Mitsubishi Vanquish VV Shaft Review

50 Words or Less

The Mitsubishi Vanquish VV, also known as Vanquish Green, is a slightly lower launching version of the original Vanquish or Vanquish Blue. Incredible stability for an ultra-light shaft. Smooth feel. Light weight promotes faster ball speed.

Introduction

Roughly two and a half years ago, I tested the original Vanquish [review HERE] and was pleasantly surprised by the level of stability that Mitsubishi was able to pack into an ultra-light shaft. Matt Meeker has been gaming Vanquish and singing its praises ever since. When the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV showed up at my door, I knew that my “finished” 2026 bag was in trouble. Read on to find out whether I’ve made the switch to ultra-light and if the Vanquish Green was able to unseat Meeker’s beloved Vanquish Blue.

Looks

Unsurprisingly, the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV bears a strong resemblance to the original Vanquish. The iridescent “Vanquish” graphic is solid on one side, just an outline on the “logo down” side. Beneath the solid Vanquish is a honeycomb pattern that gives this shaft second look visual interest.

Also interesting is the shift from a glossy finish on the butt side to a matte black on the lower portion. On this matte section, there is a small Mitsubishi graphic and a “Precision Crafted” logo that lets you know the shaft is built to a tolerance of one gram.

While this shaft is an eye-catcher, Mitsubishi was more subtle about how it distinguishes the two Vanquish models. Just below the grip, there’s a round Vanquish graphic on an iridescent green background. On the original model, that background is blue. [See Price / Buy]

Feel

Matt Meeker and I both had glowing notes about the feel of the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV. At the top of my list was the word, “Effortless.” This shaft felt like a dog pulling on its leash, ready to take off without any encouragement.

We also agreed on how smooth it is at all speeds. Meeker said, “I never feel like I need to give it a minimum speed.” I compared it to Mitsubishi’s Diamana line for the way it flowed from butt to tip. Even when I swung as smooth and slow as I can, the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV felt buttery.

Comparing the Vanquish VV to the original Vanquish, the VV is supposed to be slightly stiffer. Mitsubishi says it’s “more stable” where the Vanquish Blue has a “more active feel.” Meeker felt the Green was softer but noted that might be his sense of the softer butt section. My feel was in line with Mitsubishi’s description: the Blue had a more noticeable kick, the Green was more stout overall.

Performance

For many golfers, the biggest reason to go to a lightweight shaft like the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV is speed. The Vanquish VV has that in spades. In my first testing session, I was getting ball speeds in the high 150s with other shafts. I popped in the Vanquish Green and registered 164 MPH on my first swing. For me, there is a clear, measurable speed boost from going lighter.

The obvious question is, “More speed is great, but did you keep the ball on this planet?” Yes, and that’s what really got me thinking that this could be a gamer for me. Hitting the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV side-by-side with the original Vanquish, the VV is noticeably more stable. With the Vanquish Blue, I was hitting big pulls. With the Vanquish Green, I was hitting a playable draw. Meeker hit both shafts straight, but he hits everything straight.

When I was having good days with the driver, the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV looked unbeatable. It was faster, it produced a strong, medium-height ball flight, and the dispersion was tight. I didn’t have to baby this shaft – anything short of trying to snap it in two during the transition worked out well.

The only drawback is that, as an aggressive swinger, the Vanquish Green wasn’t great on my bad days. Not that any shaft is going to fix my bad days, but a heavier shaft seems to keep my bad shots merely bad, not “reaching for another ball before the first one hits its apex.”

For those that like the tech talk, there’s a lot to chat about with the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV. Like the original, it has Amorphous Wire Technology in the butt section, super low resin prepreg, and proprietary prepregs along the shaft’s entire length. On a more practical note, the Vanquish Green features Consistent Feel Design like we’ve seen in some Diamana lines to minimize variations in weights and flexes. Precision Crafted Design means that the tolerances for weight and frequency are just one – tighter than anything else in the industry.

I’ll give Matt Meeker the final words in this section: “Having gamed the Vanquish Blue for several years, it seemed prudent this spring to evaluate a couple of other shafts that my Club Champion fitter thought might be good options. The timing of the new Vanquish VV arrival was ideal, and I added it to the mix. After some intensive field testing, I headed back to Club Champion for a launch monitor showdown. The winner was the Vanquish VV – and Mitsubishi has retained the driver shaft slot in my bag.”

The Mitsubishi Vanquish VV is offered in three weight classes – 3, 4, and 5. The 3 comes in five flexes: R3, R2, R, S, and X, with uncut weights ranging from 39 grams to 45 grams. There are four flexes available in the 4 – R2, R, S, and X – and those shafts weight between 48 and 52 grams. Weighing between 54 and 59 grams, the 5 shafts come in five flexes: R2, R, SR, S, and X. [See Price / Buy]

Conclusion

If you’ve thought about dropping some weight to add speed and distance off the tee, the Mitsubishi Vanquish VV shaft is a must-try. For stability relative to weight, this shaft is hard to match, and it’s built to some of the tightest tolerances in the golf industry. Visit your Mitsubishi fitter to try their Advanced Fitting Protocol [full details HERE] and see if the Vanquish VV can end up in your bag. [See Price / Buy]

