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The Mizuno Pro M-15 irons look great in the bag and at address. Disappointing sound and feel. Strong lofts and low spin lead to plenty of distance.

Introduction

The new Mizuno Pro M-15 irons are the successor to the Mizuno Pro 245. In his review of the Pro 245 [find it HERE], Zack praised Mizuno for packing modern distance into a head with classic looks. I tested the new Pro M-15 to see if they could build on that performance or if this is just the same iron with a new look.

Looks

At a glance, you could easily mistake the Mizuno Pro M-15 irons for a true blade rather than the semi-hollow faux blade that they are. In the bag, they look great. The branding matches the Pro M-13 with light touches on the toe, heel, and top. A gentle wrinkle in the middle of the head provides some visual interest while the Nickel Chrome Satin finish adds a durable, timeless appeal.

In the playing position, the Pro M-15 looks like a thick blade. The heel to toe length is modest – only 3 to 5mm longer than Mizuno’s true blade, the Pro S-1 [review HERE]. There’s virtually no offset – 0.04″ more than the S-1 in the 4I – but the top line is noticeably thicker. Comparing the Mizuno Pro M-15 irons to the Pro M-13, the M-15 has a thicker top line, a slightly longer head, fractionally thicker sole, and the exact same offset. [See Price / Buy]

Sound & Feel

When I was hitting the Mizuno Pro M-13 irons, I was shocked by how loud they were. These are miles from the gentle, forged “thud” that we expect when we see “Mizuno” on an iron. This is a harsh, noisy iron. I’d be disappointed with this as the sound in a super game improvement club; I’m shocked to see it from a Mizuno.

Turning to the feel, Mizuno touts “Harmonic Impact Technology” that is meant to deliver a “soft yet solid impact sensation.” I couldn’t disagree more. On the best very strikes, the Mizuno Pro M-13 irons are firm. Get away from the sweet spot and they’re downright hard. Again, these are unimpressive in a vacuum but given the Mizuno reputation, they’re quite disappointing.

Performance

Like their line mate, the Pro M-13, the Mizuno Pro M-15 irons are a combo set in disguise. The 4 through 8 irons employ a “Multi-Material Hollow Construction” – a Chromoly face and neck with a stainless steel back. In the 9I through GW, Mizuno uses a “Partial Hollow 1025E Forging.” These clubs also use a stainless steel back but have a body made of forged 1025E HD steel. As with all combo sets, the goal is to provide more forgiveness in the long irons, more precision in the scoring irons.

The other key piece of tech inside the Mizuno Pro M-15 irons is “Suspended Tungsten Weighting.” Mizuno has packed approximately 50 grams of tungsten inside the long and mid irons to “increase forgiveness” and promote “straight ball flights.”

In my testing, what stood out the most was the consistency of the ball speed. For an iron of this size – a players iron – the consistency is strong. It won’t compete with something like the PING G440 [review HERE], but that’s a bigger iron. While the consistency is solid, the peak speeds aren’t particularly impressive. For an iron that’s trying to hang its hat on distance, I was hoping for a bit more.

The lofts of the Mizuno Pro M-15 irons are two or three degrees stronger than the Pro M-13 [review HERE]. Compared to the JPX925 Forged [review HERE], they’re one degree stronger 4-8 and the same in the scoring irons. While this isn’t the bleeding edge of loft jacking, these are clearly modern lofts. Unsurprisingly, the result is a lower ball flight. These launch a bit below average with low spin. If you’re a high launching, high spin player, these irons will likely give you more distance. For those who are not very high spin, you may end up with more distance in your short irons, but your long and mid irons are likely to be clumped together.

All this brings me back to my frequent critique of Mizuno’s irons. There’s not enough to differentiate the Mizuno Pro M-15 irons from the JPX925 Forged. Is there a difference in their construction? Yes. Does that mean there’s a meaningful difference in how they play? To me, no. And while they do look different in the bag – again, I think these irons look very sharp – they have nearly identical measurements. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

For the player that wants a distance iron with decent forgiveness in a compact package, the Mizuno Pro M-15 irons fit the bill. Outside of the sound and feel, there’s nothing objectively wrong with them. My primary complaint is that I’d like to see Mizuno offer fewer models or give golfers more meaningfully different choices. [See Price / Buy]



Mizuno Pro M-15 Irons Who It’s For: Players seeking higher launch, added forgiveness, and modern playability while retaining Mizuno’s classic forged feel and shaping. Buy Now Help support our mission. We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Mizuno Pro M-15 Irons Price & Specs