODUS3 110 S-FLX
    Grip: MCC Plus4 Align std
    Length: -0.5 Inches
    Loft: Standard loft
    Lie: -1 degree lie
    Grip Notes: 1 extra wrap
    Shoutout from Canada!

  10. Marc Baron
    April 13, 2026 at 8:11 am  ·  Reply

    Marc Baron
    Ypsilanti, Michigan
    Handicap: 15
    XB 4-5 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
    CB 6-PW (standard loft and lie)
    All standard length
    Nippon NS Pro Modus 120 X-Flex
    Tour Velvet Standard

  11. Mike
    April 13, 2026 at 8:46 am  ·  Reply

    Mike G
    Oneida, NY
    Handicap: 3
    Right hand
    Wilson XB 4 iron, Wilson CB 5-GW
    NS Pro Modus3 120 X flex
    Standard length, loft, lie
    Tour Velvet standard
    Thank you for the opportunity! I have played 2 different Wilson CBs in the past. I would really love to give these a try. Currently have 5 different brands of clubs in my bag so I am brand agnostic.

  12. Eric
    April 13, 2026 at 9:23 am  ·  Reply

    Eric Biviano
    20+ handicap
    New golfer
    Clubs Model: DYNAPWR Max Graphite Irons Clubs: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, GW, PW
    Hand: Right
    Shaft KBS Model: KBS MAX 65
    R-FLEX Graphite
    Golf Pride TOUR VELVET MIDSIZE
    Standard length, loft ,lie
    Logo up

  13. Eric
    April 13, 2026 at 9:24 am  ·  Reply

    Eric Biviano
    Melbourne Florida
    20+ handicap
    New golfer
    Clubs Model: DYNAPWR Max Graphite Irons Clubs: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, GW, PW
    Hand: Right
    Shaft KBS Model: KBS MAX 65
    R-FLEX Graphite
    Golf Pride TOUR VELVET MIDSIZE
    Standard length, loft ,lie
    Logo up

  14. David
    April 13, 2026 at 9:32 am  ·  Reply

    David McKay
    Helena, Montana
    Handicap 15.7
    Staff Model XB 4-7 iron
    Staff Model CB 8-PW
    All standard length, loft, and lie
    Dynamic Gold Mid 115 S-Flex
    Winn Dri-Tac DG Midsize

  15. Michael Noone
    April 13, 2026 at 9:48 am  ·  Reply

    Michael Noone
    Index 9.4
    Eagan, MN

    • Model: Staff Model XB 26 Irons
    • Clubs: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, PW, GW
    • Hand: Right

    • Shaft
    • Brand: Aerotech
    • Model: STEELFIBER I95CW R-FLEX
    • Flex: R
    • Material: Graphite

    • Grip
    • Brand: Winn
    • Model: DRI-TAC DG STD
    • Set-Up
    • Length: 0.00 IN
    • Loft: 0.00 deg
    • Lie: 0.00 deg
    • Grip Notes: No Extra Wraps – STANDARD
    • Logo Position: Up

    Matt, thank you so much for everything you do for the game of golf—it truly makes a difference.

  16. Mark
    April 13, 2026 at 10:08 am  ·  Reply

    Name: Mark
    Location: Birmingham, MI
    Handicap: 7.7
    Model: Staff Model XB (4-GW)
    Shaft: KBS PGI 70
    Flex: Regular
    Grip: Golf Pride Z-Cored Mid-Size
    Loft: Standard
    Lie: 1-Degree Flat
    Length: Standard

  17. Greg Boeing
    April 13, 2026 at 10:17 am  ·  Reply

    Greg Boeing
    Southborough, MA
    Index 7
    Wilson XB 4-6i
    Wilson CB 7-GW
    Shaft: KBS C-taper stiff flex
    Length: -.25″
    Loft: standard
    Lie: 62.5 (7 iron)
    Grip: MCC +4 align max std

    Thank you & good luck to all.

