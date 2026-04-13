Test the 2026 Wilson Irons
Wilson started 2026 with a bang, dropping four outstanding new iron sets. They’re keeping that momentum going with the biggest Plugged In Golf Reader Review opportunity yet.
Three readers are going to receive a full set of custom Wilson irons. You can go as crazy as you want with combo sets, custom shafts and grips, and length, lofts, and lie angles built to your spec.
Use THIS LINK to see all the custom options that Wilson offers.
Check out our staff reviews here:
How to Enter
Step 1: Post a comment. Your comment must include your name, location, and handicap.
Your comment must also include the full specs for your desired Wilson iron set. That should include iron model(s), shaft model, shaft flex, grip model, grip size, and loft, lie, and length specs.
Check out all of Wilson’s options HERE. If you ask for shafts or grips that are not listed in Wilson’s custom menu, your entry will be thrown out.
Step 2: Make sure you’re subscribed to the PluggedInGolf newsletter. Subscribe HERE
That’s it! On Friday, April 24, we will contact three golfers via email, so keep an eye on your inbox.
The winners will be expected to test the Wilson irons and fill out a short questionnaire about how they performed. Those answers will be shared on PluggedInGolf.com.
The irons are yours to keep.
PLEASE NOTE:
- Your comment/entry will not be visible immediately. We need to approve all comments, so it may take a few hours before you see it. Please DO NOT double post.
- If your entry does not include the required information, you will not be entered.
- If you do not enter your correct email address, we will not be able to contact you, so you won’t be able to win.
- Test & Review 2026 Wilson Irons - April 13, 2026
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28 Comments
Seth Peterson
Baldwinsville, NY
Index 5-7
Wilson XB 4-7i
Wilson CB 8-pw
Shaft: KBS C-taper X flex +0.5″
Loft/Lie: standard
Grip: Gold Pride MCC +4 align
Grip size: midsize +1 wrap
John S
Harrisburg Pennsylvania
Handicap: 11.6
Wilson Staff XB
Standard loft and Length
Steelfiber i 110 cw R flex
Gold Pride Tour Velvet Standard
Thanks for the opportunity Wilson and Plugged in Golf!
Michael H.
Lake Mary, FL
Handicap: 21
Wilson DYNAPWR Graphite: 5-G
Aerotech SteelFiber I80 R-Flex
Standard length, loft and lie
Superstroke REVL Comfort Black – Midsized Logo Up
Thanks Plugged in Golf and Wilson!
Seth Rosenbloom
Pinehurst, NC
Handicap: 0.4
XB 4-6 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
CB 7-PE (standard loft and lie)
All standard length
Nippon NS Pro Modus 120 S
Tour Velvet FC Mid (if still backordered on their site then the Z Grip Mid)
Harry S
Woodside, NY
Handicap: 9.7
Wilson Staff CB
Standard loft and Length
Steelfiber i 110 cw S flex
Gold Pride Tour Velvet Standard
Ben Roy
Falmouth, Maine
Current Handicap Index: 4.6
Wilson Staff Model XB 4-7
Wilson Staff Model XB 8-PW
Shaft: N.S. Modus3 110 Stiff
Loft: Standard
Length: Standard
Lie Angle: 2 degrees flat
Grip: Golf Pride MCC Plus4
Grip Size: Standard, +1 wrap
Cool opportunity, best of luck to all. Have been playing Staff Model wedges for a few years and love them.
K. Caldwell
Alpharetta, GA
Handicap – 7.4 Index
Wilson Dynapower Forged irons
5-GW
Nippon Modus 120 shafts, S flex
1/2 inch long, 2 degrees upright
Lamkin Crossline 360 midsize grips
Daniel Goodge
Knoxville Tn
I don’t have an official handicap, but I average 18 over par.
Staff model XB Irons
Kbs pgi iron shafts, 70 gram (reg flex)
Standard length, loft and lie
With Superstroke revl comfort bk standard grips.
Grant Millier
Halifax, Nova Scotia
7.2 handicap
Wilson Staff XB 4-6
Wilson Staff CB 7-PW
Shaft: N.S. PRO MODUS3 110 S-FLX
Grip: MCC Plus4 Align std
Length: -0.5 Inches
Loft: Standard loft
Lie: -1 degree lie
Grip Notes: 1 extra wrap
Shoutout from Canada!
Marc Baron
Ypsilanti, Michigan
Handicap: 15
XB 4-5 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
CB 6-PW (standard loft and lie)
All standard length
Nippon NS Pro Modus 120 X-Flex
Tour Velvet Standard
Mike G
Oneida, NY
Handicap: 3
Right hand
Wilson XB 4 iron, Wilson CB 5-GW
NS Pro Modus3 120 X flex
Standard length, loft, lie
Tour Velvet standard
Thank you for the opportunity! I have played 2 different Wilson CBs in the past. I would really love to give these a try. Currently have 5 different brands of clubs in my bag so I am brand agnostic.
