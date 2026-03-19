Golf News – March 19, 2026

Golf Pride Builds on ALIGN Technology Success, Adds ZGRIP and New Sizes to ALIGN MAX Category

PINEHURST, NC – Golf Pride, a leading innovator in golf equipment and maker of the world’s most popular golf grips, is expanding its ALIGN MAX offerings after an increase in demand from both amateur and professional players. The industry’s most advanced raised ridge technology is now available in the popular ZGRIP model, as well as Jumbo size in MCC Plus4.

Designed to help golfers maintain consistent hand placement throughout the swing and improve clubface awareness for maximum confidence, ALIGN technology was released in 2017 and quickly built a large and loyal following. In response to player feedback about the desire for an even more pronounced ridge, Golf Pride introduced ALIGN MAX in 2025. This second-generation design features a 25% higher ridge to achieve the maximum desired feel and consistency. It quickly gained traction among PGA TOUR players and amateurs, including the winner of the 2026 PLAYERS Championship, who relied on ALIGN MAX MCC Plus4 grips.

To build upon the popularity of ALIGN MAX, Golf Pride identified consumer trends in the golf grip category, indicating golfer interest in grips of a larger size and firmer feel. With those trends in mind, coupled with TOUR feedback, the new line extension offering jumbo sizing and the ZGRIP model gives golfers a wider variety of options for ALIGN MAX’s best-in-class reminder ridge.

“The first step in our innovation process at Golf Pride is asking one simple question: what is going to help golfers improve and reach their goals? When we hear feedback from players that they like the concept of a new technology like ALIGN MAX and want to try it in a different style or size, the engineers in our Global Innovation Center begin a rigorous research, design, and testing process to execute that vision,” said James Ledford, President of Golf Pride. “With this line extension, we aim to give golfers who prefer a firmer grip feel or a larger grip size the opportunity to game ALIGN MAX.”

Benefits of ALIGN MAX and raised ridge technology include:

Consistent Hand Placement: Fits into the hand’s natural contours, promoting consistent hand placement and alignment.

Fits into the hand’s natural contours, promoting consistent hand placement and alignment. Clubface Awareness: Enhances face angle awareness at setup and throughout the swing, promoting a square clubface.

Enhances face angle awareness at setup and throughout the swing, promoting a square clubface. Player Confidence: Consistent hand placement facilitates a more repeatable swing, which helps build greater confidence.

For those interested in experiencing ALIGN MAX, there’s no better time to regrip than now. From March 15–28, Golf Pride customers receive a free regripping with the purchase of eight or more Golf Pride grips of their choice at select retail partner locations, including Golf Galaxy, PGA TOUR Superstore, Worldwide Golf Shops, DICK’S House of Sport and Carl’s Golfland.

ALIGN MAX now offers ZGRIP, MCC, and MCC Plus4 grip models in standard and midsize. The new jumbo option is available for the MCC Plus4 model. These grips are available at all major retailers and online stores for $15.99 each.

Visit Golf Pride HERE

The Missing LINK: Introducing LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2 from L.A.B. Golf

CRESWELL, OR – L.A.B. Golf, renowned for pioneering Lie Angle Balance (L.A.B.) technology in putting, introduced today the latest additions to the company’s revolutionary lineup of putters – LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2.

LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2 are the first heel-shafted putters in the LINK family, merging L.A.B.’s patented Lie Angle Balanced technology with a traditional blade design. The refined LINK series combines a familiar look with the stability and performance that define L.A.B. Golf.

LINK.2.1 is a narrow body blade with a slimmer footprint that offers a classic appearance, while LINK.2.2 is a square back blade delivering a wider profile and a slightly larger footprint. Both models feature a 100% CNC milled 303 stainless steel head finished in a sleek black PVD.

“Putters are SUCH a personal thing. Everyone prioritizes different aspects of a putter design differently. While our technology was in its adolescence, our designs were constrained by certain realities around size and shaft location, but our R&D team has been adamant that we need to have something in our lineup for everyone.” said L.A.B. Golf Founder Sam Hahn. “After years of development, we are so excited to be able to offer our technology in more traditional styles. It’s the most pure combination of tradition and technology we’ve ever produced, and we are stoked!”

As with all L.A.B. putters, every LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2 is hand-balanced and assembled, passing through up to 10 different stages of craftsmanship before reaching the end of the production process. The Custom versions allow golfers to select their preferred lie angle, shaft length, head weight, alignment marking, shaft, and grip.

LINK.2.1 and LINK.2.2 are available now at www.labgolf.com and at authorized retailers across the world starting April 23. The Stock model is available for $499, with Custom versions starting at $599. Golfers can explore all options through L.A.B. Golf’s offi cial website.

Visit L.A.B. Golf HERE