  18. Michael Stern
    April 13, 2026 at 10:17 am  ·  Reply

    Michael Stern
    Stamford, CT
    Handicap: 6.5
    XB 4-6 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
    CB 7-PW (standard loft and lie)
    -0.25″ Length (37.5″ 6-iron)
    MCC Align Standard

  19. Michael Stern
    April 13, 2026 at 10:18 am  ·  Reply

    Michael Stern
    Stamford, CT
    Handicap: 6.5
    XB 4-6 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
    CB 7-PW (standard loft and lie)
    -0.25″ Length (37.5″ 6-iron)
    Steelfiber i110cw Stiff
    MCC Align Standard

  20. Matthew Gorney
    April 13, 2026 at 11:37 am  ·  Reply

    Matthew Gorney
    Eastchester, NY
    HI: 8.0
    4-5 iron : XB (1 deg. weak)
    6-P: CB (standard loft)
    All: RH, .5″ long and 2 deg. upright
    Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus 105 S-Flex
    Grip: Lamkin Crossline White Standard (+2 wraps, logo down)

    Thank you!

  21. Tim
    April 13, 2026 at 11:37 am  ·  Reply

    Tim Binder Tahuya, Wa
    1661 ne tahuya river rd
    Tahuya, Wa 98588,
    current irons
    Srixon zx5, 3,4,5,zx7 6,7,8,9, Pw,Aw
    Handicap 16
    Prostaff blades 7,8,9, PW
    Prostaff CB 4,5,6
    Shafts nippon modus 120 stiff 1/2 long
    2° flat lie 1° strong loft
    Grips super stroke traxion grip white grey oversize i have huge hands
    +2 under wrap

  22. Glen koeske
    April 13, 2026 at 12:08 pm  ·  Reply

    Glen koeske. Oscoda, Mi
    Hdcp:7.1
    Club: Right handed. Staff CB irons 5 through Gw
    Shaft: AeroTech Steelfiber I80CW in stiff.
    Grip: SuperStroke Crossline 360 Genesis FC Mid
    Length Adjustment: none. Standard
    Loft Adjustment: none 0.00
    Lie Adjustment: -3 degrees flat.
    Grip extra wraps; none
    Grip position; logo down.

  23. Scott Kefalas
    April 13, 2026 at 1:02 pm  ·  Reply

    Scott Kefalas
    Thomasville, GA
    Handicap 10.6

    Wilson Staff Model XB Irons 5 – GW
    Shaft: KBS PGI 70 Regular Flex
    Grip: Lamkin Crossline 360 Genesis Full Cord Standard with +2 wraps (assuming core size is .60. If core size .58, no extra wraps)
    Length: -.25″
    Loft: PW -1 degree to 45, all others standard
    Lie: -1 degree

  24. James Redmond
    April 13, 2026 at 1:06 pm  ·  Reply

    Name: James Redmond
    Location: Grayslake, IL
    Handicap: 10
    Iron Model: Wilson Staff Model XB (RH) (5-PW)
    Shaft: Nippon Modus Tour 105 (Regular)
    Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet MCC+4 (Standard size)
    Loft: Standard
    Lie: Standard
    Length: +.5

    Thanks for the opportunity!

  25. J.B. Cobb III
    April 13, 2026 at 2:01 pm  ·  Reply

    J.B. Cobb III
    Wilmington, NC
    17.9

    Wilson Staff Model XB Irons 5-GW
    Shaft: Dynamic Gold Mid 115 S300 Stiff Flex
    Grip: Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Align Mid Max Midsize
    Loft: 2° Strong
    Lie: 2° Upright
    Length: + .5″

  26. Stephen
    April 13, 2026 at 2:18 pm  ·  Reply

    Stephen seasman,Carlisle Cumbria UK.wilson staff xb.2-pw.true temper regular shaft dynamic golf s300.dritac DG std

  27. Joseph Chen
    April 13, 2026 at 2:32 pm  ·  Reply

    Name: Joseph Chen
    Location: Irvine, California
    Handicap: 16
    Iron Model: DYNAPWR Forged Irons (RH) (5-PW)
    Shaft: Dynamic Gold 120 S300 (Stiff)
    Grip: Golf Pride Multicompound Plus4 Grey (Standard size)
    Loft: Standard
    Lie: Standard
    Length: Standard

  28. Timothy Buma
    April 13, 2026 at 2:35 pm  ·  Reply

    Tim Buma
    Northbridge, MA
    Handicap 1.8

    4 iron- Wilson Staff Model XB (loft 1 degree weak)
    5-P- Wilson Staff CB (standard loft)
    Lie angle 1 degree flat all irons
    Shaft- Dynamic Gold 115 Mid x100 (1/2 inch long)
    Grips- Golf Pride tour velvet midsize with one extra wrap

    Thank you for the opportunity!

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