Eric Biviano
20+ handicap
New golfer
Clubs Model: DYNAPWR Max Graphite Irons Clubs: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, GW, PW
Hand: Right
Shaft KBS Model: KBS MAX 65
R-FLEX Graphite
Golf Pride TOUR VELVET MIDSIZE
Standard length, loft ,lie
Logo up
Eric Biviano
Melbourne Florida
20+ handicap
New golfer
Clubs Model: DYNAPWR Max Graphite Irons Clubs: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, GW, PW
Hand: Right
Shaft KBS Model: KBS MAX 65
R-FLEX Graphite
Golf Pride TOUR VELVET MIDSIZE
Standard length, loft ,lie
Logo up
David McKay
Helena, Montana
Handicap 15.7
Staff Model XB 4-7 iron
Staff Model CB 8-PW
All standard length, loft, and lie
Dynamic Gold Mid 115 S-Flex
Winn Dri-Tac DG Midsize
Michael Noone
Index 9.4
Eagan, MN
• Model: Staff Model XB 26 Irons
• Clubs: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, PW, GW
• Hand: Right
• Shaft
• Brand: Aerotech
• Model: STEELFIBER I95CW R-FLEX
• Flex: R
• Material: Graphite
• Grip
• Brand: Winn
• Model: DRI-TAC DG STD
• Set-Up
• Length: 0.00 IN
• Loft: 0.00 deg
• Lie: 0.00 deg
• Grip Notes: No Extra Wraps – STANDARD
• Logo Position: Up
Matt, thank you so much for everything you do for the game of golf—it truly makes a difference.
Name: Mark
Location: Birmingham, MI
Handicap: 7.7
Model: Staff Model XB (4-GW)
Shaft: KBS PGI 70
Flex: Regular
Grip: Golf Pride Z-Cored Mid-Size
Loft: Standard
Lie: 1-Degree Flat
Length: Standard
Greg Boeing
Southborough, MA
Index 7
Wilson XB 4-6i
Wilson CB 7-GW
Shaft: KBS C-taper stiff flex
Length: -.25″
Loft: standard
Lie: 62.5 (7 iron)
Grip: MCC +4 align max std
Thank you & good luck to all.
Michael Stern
Stamford, CT
Handicap: 6.5
XB 4-6 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
CB 7-PW (standard loft and lie)
-0.25″ Length (37.5″ 6-iron)
MCC Align Standard
Michael Stern
Stamford, CT
Handicap: 6.5
XB 4-6 iron (standard lie, 1 degree weak)
CB 7-PW (standard loft and lie)
-0.25″ Length (37.5″ 6-iron)
Steelfiber i110cw Stiff
MCC Align Standard
Matthew Gorney
Eastchester, NY
HI: 8.0
4-5 iron : XB (1 deg. weak)
6-P: CB (standard loft)
All: RH, .5″ long and 2 deg. upright
Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus 105 S-Flex
Grip: Lamkin Crossline White Standard (+2 wraps, logo down)
Thank you!
Tim Binder Tahuya, Wa
1661 ne tahuya river rd
Tahuya, Wa 98588,
current irons
Srixon zx5, 3,4,5,zx7 6,7,8,9, Pw,Aw
Handicap 16
Prostaff blades 7,8,9, PW
Prostaff CB 4,5,6
Shafts nippon modus 120 stiff 1/2 long
2° flat lie 1° strong loft
Grips super stroke traxion grip white grey oversize i have huge hands
+2 under wrap
Glen koeske. Oscoda, Mi
Hdcp:7.1
Club: Right handed. Staff CB irons 5 through Gw
Shaft: AeroTech Steelfiber I80CW in stiff.
Grip: SuperStroke Crossline 360 Genesis FC Mid
Length Adjustment: none. Standard
Loft Adjustment: none 0.00
Lie Adjustment: -3 degrees flat.
Grip extra wraps; none
Grip position; logo down.
Scott Kefalas
Thomasville, GA
Handicap 10.6
Wilson Staff Model XB Irons 5 – GW
Shaft: KBS PGI 70 Regular Flex
Grip: Lamkin Crossline 360 Genesis Full Cord Standard with +2 wraps (assuming core size is .60. If core size .58, no extra wraps)
Length: -.25″
Loft: PW -1 degree to 45, all others standard
Lie: -1 degree
Name: James Redmond
Location: Grayslake, IL
Handicap: 10
Iron Model: Wilson Staff Model XB (RH) (5-PW)
Shaft: Nippon Modus Tour 105 (Regular)
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet MCC+4 (Standard size)
Loft: Standard
Lie: Standard
Length: +.5
Thanks for the opportunity!
J.B. Cobb III
Wilmington, NC
17.9
Wilson Staff Model XB Irons 5-GW
Shaft: Dynamic Gold Mid 115 S300 Stiff Flex
Grip: Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Align Mid Max Midsize
Loft: 2° Strong
Lie: 2° Upright
Length: + .5″
Stephen seasman,Carlisle Cumbria UK.wilson staff xb.2-pw.true temper regular shaft dynamic golf s300.dritac DG std
Name: Joseph Chen
Location: Irvine, California
Handicap: 16
Iron Model: DYNAPWR Forged Irons (RH) (5-PW)
Shaft: Dynamic Gold 120 S300 (Stiff)
Grip: Golf Pride Multicompound Plus4 Grey (Standard size)
Loft: Standard
Lie: Standard
Length: Standard
Tim Buma
Northbridge, MA
Handicap 1.8
4 iron- Wilson Staff Model XB (loft 1 degree weak)
5-P- Wilson Staff CB (standard loft)
Lie angle 1 degree flat all irons
Shaft- Dynamic Gold 115 Mid x100 (1/2 inch long)
Grips- Golf Pride tour velvet midsize with one extra wrap
Thank you for the opportunity!