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WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review

Published July 17, 2026 at 4:00 am by Matt Saternus
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WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid_4355

50 Words or Less

The WhyGolf Wrist-X training aid is highly versatile and effective.  Clear, instant feedback.  Requires some knowledge to get the most out of it, but there are strong instructional materials.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Introduction

While still a relatively new company, WhyGolf has built an impressive suite of training aids.  Early last year, I reviewed their Putting Thing [find it HERE] and found it to be one of the better putting gate trainers that I’ve used.  New for 2026 is the WhyGolf Wrist-X, one of the most versatile training aids I’ve seen in a long time.  Whether you’re trying to improve your full swing, short game, or putting, this is worth a serious look.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Set Up & Ease of Use

The WhyGolf Wrist-X comes fully set up, all you need to do is strap it to your wrist.

While there’s not any physical assembly required, you do need to understand what you’re trying to do with it.  This is where the Wrist-X’s versatility is a bit of a weakness for some players.  You need to know not only what part of the game you want to address but also the correct wrist to attach the trainer to and what angle to set it at.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Thankfully, the Wrist-X comes with training videos, a series of videos on YouTube, and a PDF full of drills and settings.  As someone who likes to cut to the chase, I prefer the PDF.  It outlines five full swing uses, fifteen short game uses, and a putting function (some of the drills require a Wrist-X on both wrists).  For each drill, it explains the symptom, the cause, and how the Wrist-X can fix it.  The videos are equally good with full explanations and demonstrations of each drill. [See Price / Buy]

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Effectiveness

The WhyGolf Wrist-X is an effective trainer because it delivers clear, immediate feedback.  When your wrist extends past the angle that you set, you’ll feel the Wrist-X pop, and you’ll hear a pronounced “click.”  This tells you immediately that you did the right or wrong thing, depending on the drill.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Let’s look at the putting drill as an example.  The main function of the Wrist-X in putting is to quiet the wrists.  You can put the Wrist-X on either arm and set the angle to something very low, maybe even zero degrees.  The Wrist-X will click if your wrists flex or extend, stating unambiguously that you moved your wrists.

You can also use the “click” as a positive trainer.  One of the full swing drills suggests putting the WhyGolf Wrist-X on your trail arm to make sure that you’re getting into wrist extension at the top of the swing.  Set the angle between 40 and 60 degrees with the goal of making it click.  If you don’t hear a click, you didn’t get into that Tour-style top position.

To really drive home the point about the Wrist-X’s versatility, that same set up can be used in the opposite way.  I tend to get my trail wrist too extended – Dustin Johnson-style, minus the athleticism – so I can set up this exact same drill but with the goal of not making the Wrist-X click.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

The huge range of angles is a big part of what makes the Wrist-X so effective.  Above, you can see the Wrist-X set to a very low angle.  Below, I need to get my wrist near full extension to make it click at the 70 degree setting.

There are many players who can’t (or shouldn’t) get into the Tour average wrist positions.  Those players can experiment and find the angles that work best for them.  In this way, the Wrist-X can be like a personal coach.  You may find you get your best results in a particular drill at 60 degrees.  When you’re not hitting it well, go back to that drill and remind yourself what your good position feels like.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Expanding on the idea that not everyone should get into Tour positions, any given Wrist-X drill is only suggesting one technique.  That one technique may or may not work for you.  Some are pretty universal – not flipping your wrists when putting – but, particularly in the short game, there are numerous good approaches.  The Wrist-X favors a body-centric, quiet hands approach.  I’ve enjoyed it, it’s helped me, but I know very good short game players who would make the Wrist-X click like castanets.

Finally, the WhyGolf Wrist-X allows you to train at any speed, making it appropriate for players of all levels.  A highly skilled player may be able to strap this on and go right into full speed swings.  It works equally well for a less skilled player who needs to drill the correct motion at lower speed.  Whether you’re hitting driver all-out or working through a chipping motion at half speed, the tangible and audible feedback ensure that you’re working toward the right positions.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Longevity

There aren’t many trainers that beat the WhyGolf Wrist-X when it comes to longevity.  This is a compact trainer that can live in your golf bag, in your desk, or anywhere else that you keep a golf club.  It also has indoor and outdoor applications.  Whether you’re hitting shots into a net or making slow motion air swings, the Wrist-X can add feedback and make your time more productive.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

The biggest factor in the WhyGolf Wrist-X’s excellent longevity is its versatility.  There aren’t many trainers that can truly hit every facet of the game from driving to putting.  While I don’t need the Wrist-X for my putting, I’ve found several short game drills that have really helped me.  Thinking back on my teaching days, I wish I had the Wrist-X to offer instant feedback to all my cupped-wrist slicers.

To put a cherry on top, the WhyGolf Wrist-X works for players at every level.  You can use this to fully reconfigure your swing or just to stay on track.  It can help to get you into a slightly less goofy position or it can demand Tour-level precision.  This is a trainer that every golfer can use for their entire golfing career.

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Value

The WhyGolf Wrist-X retails for $99.

With excellent efficacy and longevity, the Wrist-X is a tremendous value.  This is priced below the average trainer, and it far exceeds the average in every category that matter. [See Price / Buy]

WhyGolf Wrist-X Training Aid Review review

Conclusion

No matter where you are headed in your golfing journey, the WhyGolf Wrist-X can help you get there faster.  From driving to chipping to putting, this trainer helps golfers at every level in every area of the game.  If you’re trying to play better golf this year, consider adding this to your practice kit. [See Price / Buy]

WhyGolf | Shop premium golf training aids

The WhyGolf Wrist-X training aid is highly versatile and effective. Clear, instant feedback. Requires some knowledge to get the most out of it, but there are strong instructional materials.

WhyGolf | Shop premium golf training aids
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Matt Saternus
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