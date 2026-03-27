Golf News – March 27, 2026

A Deck of Heat: Cleveland Golf, Srixon, and SWAG Partner for “High Roller” Limited-Edition Drop

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – CLEVELAND GOLF®, SRIXON®, and SWAG are back for another limited-edition collaboration, and this time, they’re going all in. Introducing the Cleveland Golf, Srixon, and SWAG “High Roller” collection, a fresh new drop inspired by the energy and attitude of the casino floor.

Featuring custom face card artwork built around SWAG’s iconic designs, the “High Roller” collection delivers the personality golfers love from SWAG with the trusted short-game performance of Cleveland Golf’s RTZ Black Satin Wedges and Srixon’s tour-trusted Z-STAR DIAMOND golf balls.

The “High Roller” RTZ Black Satin Wedges feature five bold, face card inspired designs showcasing the Jack, Queen, King, Ace, and Joker. With casino-style detailing and SWAG’s unmistakable flair, this limited-edition lineup is built to stand out in the bag and at address. Each loft is tied directly to a unique design, including six right-handed options: 50° and 52° in the Jack face card, 54° in the Queen, 56° in the King, 58° in the Ace, and 60° in the Joker. Left-handed golfers will have three loft options available: 52° in the Jack, 56° in the Queen, and 60° in the King.

Additionally, each RTZ Black Satin Wedge comes equipped with a True Temper Dynamic Gold shaft featuring a SWAG-designed label, paired with Golf Pride MCC Black/Gold grips, and custom Black/Gold ferrules for a premium, cohesive finish.

Rounding out the “High Roller” collection are custom Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND golf balls, showcasing diamond-themed artwork that nods to the ball’s name while tying seamlessly into the wedge designs for a complete look.

SWAG has never been about blending in. We’ve always pushed the culture side of golf forward, and it’s exciting to work with Cleveland Golf and Srixon, a partner that understands that energy while delivering the performance golfers expect at the highest level. Together we’re creating something special for players who want their gear to make a statement without sacrificing performance.

Sean Ferrell, Vice President of Marketing at SWAG

Both the wedges and golf balls will be sold through SWAG, Srixon, and Cleveland Golf’s main websites, as well as exclusive retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy. Limited quantities will be available.

PRODUCT INFORMATION AND PRICING

Pricing:

SWAG x RTZ Black Satin Wedge: $222.22

SWAG x Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Balls: $59.99

Product Information:

Lofts & Grinds : RH (50°- 60° MID), LH (52°, 56°, 60° MID)

: RH (50°- 60° MID), LH (52°, 56°, 60° MID) Designs : Face Cards with SWAG characters

: Face Cards with SWAG characters Card Denominations : Jack, Queen, King, Ace, Joker

: Jack, Queen, King, Ace, Joker Premium Components: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft, Golf Pride MCC Black/Gold grips, Custom Black/Gold Ferrule

Each design is final, with no custom options available.

Visit Cleveland Golf HERE

Keswick Hall Announces Exceptional Spring Golf Package

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Keswick Hall, the renowned 600-acre luxury resort located in the heart of Virginia Wine Country, announces its spring golf package, ideal to start the 2026 golf season in grand style with a luxurious escape at one of the acclaimed boutique vacation destinations in the U.S.

Available through May 31, this exceptional offer features stays from Sunday through Wednesday starting at $899 per person, per night (excluding taxes and resort fees, based on double occupancy). Sophisticated boutique hotel accommodations, breakfast and one daily round of golf with cart on the resort’s celebrated Pete Dye-designed Full Cry golf course are all included. A complimentary fourth night is offered when booking three nights through April 9. Optional additional rounds are available; advance tee times are required.

“Spring is right around the corner, and we are thrilled to provide our guests with the opportunity to enjoy our superb golf as well as our exceptional accommodations, luxury amenities and hospitality,” says Louis Shapazian, general manager of Keswick Hall. “This spring golf package offers the perfect setting to reignite your passion for the game while letting us provide all the ingredients for a relaxing getaway to savor.”

Full Cry is one of the most captivating and rewarding golf experiences in Virginia and across the country. Its numerous accolades include being ranked No. 94 on GOLF Magazine’s prestigious “Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S.” Full Cry also holds a strong position at No. 4 in Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play in Virginia,” and sits at No. 58 in Golfweek’s “Top 200 Resort Courses in the U.S.”

One of Pete Dye’s final designs, Full Cry underwent multiple course enhancements in 2025, led by renowned architect Scot Sherman of Love Golf Design, a longtime disciple of Dye. While refining and modernizing the picturesque and thrilling layout, Sherman preserved Dye’s creative vision and genius. Dye, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and widely-considered the greatest course architect of his generation, once said, “Full Cry is as good as any layout I’ve done.”

Keswick Hall features 80 elegantly appointed guest rooms and inspiring dining led by renowned chef Jean-George Vongerichten, including the signature Marigold restaurant. Guests can indulge in holistic treatments at The Spa at Keswick Hall, access the state-of-the-art fitness center, play on seven tennis courts and two pickleball courts, or unwind year-round at the heated, adults-only Horizon Pool with its sweeping infinity-edge views.

To book the spring golf package or to explore the complimentary night promotion and other offers from Keswick Hall, …

Visit Keswick Hall HERE