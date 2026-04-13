Test & Review 2026 Wilson Irons

Test the 2026 Wilson Irons

Wilson started 2026 with a bang, dropping four outstanding new iron sets. They’re keeping that momentum going with the biggest Plugged In Golf Reader Review opportunity yet.

Three readers are going to receive a full set of custom Wilson irons. You can go as crazy as you want with combo sets, custom shafts and grips, and length, lofts, and lie angles built to your spec.

Take your time, peruse the reviews below, and read the entry rules carefully so you can be part of this amazing test panel.

Use THIS LINK to see all the custom options that Wilson offers.

Check out our staff reviews here:

Wilson Staff Model Blades

Wilson Staff Model CB Irons

Wilson Staff Model XB Irons

Wilson DYNAPWR Forged Irons

How to Enter

Step 1: Post a comment. Your comment must include your name, location, and handicap.

Your comment must also include the full specs for your desired Wilson iron set. That should include iron model(s), shaft model, shaft flex, grip model, grip size, and loft, lie, and length specs.

Check out all of Wilson’s options HERE. If you ask for shafts or grips that are not listed in Wilson’s custom menu, your entry will be thrown out.

Step 2: Make sure you’re subscribed to the PluggedInGolf newsletter. Subscribe HERE

That’s it! On Friday, April 24, we will contact three golfers via email, so keep an eye on your inbox.

The winners will be expected to test the Wilson irons and fill out a short questionnaire about how they performed. Those answers will be shared on PluggedInGolf.com.

The irons are yours to keep.

PLEASE NOTE: