Golf Gear We Tested – July 2026

3286Golf Studio

It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes the posts Instagram fills my feed with are beneficial – as was the case with 3286Golf Studio. The beautiful headcovers made from kimonos not only caught my eye, they became a welcome sight. After a few conversations with Asuka, the owner, we agreed that the brand needed to be shared with our readers.

Crafted from antique kimonos, obi belts, and vintage fabrics, each cover is a work of art. From creative patterns to flowers and birds, the details are incredible. The vibrant colors are stunning, and the options are astounding.

If you find stock headcovers boring, bring some joy to your bag with covers from 3286Golf Studio. Their website makes shopping and shipping from anywhere in the world easy. -Meeks

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Southside Golf Co.

A common expression in my house is, “I want a ____, but I want a good _____.” That is the kind of thinking that inspired PGA Professional Justin Aragon to create Southside Golf Co.

There are two sides to Southside Golf Co. First is the indoor golf simulator. That’s cool, but only if you live in Austin, TX. The other side is the gear, which is cool for everyone. In Justin’s words, it’s “premium golf hats and apparel designed in Austin for golfers who want performance, comfort, and style on and off the course.” Southside’s model limits each run to 50 items per drop – and no restocks.

I got to test several hats from Southside Golf Co as well as their heavyweight hoodie. While they’re not reinventing the wheel, every piece feels like someone put a little extra thought and effort into it. The dad hats have the perfect, broken in fit that every dad hat aspires to. I also like the unique messages on the inside of the hat (above). The heavyweight hoodie lives up to its name, feels soft and wearable out of the box, and has a unique mineral wash that separates it from every other black hoodie you own.

If you want to support a real golfer and rock some gear that no one else is likely to have, give Southside Golf Co a look.

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Bad Birdie

The Bad Birdie summer collection has some exciting new prints like the Go To The Garden. As with all Core Performance Polos, it features a self collar – always preferable for me – and integrated Stay-Right reinforced holds. The mid-weight fabric had nice stretch and I appreciated the length, which allows it to be worn tucked or untucked. The selection on the Bad Birdie website is bountiful – for both men and woman.

Bad Birdie also recently launched the Prodigy Collection that includes jacquard woven polos and shorts, a windbreaker, plus a hat. I tested the Prodigy Lined Range Short that are constructed with a lightweight woven mesh exterior and cooling compression liner. There’s a golf glove loop on the right hip and two built in tee holders on the back left side. I applaud the creativeness, but for me, the Prodigy is more of a gym short than golf short. That said, I’m a shirt tucked in guy on the course, so the drawstring elasticized waistband is a deal breaker for me. – Meeks

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Birdie Cube

The Birdie Cube is one of the most comprehensive, flexible swing trainers I’ve seen in quite a while. It comes with the titular Cube as well as two collapsible alignment rods, two of the self-adjusting angle pieces, two foam balls that can be attached to the end of the rods, and a connector for securing the rods together. While there are numerous devices that hold alignment rods at various angles, two things separate the Birdie Cube. First is the weight: the Birdie Cube is quite heavy, so you won’t knock it over with an unintentional bump. Second, the self-adjusting angle pieces allow infinitely more flexibility than your average plane trainer.

Shope the Birdie Cube: [See Price / Buy]

Psycho Bunny

I’m pleased to report that Psycho Bunny offers more – a lot more – products than the style forward polos I reviewed a few years back [read all about fabric and fit HERE]. And one feature remains the same – every item oozes coolness. The iconic logo is most often front and center as displayed on the Ridley polo above. But sometimes the logo appears in interesting places like the rivets on the Emerson Slim Fit Denim pants. And don’t let the word denim fool you, the Emerson have a soft hand and a touch of stretch that make them incredibly comfortable.

For a more golf course friendly pant, I checked out the Psycho Bunny Maverick 10K Step Pant. The swing friendly stretch polyester and five pocket styling make these a winner on and off the golf course. Plus they come with a removable key chain. The Ivan Linen shorts weren’t a good match for the golf course, but I’ve been enjoying them post round – and you’ll love the groovy interior print.

For those resort days off course, Psycho Bunny has a host of swim trunk and t-shirt offerings. I can’t wait to show off the striped Hubert Swim Trunks – they even come with their own stuff sack. I’m a huge fan of Psycho Bunny’s cotton t-shirts with their whimsical graphics and amazing detailing like the Frank in the above photo. One item I’ve truly come to enjoy is the Dash Bunny Sport Tee, that combines performance fabric with stylish colors.

Give yourself a style check and see all that Psycho Bunny has to offer – Meeks

Shope Psycho Bunny: [See Price / Buy]

Elite Grips Magnum MX55 Grips

Elite Grips is one of a number of newer grip manufacturers aiming to enter the golf market. Where Elite Grips separates themselves is that they already have a professional win in the hands of Kota Kaneko at the DP World Tour’s Austrian Alpine Open.

I tested the Japanese maker’s Magnum MX55 grips for this short review. As you can see, this is a heavily textured elastomer grip. Elite makes both rubber and elastomer grips, the latter being prized for its superior lifespan.

I used these grips during some recent shaft testing and found myself wishing I had them on my gamers. The first thing that stuck out was the tack. These grips are somehow tacky without feeling sticky. A lot of grips that claim to be tacky feel, for lack of a better word, yucky. They can feel like dried soda on a counter. With these, I get an enhanced grip without any feeling of residue on my hands. The other thing I loved was that there was a lot of texture but the grips felt soft. Typically, grips with a lot of texture are rough on your hands. These strike a balance of comfort and security that’s hard to beat.

The Elite Grips Magnum MX55 is available in round or ribbed and comes in four colors: black, white, navy, and red.

Shope Elite Golf Grips: [See Price / Buy]

Sun Day Red

We wrap up this edition of Golf Gear We Tested with a couple of polos from the Sun Day Red Summer Championship Collection, along with a pair of shorts from their core offerings. As I expected from this top shelf brand, everything about these pieces is elevated. From the pearl buttons on the polos to the logo metal button on the shorts, every detail has been expertly crafted.

The nautical themed Yachty Yachty polo may seem odd for a golf brand, but it celebrates the location of this year’s US Open, Shinnecock Hills. The 91% poly, 9% elastane fabric has an uber-soft feel. Also with a soft hand, the 100% poly Review polo is all about the well executed jacquard pattern. Both polos feature Sun Day Red’s Heritage Fit – a more relaxed fit that’s looser thru the torso. I found the fit provided a balanced look – not too tight and not too loose.

As for the Dynam II Classic Short, it’s one of the best overall golf shorts I’ve worn. The fabric is a great mid-weight, offering both breathability and stretch. Like a proper golf short should be, the rear pockets are free of buttons or Velcro for unencumbered access. Even the front pocket depth is designed to “keep tees perfectly placed while reading a putt.” – Meeks

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