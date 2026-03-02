Golf News – March 2, 2026

PUMA GOLF Pays Tribute to the King With New Seasonal Collection

CARLSBAD, CA – PUMA GOLF today proudly announces the release of its latest ARNOLD PALMER collection. Inspired by his boundary-pushing style, the new spring iteration of the collection delivers a modern expression of the iconic looks that defined The King.

The latest assortment expands the collection for both men and women, offering a curated range of timelessly modern pieces. Infused with fresh spring colors, the color palette includes Citrus Butter, Deep Navy, Forest Green, Jasmine Flower and Alpine Snow. There are nods to Palmer’s iconic style throughout the line – most notably, the signature umbrella and refined yellow accents.

“Arnold Palmer’s legacy will continue to live on for years to come,” said Chris MacNeill, Global Director of Apparel and Accessories at PUMA GOLF. “Our goal with this collection was to portray his larger-than-life character and bold style while still meeting the needs of today’s golfer. The pieces in this collection blend Palmer’s renowned swagger with modern performance technology.”

The men’s line features a comprehensive selection of performance-driven staples, including carefully curated polos, soft and versatile tees, CLOUDSPUN quarter-zips and numerous hat options nodding to The King. Rounding out the collection is the PUMA x AP Avant 2.0 shoe in Forest Green for a polished, head-to-toe look.

The ARNOLD PALMER women’s collection offers timeless, sophisticated classics including Modalon short-sleeve and sleeveless polos, a CLOUDSPUN V-neck sweater, pleat skirts and pinstripe shorts, with multiple hat options to complete the look. Each piece is designed to move, perform and stand out on and off the course.

Rickie Fowler and JJ Spaun will debut the new PUMA GOLF x ARNOLD PALMER collection at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Those attending the tournament at Bay Hill can visit the PUMA GOLF merchandise tent for an immersive shopping experience featuring the Arnold Palmer collection.

The PUMA GOLF x ARNOLD PALMER collection is also available now online and in select retailers.

Visit PUMA GOLF HERE

Wilson Golf Launches Next-Generation FitAi Platform

CHICAGO, IL – Wilson Golf has launched the next generation of Wilson FitAi, a ground-breaking club fitting platform designed to deliver highly customized, data-driven fittings for golfers around the world.

Developed entirely in-house by Wilson’s engineering team, the new technology is designed to elevate the fitter workflow by prioritising speed, consistency and precision, while eliminating the need for external sensors or additional hardware.

The latest evolution of Wilson FitAi now integrates directly with leading launch monitor technology, streamlining the fitting journey from start to finish. Fully compatible with industry-standard systems such as Foresight Sports, and soon to include full TrackMan integration, the platform can also be used with other launch monitors through manual data entry, offering flexibility for both fitters and golfers. This direct connection enables Wilson FitAi to capture precise, real-time ball flight and swing data, reducing setup time and delivering a faster, more reliable fitting experience.

At the core of Wilson FitAi is a proprietary algorithm engineered to optimize launch conditions and generate fitting recommendations that maximize distance and consistency based on the data input from the launch monitor to find the best combination of head and shaft for the golfer. The enhanced AI engine now supports both driver and iron fittings, enabling fitters to deliver a complete, end-to-end custom-fit experience across key product categories.

Unlike previous sensor-based systems, Wilson FitAi removes the need for charging, mounting or managing external devices, allowing fitters to focus entirely on the golfer. The result is a more streamlined fitting environment that delivers immediate, data-backed recommendations without added complexity that can be used both indoor and outdoor.

The platform generates detailed and highly specific fitting outputs, including recommended club head models, lie and loft settings (including adjustable driver adapter configurations), head weight setups, shaft length and shaft model selection. Each recommendation is dynamically refined as additional swing data is captured, guiding golfers toward optimal performance windows through an iterative fitting process.

The fitting workflow has been designed for ease of use and consistency across retail and fitting environments. After a short questionnaire covering carry distances, player height and performance goals, the system recommends an initial baseline configuration to establish swing data. Fitters can then work through multiple setups, with the AI interface analyzing launch angle, spin rate, ball speed and spin axis in real time. A final build summary captures every configuration tested, complete with supporting data and can be shared directly with the golfer.

Markus McCaine, Global Director, Product & Marketing said: “The next-generation Wilson FitAi represents a major step forward in custom fitting by providing the best, most accurate data-powered fitting tool to help golfers around the globe play their best. The technology reinforces Wilson Golf’s long-term commitment to innovation, fitting excellence and performance-driven solutions and it will be a huge step forward for golfers and we’re proud to be pioneers in bringing this technology to the market.”

Visit Wilson FitAi HERE