50 Words or Less

The Vessel Player Air Carbon golf bag is a super lightweight stand bag that spares no expense with regard to features and materials. Best in its class.

Introduction

Take a look at all the golf bags you see next time you’re at your local course. Many golfers view golf bags exclusively as a utilitarian object and see no reason to upgrade as long as Old Reliable isn’t falling apart. Those who want a golf bag to perform its core functions well but also want to invest in something that looks and feels premium inevitably discover Vessel. As far as stand bags go, they make the best that I have seen. Today I’ll be reviewing the new Vessel Player Air Carbon Stand bag, a golf bag that looks and feels great while doing everything you need it to do.

Looks

The Vessel Player Air Carbon Stand bag has a look that will be instantly recognizable to anyone familiar with the company’s Player series. The silhouette is in line with other recent iterations, including the Player V Pro (review HERE). The positioning of the pockets, including two beverage holders, velour lined valuables pockets, rangefinder pocket, and large side pockets are all the same.

What’s unique is the material of the bag’s exterior shell: Cordura® Naturalle Fabric. Vessel describes this proprietary fabric as a lightweight, breathable, and strong nylon. I found it to be unlike any material I’ve seen on a golf bag before. Its hand feel is reminiscent of a premium windbreaker or rain jacket. It isn’t my favorite material with regard to looks or feel, but I’m aware that its purpose is more functional than aesthetic.

The Vessel Player Air Carbon is available in gray, black, navy, and olive. [See Price / Buy]

Features

The most obvious feature in any golf bag are its pockets. Generally speaking, the larger a pocket is, the less functional it becomes. With a giant pocket, it’s more difficult to keep things organized and harder to find what you’re looking for. The Vessel Player Air Carbon Stand bag does have one large side pocket, like most golf bags, and that can come in handy for holding larger objects like jackets or towels.

Each additional pocket has its own intended function, including two beverage pockets with magnetic closures, a rangefinder pocket with internal divider for separating tees and ball markers from the rangefinder, and two velour lined valuables pockets of different sizes.

The Vessel Player Air Carbon includes a cart strap to protect the material while strapped to a cart, as well as a rain hood. The cart strap is a nice touch because, while the material seems strong, it’s also thin relative to what you see on most golf bags. Having that extra level of protection from rough, well-worn cart straps could come in handy. While this Vessel would be comfortable riding on a cart, it’s also a golf bag that is designed to be light, so it will be attractive to walkers and especially push cart users.

Performance

The Vessel Player Air Carbon Stand bag is available with a 6 way or 14 way divider. There are full length dividers so club tangle is not an issue. The dividers are also lined with a soft velour material at the top to protect your shafts and keep things from making a bunch of noise rattling around.

Additionally, the Vessel Player Air Carbon stand bag is super light weight. It’s not the largest style of bag on the market but it’s also not a slim or small bag by any means. For a bag of its size, I’m convinced it doesn’t get much lighter. Considering its features and how substantial it feels, it really feels like an achievement. The Player Air Carbon is lighter than the Lux Looper, my gamer bag, which is significantly smaller and has fewer features (check out my review HERE).

I mentioned that the bag feels substantial despite its light weight. This is due in part to the fact that the bag’s spine is reinforced with lightweight carbon fiber paneling. It makes you wonder if Vessel took any inspiration from what golf club manufacturers have done, using carbon fiber to save weight in key areas. In this case, you have a golf bag that feels more solid than you might expect based on its weight alone.

The stand opens quickly and smoothly after just the right amount of force is applied to the base. It doesn’t feel difficult to engage, but it also doesn’t feel like the legs are flying around. When the stand is not engaged, the legs stay firmly against the body of the bag. Of course there’s a small piece of elastic bungee cord that secures the legs to the body and prevents the stand from engaging when the bag is on a cart.

One feature that has been consistent across all Vessel bags I have tried are the straps. The Vessel Player Air Carbon uses a patented backpack-style strap mechanism called the Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap. It features an eight point swivel mechanism which naturally adjusts to the way a golfer is moving, or the angle they are walking at. The result is a carry experience that feels natural and stress-free. The strap can also be easily unclipped and replaced with a wider, cushier single strap.

When you consider the core functions of retrieving/putting away golf clubs, storing and organizing other items, and being carried or otherwise transported around a golf course, the overall ease of use on the Vessel Player Air Carbon stand bag is very high. In my opinion, there’s not a single area where the bag is deficient or where it needs to be improved. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

Golfers looking for a premium stand bag with plenty of purposeful storage will be pleased with the Vessel Player Air Carbon stand bag. It can be carried or used on a golf cart but is especially well-suited to players who prefer to use a push cart. Its material is unusual for a golf bag but you can’t argue with its functionality. [See Price / Buy]

