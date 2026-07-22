The Putter That Changed It All

The LAB Golf DF (Directed Force) putters are not just some of the most revolutionary in terms of performance, they also changed the head cover game forever.

Putter covers used to come in two flavors: mallet and blade. Because of their unique shaft placement and enormous size, the DF2.1 and DF3 putters required an entirely new design. The problem is that these covers are still relatively hard to find.

To help you express your personal style on the course, we’ve scoured the golf world to find the best covers for the DF3 putter and its big, center-shafted brethren.

Check out our reviews of LAB’s Directed Force putters.

DF2.1 review HERE

DF3 review HERE

DF3i review HERE

Sunday Rolls

Sunday Rolls is a company founded on solving the problem of covering a center-shafted mallet. The Sunday Rolls team couldn’t find the cover they wanted to game, so they made it. At the time of this writing, their lineup includes six modestly priced options including my personal favorite, the Retro Roller. This design is actually so popular that they started producing it for traditional mallets and in a variety of colors.

From a performance perspective, Sunday Rolls is the class of the field. The mouth of the cover is the most structured, meaning that all types of center-shafted putters slid in and out without issue. Also, the shape of the opening is the best, getting every possible bit of the putter “inside” as quickly as possible. Finally, this is the thickest cover we tested (approximately 2″), and the magnets are quite strong.

Sunday Rolls prices their covers at an affordable $80 each.

Shop Sunday Rolls HERE

Hatch Golf

If you want to have the stuff the no one else can get, check out Hatch Golf. Hatch does limited edition drops that routinely sell out in minutes. Their work covers a variety of themes or styles – Star Wars, patriotic covers, major championships, and other pop culture references like Toy Story. They’ve also developed some signature designs such as the electric egg and the sugar skull (Tilted Sugar Skull: Azalea Chroma shown here).

Hatch Golf offers their center-shafted mallet covers in two sizes: CS Small and CS Medium. The CS Small covers are designed for putters similar to the MEZZ MAX.1, and the CS Medium is for the DF3-sized putters. The two covers I tested are CS Medium, and they fit all my different LAB putters well. My one complaint is that the shape of the mouth caused it to catch on the face of the DF3 occasionally.

Based on the covers that are in stock at the time of this writing, Hatch Golf prices their center-shafted mallet covers at $115 and up.

Shop Hatch Golf HERE

Goldfinch Golf

One of the two newest brands on this list, Goldfinch Golf was born earlier this year outside Chicago. Focused on designing and making as much as they can in the Midwest, Goldfinch has developed a signature style involving crisp, unique color palettes, clean designs, and meticulous detailing. They’re currently offering four covers for center-shafted mallets, including the two shown here.

At roughly 1.3″, the Goldfinch covers are the thinnest in this group. They’re also the smallest – they won’t hold the biggest putters like the DF3. However, they have some of the strongest magnets, and the long “flaps” snap shut easily. These covers hold tightly to the LAB VZN or MEZZ.

Goldfinch’s covers are the most affordable on this list, retailing for $55.

Shop Goldfinch Golf HERE

LAB Golf

Who knows how to make a DF3 cover better than the folks who created the putter? LAB Golf heard golfers when they complained about the lack of unique cover options and crafted several of their own designs. My favorites center on the Lab Rat, a smiling rodent who knows his way around AimPoint.

Unsurprisingly, LAB’s covers are right there with Sunday Rolls as the best performers. These are very thick – 1.6″ to 1.7″ – the opening is structured for easy putter insertion, and the magnets are strong. Finally, it’s worth noting that LAB Golf sizes their covers for specific models. The “Drip Rat,” for example, is available for the OZ/MEZZ, DF3/VZN, DF2.1, Link, and OZ.1i HS. If you have lots of LAB putters, you do have the option of buying DF3 covers and letting them fit a bit loosely on your OZ or MEZZ.

LAB has a wide range of prices for their covers, from $39 for a stock cover to $120 for leather. Most of their original designs are $80.

Shop LAB Golf HERE

Seamus Golf

The true OG in the aftermarket headcover game, Seamus Golf has not failed to bring their unique stylings to the world of big, center-shafted mallets. Seamus’s signature styles are the tartan patterns, like the Earl St. Andrews seen above. In the last several years, however, they’ve expanded their repertoire to include patterned Pendleton wools, leather, florals, and even covers embroidered for major tournaments.

Seamus’s center-shafted putter cover is on the thinner side at 1.4″. It needed a little wiggling to get the DF3 all the way in, but the magnets snapped shut easily once it was inside. This might not be the best choice for MEZZ players because the putter’s sharp edges catch on the mesh lining.

At the time of this writing, Seamus’s center-shafted mallet covers retail for between $125 and $155.

Shop Seamus HERE

Dormie Workshop

If you value old school, handmade craftsmanship, let us introduce you to Dormie Workshop. Based in Halifax and Los Angeles, they make leather headcovers to some of the highest standards in golf. Their current stock lineup has three designs including the Dark Mummy, seen here. The lineup is intentionally slim because their focus is on working with customers to build custom, 1 of 1 designs.

For the biggest putters, the Dormie Workshop struggles a bit. I had to pull the flaps to get them closed around the DF3 and VZN. The opening has almost no structure, so the MEZZ slid in easily, but the other putters required a little extra urging.

Dormie Workshop’s covers are the most expensive on this list, ranging from $180 to $190 at the time of this writing.

Shop Dormie Workshop HERE