New PXG 0311 GEN8 Irons – Engineered to be Dialed In, Built to be Unstoppable

New irons weighting system transforms adjustability into a true competitive advantage

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Today PXG introduced its highly anticipated PXG® 0311® GEN8 Irons, a groundbreaking lineup engineered to deliver maximum ball speed, dialed-in precision, and unmatched feel across three distinct head designs. Featuring PXG’s most advanced materials, manufacturing processes, and fitting technologies to date, the PXG 0311 GEN8 family sets a new benchmark for total control.

Backed by years of research and development and tour-validated innovation, PXG 0311 GEN8 Irons integrate QuantumCORTM, PXG’s proprietary polymer; Deep Core Recoil Technology for explosive face flexion; a Dual Perimeter Weighting System for unprecedented adjustability; internal high-density tungsten weighting; and ultra-thin maraging steel faces with refined Power Channel geometry. Each iron is five-times forged from 8620 soft carbon steel and finished with robotic polishing to ensure exacting geometry and consistency.

“GEN8 shows how far craftsmanship in golf has evolved,” said Gary Player, Golf Legend and PXG Ambassador. “These irons blend true performance engineering with incredible attention to detail.”

The new Dual Perimeter Weighting System represents a major leap forward in iron adjustability, giving fitters unprecedented control over center-of-gravity placement and swing weight. By repositioning mass from the center of the clubhead to the perimeter, the system increases moment of inertia (MOI) while allowing precise heel-toe center-of-gravity (CG) tuning through interchangeable weights. Shifting mass toward the toe or heel subtly influences face position at impact, helping golfers achieve more consistent start lines before lie-angle adjustments are even introduced.

Player testing confirmed the performance benefits of this approach, with nearly all golfers able to distinguish between weight configurations and all experiencing a measurable change in face-to-path at impact. The result is tighter dispersion, improved directional control, and more consistent turf interaction, delivering a smoother strike and more repeatable ball flight customized through the club fitting process.

“The feel is pure, and the distance is impressive,” said Marco Penge, PXG PGA TOUR Professional. “GEN8 delivers the kind of performance you notice immediately.”

Offered in three models – PXG 0311 GEN8 T (Tour), PXG 0311 GEN8 P (Players), and PXG 0311 GEN8 XP (Xtreme Performance) – the lineup allows golfers to dial in the ideal combination of launch, distance, spin, and forgiveness for their game. Back by popular demand, the GEN8 T Iron features a compact head shape and minimal offset for ultimate workability and precision favored by elite ball strikers. The GEN8 P Iron delivers a mid-size profile with balanced forgiveness and control, offering exceptional versatility for a wide range of players. For golfers seeking maximum distance, the GEN8 XP Iron combines increased offset, a wider sole, and strong loft to produce explosive, confidence-inspiring performance.

“With GEN8, we focused on elevating every performance variable without compromise,” said Mike Nicolette, Sr. Director of Irons Research & Development at PXG. “From the polymer to the face architecture to the weighting system, every element works together to maximize energy transfer, tighten dispersion, and deliver the soft, responsive feel golfers expect from PXG.”

PXG 0311 GEN8 Irons are designed to offer stability through impact and total control, whether attacking pins or maximizing carry yardages.

LPGA Tour Professional Megan Khang concluded, “GEN8 gives me the precision I rely on.”

All models are offered in Chrome and Xtreme Dark and can be custom fitted at PXG retail stores, fitting studios, or through PXG Mobile Fitters nationwide.

